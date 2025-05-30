Experience the stunning artwork of Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ across the set's art cards! You'll find 1 of 53 different art cards in 30% of Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Play Boosters. An additional 5% of Play Boosters feature art cards with a gold-stamped artist signature or Planeswalker symbol. (Non-stamped versions have the same art but without the artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol.)

0050a_MTGFIN_ArtCdArt: Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER

Learn more about how to collect art cards in Collecting Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY and explore the cards in the Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Card Image Gallery.

Experience your favorite stories from the FINAL FANTASY franchise when Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY releases worldwide on June 13, 2025. The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.