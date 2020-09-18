Zendikar Rising art cards will be available in Zendikar Rising Set Boosters. Cards will appear in both their signature form and non-signature form. The signature versions are shown below. Non-signature versions look the same just without the signature. Approximately 1 in 20 art cards will have the gold artist signature. For more on Set Boosters, click here.

 

ART CARDS

Jace, Mirror Mage 1 Art Card
Jace, Mirror Mage 2 Art Card
Nahiri, Heir of the Ancients 1 Art Card
Nahiri, Heir of the Ancients 2 Art Card
Nissa of Shadowed Boughs 1 Art Card
Nissa of Shadowed Boughs 2 Art Card
Plains 1 Art Card
Plains 2 Art Card
Plains 3 Art Card
Island 1 Art Card
Island 2 Art Card
Island 3 Art Card
Swamp 1 Art Card
Swamp 2 Art Card
Swamp 3 Art Card
Mountain 1 Art Card
Mountain 2 Art Card
Mountain 3 Art Card
Forest 1 Art Card
Forest 2 Art Card
Forest 3 Art Card
Boulderloft Pathway Art Card
Brightclimb Pathway Art Card
Grimclimb Pathway Art Card
Clearwater Pathway Art Card
Murkwater Pathway Art Card
Needleverge Pathway Art Card
Pillarverge Pathway Art Card
Flooded Strand Art Card
Windswept Heath Art Card
Seachrome Coast Art Card
Morphic Pool Art Card
Celestial Colonnade Art Card
Grove of the Burnwillows Art Card
Prismatic Vista Art Card
Wasteland Art Card
Angel of Destiny Art Card
Cliffhaven Sell-Sword Art Card
Expedition Healer Art Card
Kitesail Cleric Art Card
Kor Celebrant Art Card
Nahiri's Binding Art Card
Sea Gate Banneret Art Card
Skyclave Basilica Art Card
Tazri, Beacon of Unity Art Card
Anticognition Art Card
Expedition Diviner Art Card
Maddening Cacophony Art Card
Sea Gate Restoration Art Card
Sea Gate Stormcaller Art Card
Tazeem Roilmage Art Card
Umara Wizard Art Card
Blackbloom Rogue Art Card
Drana, the Last Bloodchief Art Card
Highborn Vampire Art Card
Malakir Blood-Priest Art Card
Mind Carver Art Card
Nighthawk Scavenger Art Card
Scion of the Swarm Art Card
Scourge of the Skyclaves Art Card
Skyclave Shade Art Card
Soul Shatter Art Card
Taborax, Hope's Demise Art Card
Thwart the Grave Art Card
Magmatic Channeler Art Card
Moraug, Fury of Akoum Art Card
Teeterpeak Ambusher Art Card
Thundering Rebuke Art Card
Ashaya, Soul of the Wild Art Card
Canopy Baloth Art Card
Lotus Cobra Art Card
Reclaim the Wastes Art Card
Swarm Shambler Art Card
Akiri, Fearless Voyager Art Card
Anowon, the Ruin Thief Art Card
Grakmaw, Skyclave Ravager Art Card
Linvala, Shield of Sea Gate Art Card
Omnath, Locus of Creation Art Card
Orah, Skyclave Hierophant Art Card
Umara Mystic Art Card
Yasharn, Implacable Earth Art Card
