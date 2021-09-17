The Tokens of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
Shield your candle flame and huddle close to gaze upon the tokens of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt! The set and its associated Commander decks contain a combined 27 full-art tokens, two emblems, and one double-sided Day // Night token. In Draft and Set Boosters, you can find two emblems, sixteen full-art tokens, and the double-sided Day // Night token (exclusive to Draft and Set Boosters). In Collector Boosters, you can find many of these as traditional foil double-sided tokens.
Commander decks each come with ten double-sided tokens with a combined total of fourteen double-sided variations. Eleven full-art tokens are unique to Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander products.
If you haven't yet seen the cards that make these tokens, go check out the Card Image Gallery and Variant Card Image Gallery—plus the Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander Card Image Gallery.
Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander
Undead Unleashed
- 1 Zombie (decayed) // Clue token
- 1 Zombie (decayed) // Zombie Army token
- 6 Zombie (decayed) // Zombie (2/2) tokens
- 2 Zombie (decayed) // Zombie (blue) tokens
Coven Counters
- 1 Snake // Spirit token
- 1 Wolf // Spirit token
- 1 Elephant // Spirit token
- 1 Knight // Wolf token
- 1 Centaur // Wolf token
- 1 Rhino // Wolf token
- 1 Wolf // Spider token
- 1 Beast (3/3) // Spider token
- 1 Beast (4/4) // Spider token
- 1 Eldrazi Spawn // Human Soldier token