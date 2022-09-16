Check out the latest cards revealed from Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks below. Note that the Collector's Edition versions of Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks include surge foil versions of cards shown here.

Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks release October 7 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and everywhere else Magic is sold.

WHITE

And They Shall Know No Fear

Celestine, the Living Saint

Defenders of Humanity

For the Emperor!

Grey Knight Paragon

Space Marine Devastator

Space Marine Scout

Thunderwolf Cavalry

Triumph of Saint Katherine

Ultramarines Honour Guard

Vexilus Praetor

Zephyrim

Bastion Protector

Collective Effort

Deploy to the Front

Entrapment Maneuver

Fell the Mighty

Hour of Reckoning

Launch the Fleet

Martial Coup

Swords to Plowshares

BLUE

Genestealer Locus

Genestealer Patriarch

Heralds of Tzeentch

Lord of Change

Sicarian Infiltrator

Sister of Silence

Vanguard Suppressor

Fabricate

Aetherize

Brainstorm

Reconnaissance Mission

BLACK

Szarekh, the Silent King

Imotekh the Stormlord

Anrakyr the Traveller

Arco-Flagellant

Biotransference

Blight Grenade

Chronomancer

Cryptek

Flayed One

Great Unclean One

Hexmark Destroyer

Illuminor Szeras

Lokhust Heavy Destroyer

Lychguard

Mandate of Abaddon

Mortarion, Daemon Primarch

Necron Deathmark

Necron Overlord

Nurgle's Conscription

Nurgle's Rot

Out of the Tombs

Plague Drone

Plasmancer

Poxwalkers

Primaris Eliminator

Psychomancer

Royal Warden

Sanguinary Priest

Sautekh Immortal

Shard of the Nightbringer

Shard of the Void Dragon

Skorpekh Destroyer

Skorpekh Lord

Sloppity Bilepiper

Tallyman of Nurgle

Technomancer

Their Name Is Death

Their Number Is Legion

Tomb Blade

Trazyn the Infinite

Triarch Praetorian

Triarch Stalker

Venomcrawler

The War in Heaven

Beacon of Unrest

Bile Blight

Dark Ritual

Darkness

Decree of Pain

Defile

Dread Return

Go for the Throat

Living Death

Mutilate

RED

Acolyte Hybrid

Aspiring Champion

Bloodcrusher of Khorne

Bloodthirster

Chaos Terminator Lord

Dark Apostle

Exocrine

Herald of Slaanesh

Keeper of Secrets

Khârn the Betrayer

Knight Rampager

Let the Galaxy Burn

Noise Marine

The Red Terror

Screamer-Killer

Seeker of Slaanesh

Blasphemous Act

Chaos Warp

Past in Flames

Reverberate

Starstorm

Warstorm Surge

GREEN

Aberrant

Biophagus

Bone Sabres

Broodlord

Clamavus

Haruspex

Hierophant Bio-Titan

Hormagaunt Horde

Lictor

Nexos

Old One Eye

Purestrain Genestealer

Sporocyst

Termagant Swarm

Tervigon

Toxicrene

Tyranid Invasion

Tyrant Guard

Abundance

Cultivate

Death's Presence

Explore

Farseek

Hardened Scales

Harrow

Inspiring Call

New Horizons

Overgrowth

Rampant Growth

MULTICOLORED

Abaddon the Despoiler

Inquisitor Greyfax

The Swarmlord

Be'lakor, the Dark Master

Magus Lucea Kane

Marneus Calgar

Assault Intercessor

Atalan Jackal

Belisarius Cawl

Birth of the Imperium

Blood for the Blood God!

Callidus Assassin

Chaos Defiler

Chaos Mutation

Commissar Severina Raine

Company Commander

Cybernetica Datasmith

Deathleaper, Terror Weapon

Deny the Witch

Drach'Nyen

Epistolary Librarian

Exalted Flamer of Tzeentch

Exterminatus

The First Tyrannic War

The Flesh Is Weak

Gargoyle Flock

Ghyrson Starn, Kelermorph

Helbrute

The Horus Heresy

Inquisitor Eisenhorn

Kill! Maim! Burn!

The Lost and the Damned

Lucius the Eternal

Magnus the Red

Malanthrope

Mawloc

Mutalith Vortex Beast

Neyam Shai Murad

Pink Horror

Primaris Chaplain

Ravener

The Ruinous Powers

Shadow in the Warp

Sister Hospitaller

Sister Repentia

Trygon Prime

Tyranid Harridan

Tyranid Prime

Tzaangor Shaman

Venomthrope

Winged Hive Tyrant

Zoanthrope

Bituminous Blast

Bred for the Hunt

Deny Reality

Hull Breach

Mortify

Utter End

ARTIFACT

Canoptek Scarab Swarm

Canoptek Spyder

Canoptek Tomb Sentinel

Canoptek Wraith

Convergence of Dominion

Cryptothrall

Ghost Ark

The Golden Throne

Goliath Truck

Inquisitorial Rosette

Knight Paladin

Necron Monolith

Night Scythe

Reaver Titan

Redemptor Dreadnought

Resurrection Orb

Sceptre of Eternal Glory

Thunderhawk Gunship

Arcane Signet

Assault Suit

Caged Sun

Chromatic Lantern

Commander's Sphere

Cranial Plating

Endless Atlas

Everflowing Chalice

Gilded Lotus

Hedron Archive

Herald's Horn

Icon of Ancestry

Mask of Memory

Mind Stone

Mystic Forge

Sculpting Steel

Skullclamp

Sol Ring

Talisman of Creativity

Talisman of Dominance

Talisman of Hierarchy

Talisman of Indulgence

Talisman of Progress

Thought Vessel

Unstable Obelisk

Wayfarer's Bauble

Worn Powerstone

LAND

Tomb Fortress

Arcane Sanctum

Ash Barrens

Barren Moor

Cave of Temptation

Choked Estuary

Cinder Glade

Command Tower

Crumbling Necropolis

Darkwater Catacombs

Desert of the Glorified

Dismal Backwater

Evolving Wilds

Exotic Orchard

Foreboding Ruins

Forgotten Cave

Frontier Bivouac

Game Trail

Memorial to Glory

Molten Slagheap

Myriad Landscape

Opal Palace

Path of Ancestry

Polluted Mire

Port Town

Prairie Stream

Reliquary Tower

Rugged Highlands

Scoured Barrens

Skycloud Expanse

Sunken Hollow

Swiftwater Cliffs

Temple of Abandon

Temple of Epiphany

Temple of Mystery

Temple of the False God

Terramorphic Expanse

Thornwood Falls

Tranquil Cove

Unclaimed Territory

Vault of Whispers

Plains

Island

Swamp

Mountain

Forest

