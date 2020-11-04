Each day during Commander Legends previews, we'll be sharing a short bio and previewing a card. Then, on October 30 and November 6, we'll be combining all bios for every character previewed that week across all outlets, so you'll know a bit about every "legend" in the set, all in one convenient place. Well, two, but you get the idea.

Bell Borca, Spectral Sergeant

Bell Borca didn't ask to be Agrus Kos's partner. Sure, these days, Kos is regarded as one of the greatest heroes in the history of Ravnica, but in those days, he was a washed-up has-been that an understaffed Boros Legion wouldn't let retire, and who didn't treat his rookie partner very well. Bell Borca didn't ask to be blown up by an assassin's bomb. But he was hardly the only one. Bell Borca did sign an Orzhov life insurance contract that brought him back as a ghost to seek justice for his death, much to the chagrin of his partner Agrus. That was all too typical of death on Ravnica, especially in those days, when the souls of the departed couldn't escape from the realm of the living. Bell Borca didn't ask to be the only Wojek to solve his own murder. But he did. It's in his service record.