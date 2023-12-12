A return to Ravnica isn't complete without some trusty tokens, and Ravnica Remastered has 19 beautiful full-art tokens and a Domri Rade emblem to collect. In Draft Boosters, these appear as single-faced non-foil tokens. In Collector Boosters, you can find these as double-faced tokens in traditional foil.

Ravnica Remastered Tokens

Bird Token
Bird
Angel Token (4/4 flying)
Angel (4/4 Flying)
Angel Token (4/4 flying, vigilance)
Angel (4/4 Flying, Vigilance)
Spirit Token
Spirit
Bird Illusion Token
Bird Illusion
Zombie Token
Zombie
Dragon Token
Dragon
Goblin Token
Goblin
Goblin (Rakdos) Token
Goblin (Rakdos)
Centaur Token
Centaur
Rhino Token
Rhino
Ravnica Saproling Token
Ravnica Saproling
Guildpact Wurm Token
Guildpact Wurm
Beast Token
Beast
Elf Knight Token
Elf Knight
Soldier Token
Soldier
Sphinx Token
Sphinx
Spirit Token
Spirit
Ravnica Voja Token
Ravnica Voja
Emblem (Domri Rade)
Emblem (Domri Rade)

