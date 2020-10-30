Each day during Commander Legends previews, we'll be sharing a short bio and previewing a card. Then, on October 30 and November 6, we'll be combining all bios for every character previewed that week across all outlets, so you'll know a bit about every "legend" in the set, all in one convenient place. Well, two, but you get the idea.

Archelos, Lagoon Mystic

The turtlefolk shaman Archelos has lived a very long time. So long, in fact, he forgot his own age centuries ago. He spends much of his time meditating in his shell, spreading his considerable magic across the marsh he calls home, feeling and understanding each and every aspect of nature.

His magic power is so immense that one finds themselves drawn into Archelos's pace. Ask a simple yes or no question, and you'll find that an hour has passed without you noticing—and you still haven't received an answer. Only one being, a pesky rabbitfolk, has been able to resist this magic. While Archelos finds the rabbitfolk's interruptions irritating, he knows he was ancient when the rabbit was born and will be older still when the rabbit rejoins the earth.