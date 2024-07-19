The brave and bold animalfolk of Valley face down the threats of Calamity Beasts beginning August 2. Our furry, intrepid heroes aren't going it alone, and besides their companions, they'll have tokens to assist them!

0027_MTGBLB_ToknBstr: Food Token 0025_MTGBLB_ToknBstr: Otter Token

There are 29 full-art tokens and 1 emblem (created by Ral, Crackling Wit) in Bloomburrow Play Boosters. That includes various artifact tokens, offspring creature tokens, and more!

0011_MTGBLB_ToknBstr: Darkstar Augur Token

You can also find some fabulously flashy tokens in Bloomburrow Collector Boosters. You can find the same 29 full-art tokens and 1 emblem from Play Boosters as double-sided tokens in Collector Boosters, all of which appear in traditional foil on both sides.

0003a_MTGBLB_ToknBstr_0029b_MTGBLB_ToknBstr_FM: Rabbit Token

Finally, there are 39 tokens and 2 helper cards unique to Bloomburrow Commander decks. Each deck contains 10 double-sided tokens and everything you need to keep track of the fuzzy fun!

0035b_MTGBLB_CommTkn_0007a_MTGBLB_CommTkn_SA: Wolf (Garruk) Token

Want to see all the tokens included in these products? Now you can by visiting the Bloomburrow Card Image Gallery or the following links:

Bloomburrow Play Boosters and Collector Boosters (tokens and emblem)

Bloomburrow Commander decks (tokens and helpers)

There's plenty to discover on the plane of Bloomburrow when the set releases on August 2, 2024. You can see all the tokens below to prepare for your adventure in Valley. Bloomburrow Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Commander decks, and more are available for preorder now at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.