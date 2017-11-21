Urza—mastermind, foe of Phyrexia, not really a good guy in the big scheme of things, definitely a bossy jerk—finally has his own planeswalker card.

Or at least his head does.

AskUrza.com? Say what now?

Urza is getting powered up now, but I have it on good authority (namely his) that he will be ready to dole out abilities as soon as Unstable is released on December 8. Head (heh) to the site now to get a feel for how it'll all come together when the set releases and Urza, Academy Headmaster rolls into your lap.