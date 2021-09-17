Shield your candle flame and huddle close to gaze upon the tokens of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt! The set and its associated Commander decks contain a combined 27 full-art tokens, two emblems, and one double-sided Day // Night token. In Draft and Set Boosters, you can find two emblems, sixteen full-art tokens, and the double-sided Day // Night token (exclusive to Draft and Set Boosters). In Collector Boosters, you can find many of these as traditional foil double-sided tokens.

Commander decks each come with ten double-sided tokens with a combined total of fourteen double-sided variations. Eleven full-art tokens are unique to Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander products.

If you haven't yet seen the cards that make these tokens, go check out the Card Image Gallery and Variant Card Image Gallery—plus the Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander Card Image Gallery.

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

HumanSpiritBird

BatZombie (decayed)Devil

Elemental (X/X)Beast (4/4)Insect (3/3)

OozeSpiderTreefolk

WolfVampire (black-red)Zombie (Monster)

ClueEmblem (Teferi, Who Slows the Sunset)Emblem (Wrenn and Seven)

Day
Night

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander

Undead Unleashed

  • 1 Zombie (decayed) // Clue token
  • 1 Zombie (decayed) // Zombie Army token
  • 6 Zombie (decayed) // Zombie (2/2) tokens
  • 2 Zombie (decayed) // Zombie (blue) tokens
Zombie (decayed)
Clue
Zombie (decayed)
Zombie Army
Zombie (decayed)
Zombie (2/2)
Zombie (decayed)
Zombie (blue)

Coven Counters

  • 1 Snake // Spirit token
  • 1 Wolf // Spirit token
  • 1 Elephant // Spirit token
  • 1 Knight // Wolf token
  • 1 Centaur // Wolf token
  • 1 Rhino // Wolf token
  • 1 Wolf // Spider token
  • 1 Beast (3/3) // Spider token
  • 1 Beast (4/4) // Spider token
  • 1 Eldrazi Spawn // Human Soldier token
Snake
Spirit
Wolf
Spirit
Elephant
Spirit
Knight
Wolf
Centaur
Wolf
Rhino
Wolf
Wolf
Spider
Beast (3/3)
Spider
Beast (4/4)
Spider
Eldrazi Spawn
Human Soldier