Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate hits local game stores and online retailers like Amazon on June 10, and you can expect to open some seriously sweet tokens. There is a robust collection of 47 full-art tokens, two emblems, and one double-sided dungeon with The Initiative helper card on the back across Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate and its Commander decks.

In Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Draft and Set Boosters, there are 19 full-art tokens and one double-sided dungeon with The Initiative helper card on the back. Tokens found in Collector Boosters can include one of 18 full-art tokens as traditional foil double-sided tokens, each with a Treasure token on the back, or the double-sided Undercity dungeon card (also in traditional foil).

Three of the four Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Commander decks include nine double-sided tokens and the double-sided dungeon card with The Initiative on the back. The Blue-Red Draconic Dissent Commander deck features the same double-sided dungeon card, seven double-sided tokens, and two double-sided emblems with Copy tokens on the back side.

You'll find all the cards that create these tokens in the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Card Image Gallery, the Variant Card Image Gallery, and the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Commander Card Image Gallery!

Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate

Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Commander

Party Time (White-Black)

1 The Initiative // Undercity

1 Shapeshifter (1/1) // Clue

2 Shapeshifter (3/2) // Shapeshifter (blue)

1 Kor Warrior // Shapeshifter (2/2)

1 Kor Warrior // Angel Warrior

1 Kor Warrior // Wizard

1 Kor Warrior // Treasure

2 Warrior (2/1) // Inkling

Mind Flayarrrs (Blue-Black)

1 The Initiative // Undercity

4 Squid // Copy

2 Horror (1/1) // Centaur (protection)

3 Horror (1/1) // Eldrazi Horror

Draconic Dissent (Blue-Red)

1 The Initiative // Undercity

3 Pirate // Goblin

2 Boar // Ogre

1 Kobolds of Kher Keep // Treasure

1 Gold // Dragon (5/5)

1 Emblem (Rowan Kenrith) // Copy

1 Emblem (Will Kenrith // Copy

Exit from Exile (Red-Green)

1 The Initiative // Undercity

3 Wolf // Insect

1 Spider // Insect

1 Spider // Human

2 Satyr // Beast (3/3)

2 Phyrexian Beast // Wurm (5/5)

