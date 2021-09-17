Shield your candle flame and huddle close to gaze upon the tokens of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt! The set and its associated Commander decks contain a combined 27 full-art tokens, two emblems, and one double-sided Day // Night token. In Draft and Set Boosters, you can find two emblems, sixteen full-art tokens, and the double-sided Day // Night token (exclusive to Draft and Set Boosters). In Collector Boosters, you can find many of these as traditional foil double-sided tokens.

Commander decks each come with ten double-sided tokens with a combined total of fourteen double-sided variations. Eleven full-art tokens are unique to Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander products.

If you haven't yet seen the cards that make these tokens, go check out the Card Image Gallery and Variant Card Image Gallery—plus the Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander Card Image Gallery.

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

Turn Over

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander

Undead Unleashed

1 Zombie (decayed) // Clue token

1 Zombie (decayed) // Zombie Army token

6 Zombie (decayed) // Zombie (2/2) tokens

2 Zombie (decayed) // Zombie (blue) tokens

Turn Over Turn Over

Turn Over Turn Over

Coven Counters

1 Snake // Spirit token

1 Wolf // Spirit token

1 Elephant // Spirit token

1 Knight // Wolf token

1 Centaur // Wolf token

1 Rhino // Wolf token

1 Wolf // Spider token

1 Beast (3/3) // Spider token

1 Beast (4/4) // Spider token

1 Eldrazi Spawn // Human Soldier token

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over Turn Over