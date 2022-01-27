We've gathered 1,200 years of history and art from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty's Sagas all in one place. Learn about Kamigawa's past and prepare for its present through each story-made-card below.

The Kami War The Kami War Brush up on your Magic lore with a recap of the most pivotal event in all of Kamigawa's history, The Kami War. The Kami War | Art by: Kieran Yanner

Life of Toshiro Umezawa Life of Toshiro Umezawa Toshiro's adventures are famous across the plane of Kamigawa. Learn how his influence has endured over a thousand years. Life of Toshiro Umezawa | Art by: Sidharth Chaturvedi

Michiko's Reign of Truth Michiko's Reign of Truth This elaborate folding fan depicts Michiko in her role as truth-bringer, healer, and unifier of Kamigawa. Michiko's Reign of Truth | Art by: Volkan Baga

Azusa's Many Journeys Azusa's Many Journeys This depiction of Azusa commemorates her momentous discovery as the only human to have glimpsed the spirit realm. Azusa's Many Journeys | Art by: Lindsey Look

The Dragon-Kami Reborn The Dragon-Kami Reborn The dragons of Kamigawa are some of the most powerful and enduring kami around. However, not even they are free from pain and death. The Dragon-Kami Reborn | Art by: Alix Branwyn

The Shattered States Era The Shattered States Era See the history of the devastating Shattered States Era immortalized on the hilt of a masterwork sword. The Shattered States Era | Art by: David Gaillet

Era of Enlightenment Era of Enlightenment Experience the Era of Enlightenment as it is depicted in a wall tapestry woven by the artisans of Kamigawa. Era of Enlightenment | Art by: AMAYAGIDO

Teachings of the Kirin Teachings of the Kirin This vase depicts the orochi sacrifice to the kami as they sought to reinstate their once-harmonious existence. Teachings of the Kirin | Art by: Sam Burley

Boseiju Reaches Skyward Boseiju Reaches Skyward In the heart of Towashi is Boseiju, the oldest living tree on Kamigawa and the only remnant of Jukai Forest left within city limits. Boseiju Reaches Skyward | Art by: Zezhou Chen

The Modern Age The Modern Age The stage is nearly set for present-day Kamigawa. Will the inhabitants of the plane accommodate change in light of the new innovations and technologies of the modern age? The Modern Age | Art by: Anastasia Ovchinnikova

