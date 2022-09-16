Check out the latest cards revealed from Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks below. Note that the Collector's Edition versions of Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks include surge foil versions of cards shown here.

Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks release October 7 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and everywhere else Magic is sold.

 

WHITE

And They Shall Know No Fear
Celestine, the Living Saint
Defenders of Humanity
For the Emperor!
Grey Knight Paragon
Space Marine Devastator
Space Marine Scout
Thunderwolf Cavalry
Triumph of Saint Katherine
Ultramarines Honour Guard
Vexilus Praetor
Zephyrim
Bastion Protector
Collective Effort
Deploy to the Front
Entrapment Maneuver
Fell the Mighty
Hour of Reckoning
Launch the Fleet
Martial Coup
Swords to Plowshares
BLUE

Genestealer Locus
Genestealer Patriarch
Heralds of Tzeentch
Lord of Change
Sicarian Infiltrator
Sister of Silence
Vanguard Suppressor
Fabricate
Aetherize
Brainstorm
Reconnaissance Mission
BLACK

Szarekh, the Silent King
Imotekh the Stormlord
Anrakyr the Traveller
Arco-Flagellant
Biotransference
Blight Grenade
Chronomancer
Cryptek
Flayed One
Great Unclean One
Hexmark Destroyer
Illuminor Szeras
Lokhust Heavy Destroyer
Lychguard
Mandate of Abaddon
Mortarion, Daemon Primarch
Necron Deathmark
Necron Overlord
Nurgle's Conscription
Nurgle's Rot
Out of the Tombs
Plague Drone
Plasmancer
Poxwalkers
Primaris Eliminator
Psychomancer
Royal Warden
Sanguinary Priest
Sautekh Immortal
Shard of the Nightbringer
Shard of the Void Dragon
Skorpekh Destroyer
Skorpekh Lord
Sloppity Bilepiper
Tallyman of Nurgle
Technomancer
Their Name Is Death
Their Number Is Legion
Tomb Blade
Trazyn the Infinite
Triarch Praetorian
Triarch Stalker
Venomcrawler
The War in Heaven
Imotekh the Stormlord
Szarekh, the Silent King
Beacon of Unrest
Bile Blight
Dark Ritual
Darkness
Decree of Pain
Defile
Dread Return
Go for the Throat
Living Death
Mutilate
RED

Acolyte Hybrid
Aspiring Champion
Bloodcrusher of Khorne
Bloodthirster
Chaos Terminator Lord
Dark Apostle
Exocrine
Herald of Slaanesh
Keeper of Secrets
Khârn the Betrayer
Knight Rampager
Let the Galaxy Burn
Noise Marine
The Red Terror
Screamer-Killer
Seeker of Slaanesh
Blasphemous Act
Chaos Warp
Past in Flames
Reverberate
Starstorm
Warstorm Surge
GREEN

Aberrant
Biophagus
Bone Sabres
Broodlord
Clamavus
Haruspex
Hierophant Bio-Titan
Hormagaunt Horde
Lictor
Nexos
Old One Eye
Purestrain Genestealer
Sporocyst
Termagant Swarm
Tervigon
Toxicrene
Tyranid Invasion
Tyrant Guard
Abundance
Cultivate
Death's Presence
Explore
Farseek
Hardened Scales
Harrow
Inspiring Call
New Horizons
Overgrowth
Rampant Growth
MULTICOLORED

Abaddon the Despoiler
Inquisitor Greyfax
The Swarmlord
Be'lakor, the Dark Master
Magus Lucea Kane
Marneus Calgar
Assault Intercessor
Atalan Jackal
Belisarius Cawl
Birth of the Imperium
Blood for the Blood God!
Callidus Assassin
Chaos Defiler
Chaos Mutation
Commissar Severina Raine
Company Commander
Cybernetica Datasmith
Deathleaper, Terror Weapon
Deny the Witch
Drach'Nyen
Epistolary Librarian
Exalted Flamer of Tzeentch
Exterminatus
The First Tyrannic War
The Flesh Is Weak
Gargoyle Flock
Ghyrson Starn, Kelermorph
Helbrute
The Horus Heresy
Inquisitor Eisenhorn
Kill! Maim! Burn!
The Lost and the Damned
Lucius the Eternal
Magnus the Red
Malanthrope
Mawloc
Mutalith Vortex Beast
Neyam Shai Murad
Pink Horror
Primaris Chaplain
Ravener
The Ruinous Powers
Shadow in the Warp
Sister Hospitaller
Sister Repentia
Trygon Prime
Tyranid Harridan
Tyranid Prime
Tzaangor Shaman
Venomthrope
Winged Hive Tyrant
Zoanthrope
Abaddon the Despoiler
Be'lakor, the Dark Master
Inquisitor Greyfax
Magus Lucea Kane
Marneus Calgar
The Swarmlord
Bituminous Blast
Bred for the Hunt
Deny Reality
Hull Breach
Mortify
Utter End
ARTIFACT

Canoptek Scarab Swarm
Canoptek Spyder
Canoptek Tomb Sentinel
Canoptek Wraith
Convergence of Dominion
Cryptothrall
Ghost Ark
The Golden Throne
Goliath Truck
Inquisitorial Rosette
Knight Paladin
Necron Monolith
Night Scythe
Reaver Titan
Redemptor Dreadnought
Resurrection Orb
Sceptre of Eternal Glory
Thunderhawk Gunship
Arcane Signet
Arcane Signet 2
Arcane Signet 3
Assault Suit
Caged Sun
Chromatic Lantern
Commander's Sphere
Commander's Sphere 2
Commander's Sphere 3
Cranial Plating
Endless Atlas
Everflowing Chalice
Gilded Lotus
Hedron Archive
Herald's Horn
Icon of Ancestry
Mask of Memory
Mind Stone
Mind Stone 2
Mystic Forge
Sculpting Steel
Skullclamp
Sol Ring
Sol Ring 2
Sol Ring 3
Sol Ring 4
Talisman of Creativity
Talisman of Dominance
Talisman of Dominance 2
Talisman of Hierarchy
Talisman of Indulgence
Talisman of Progress
Thought Vessel
Unstable Obelisk
Wayfarer's Bauble
Wayfarer's Bauble 2
Worn Powerstone
LAND

Tomb Fortress
Arcane Sanctum
Ash Barrens
Barren Moor
Cave of Temptation
Choked Estuary
Cinder Glade
Command Tower
Command Tower 2
Command Tower 3
Crumbling Necropolis
Darkwater Catacombs
Desert of the Glorified
Dismal Backwater
Evolving Wilds
Exotic Orchard
Foreboding Ruins
Forgotten Cave
Frontier Bivouac
Game Trail
Memorial to Glory
Molten Slagheap
Myriad Landscape
Opal Palace
Path of Ancestry
Polluted Mire
Port Town
Prairie Stream
Reliquary Tower
Rugged Highlands
Scoured Barrens
Skycloud Expanse
Sunken Hollow
Swiftwater Cliffs
Temple of Abandon
Temple of Epiphany
Temple of Mystery
Temple of the False God
Terramorphic Expanse
Thornwood Falls
Tranquil Cove
Unclaimed Territory
Vault of Whispers
Plains
Island
Island 2
Island 3
Swamp
Swamp 2
Swamp 3
Swamp 4
Swamp 5
Mountain
Mountain 2
Forest
