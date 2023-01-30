The Tokens of Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Fight against compleation or join Phyrexian ranks with 34 full-art tokens, one Koth, Fire of Resistance emblem, and two types of helper cards from across Phyrexia: All Will Be One products.

You can find 12 of these tokens, the emblem, and the poison counter helper card in Draft and Set Boosters; in Collector Boosters, you'll find these as double-sided tokens in traditional foil. (Poison counter helper cards are not available in Collector Boosters. The Phyrexian Germ token created by Tangleweave Armor can only be found in Set and Collector Boosters, just like Tangleweave Armor.)

The two Commander decks from Phyrexia: All Will Be One feature the remaining 21 tokens and two helper card types that appear on the 10 double-sided tokens in each deck. For the two helper card types, you'll find poison counters in Corrupting Influence and The Monarch in Rebellion Rising.

Visit Phyrexia: All Will Be One Card Image Gallery to see the cards in the set, including the ones that create these tokens. You can also stop by Phyrexia: All Will Be One Variant Card Image Gallery for a look at the Booster Fun and promo versions of Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards, then check out Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander Card Image Gallery to see the cards in the two Commander decks!

Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Available in Draft and Set Boosters

Available in Set and Collector Boosters

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander

Corrupting Influence

3 Poison counter // Phyrexian Mite (black-aligned) tokens

1 Poison counter // Beast (3/3) token

1 Phyrexian Wurm // Phyrexian Horror (X/X, artifact) token

2 Phyrexian Wurm // Phyrexian Insect (infect) tokens

3 Phyrexian Mite (white-aligned) // Phyrexian Insect (infect) tokens

Turn Over Turn Over Turn Over

Turn Over Turn Over

Rebellion Rising

1 The Monarch // Golem (X/X, haste) token

1 Kobolds of Kher Keep // Dragon token

1 Myr // Thopter token

1 Soldier (red-white) // Eldrazi token

1 Rebel // Goblin token

1 Bird // Cat token

1 Human // Spirit token

1 Human Soldier // Elephant token

1 Soldier (1/1) // Angel (flying) token

1 Soldier (2/2, vigilance) // Angel (flying/vigilance) token

Turn Over Turn Over Turn Over

Turn Over Turn Over Turn Over

Turn Over Turn Over

Turn Over Turn Over

