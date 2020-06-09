Dual lands are always exciting, and these five enemy-color Temples from Core Set 2021 are no exception. Though they enter the battlefield tapped, the ability to scry is a welcome bonus at any point in the game.

In Draft, dual lands are always at the top of the pick list, providing much-needed mana fixing for diverse build options when playing multiple colors. You'll definitely want to get used to spotting these on the fly, so let's take a tour of each temple (and check out the cards) below.

Temple of Epiphany

First, walk cautiously as we journey to the Izzet Temple of Epiphany, depicted here by Magic artist Adam Paquette. You'll notice electric-blue streaks of lightning zip along the pathway, leading up to massive, beautifully columned buildings that sit high aloft the clouds.

Be sure to watch yourself as we make our way toward the entrance. One false step, and there's no telling for how long you might fall.

Temple of Epiphany | Art by: Adam Paquette

Temple of Malady

Next, the Golgari Temple of Malady deserves only our closest and most careful attention. Titus Lunter's grim M21 depiction takes us to a dark setting where mostly shadow resides. Intricately carved serpents hold in place a vessel of pale light, the only source for the nearby vines which crawl up the surrounding columns searching for daybreak. But the clouds rarely part here.

Temple of Malady | Art by: Titus Lunter

Temple of Mystery

Even more mysterious than the Simic Temple of Mystery is the location of its entrance. Piotr Dura shows us a mystical place encircled by pristine waterfalls, two megalithic hands sprouting from the center like the giant trunks of ancient trees. If there weren't almost certainly forces of magic at play in the creation of this temple, it would seem a natural beauty of its own making.

Temple of Mystery | Art by: Piotr Dura

Temple of Silence

Step quietly, for not a sound can escape the gothic chambers of the Orzhov Temple of Silence. Adam Paquette imagines for us a place of desolation, bereft of pleasantries, reached only via a misty black waterway. Here, the truest path to righteousness is one devoted also to darkness.

Temple of Silence | Art by: Adam Paquette

Temple of Triumph

And now we end our tour at the Boros Temple of Triumph, a colosseum-like structure known to warriors and champions far and wide. Piotr Dura depicts a cliffside view surrounded by the statues of honored fighters. This temple inspires to victory all those who come in search of strength and guidance.