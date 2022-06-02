The Tokens of Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate
Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate hits local game stores and online retailers like Amazon on June 10, and you can expect to open some seriously sweet tokens. There is a robust collection of 47 full-art tokens, two emblems, and one double-sided dungeon with The Initiative helper card on the back across Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate and its Commander decks.
In Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Draft and Set Boosters, there are 19 full-art tokens and one double-sided dungeon with The Initiative helper card on the back. Tokens found in Collector Boosters can include one of 18 full-art tokens as traditional foil double-sided tokens, each with a Treasure token on the back, or the double-sided Undercity dungeon card (also in traditional foil).
Three of the four Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Commander decks include nine double-sided tokens and the double-sided dungeon card with The Initiative on the back. The Blue-Red Draconic Dissent Commander deck features the same double-sided dungeon card, seven double-sided tokens, and two double-sided emblems with Copy tokens on the back side.
You'll find all the cards that create these tokens in the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Card Image Gallery, the Variant Card Image Gallery, and the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Commander Card Image Gallery!
Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate
Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Commander
Party Time (White-Black)
- 1 The Initiative // Undercity
- 1 Shapeshifter (1/1) // Clue
- 2 Shapeshifter (3/2) // Shapeshifter (blue)
- 1 Kor Warrior // Shapeshifter (2/2)
- 1 Kor Warrior // Angel Warrior
- 1 Kor Warrior // Wizard
- 1 Kor Warrior // Treasure
- 2 Warrior (2/1) // Inkling
Mind Flayarrrs (Blue-Black)
- 1 The Initiative // Undercity
- 4 Squid // Copy
- 2 Horror (1/1) // Centaur (protection)
- 3 Horror (1/1) // Eldrazi Horror
Draconic Dissent (Blue-Red)
- 1 The Initiative // Undercity
- 3 Pirate // Goblin
- 2 Boar // Ogre
- 1 Kobolds of Kher Keep // Treasure
- 1 Gold // Dragon (5/5)
- 1 Emblem (Rowan Kenrith) // Copy
- 1 Emblem (Will Kenrith // Copy
Exit from Exile (Red-Green)
- 1 The Initiative // Undercity
- 3 Wolf // Insect
- 1 Spider // Insect
- 1 Spider // Human
- 2 Satyr // Beast (3/3)
- 2 Phyrexian Beast // Wurm (5/5)