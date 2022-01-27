The Sagas of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
We've gathered 1,200 years of history and art from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty's Sagas all in one place. Learn about Kamigawa's past and prepare for its present through each story-made-card below.
The Kami War
Brush up on your Magic lore with a recap of the most pivotal event in all of Kamigawa's history, The Kami War.
Life of Toshiro Umezawa
Toshiro's adventures are famous across the plane of Kamigawa. Learn how his influence has endured over a thousand years.
Michiko's Reign of Truth
This elaborate folding fan depicts Michiko in her role as truth-bringer, healer, and unifier of Kamigawa.
Azusa's Many Journeys
This depiction of Azusa commemorates her momentous discovery as the only human to have glimpsed the spirit realm.
The Dragon-Kami Reborn
The dragons of Kamigawa are some of the most powerful and enduring kami around. However, not even they are free from pain and death.
The Shattered States Era
See the history of the devastating Shattered States Era immortalized on the hilt of a masterwork sword.
Era of Enlightenment
Experience the Era of Enlightenment as it is depicted in a wall tapestry woven by the artisans of Kamigawa.
Teachings of the Kirin
This vase depicts the orochi sacrifice to the kami as they sought to reinstate their once-harmonious existence.
Boseiju Reaches Skyward
In the heart of Towashi is Boseiju, the oldest living tree on Kamigawa and the only remnant of Jukai Forest left within city limits.
The Modern Age
The stage is nearly set for present-day Kamigawa. Will the inhabitants of the plane accommodate change in light of the new innovations and technologies of the modern age?
