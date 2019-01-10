Order and law. Or SMASH ALL THE THINGS. With the Ravnica Allegiance Planeswalker Decks, you have your choice of either. Or both. We don't judge.

Dovin Baan certainly does judge. And with the Azorius Senate now under his thumb, he's more dangerous and powerful than ever. Of course, there's nothing a good smashing can't fix, so Domri Rade is the perfect foil to Dovin's meticulous planning.

Planeswalker Decks are available during the Prerelease (which kicks off January 19 at your local game store) and after as well.

Before we show you the lists, a note on the decklists and how they appear on the site. During previews (aka, right now), cards are not yet loaded onto our website (for boring security reasons). They will be added with the next update. In the meantime, all of the new, Ravnica Allegiance cards (and the Planeswalker Deck–exclusive cards) will not be enabled to either hover over or fall into the correct card type category. So that Elite Arrester down there isn't going to show up, and the Azorius Guildgate is going to be an old version. And some of these cards haven't even been previewed yet! Look for those tomorrow.

You can view the Ravnica Allegiance cards in the Card Image Gallery, and you can see all of the exclusive cards, well, right above each decklist.

Enjoy!