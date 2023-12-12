A return to Ravnica isn't complete without some trusty tokens, and Ravnica Remastered has 19 beautiful full-art tokens and a Domri Rade emblem to collect. In Draft Boosters, these appear as single-faced non-foil tokens. In Collector Boosters, you can find these as double-faced tokens in traditional foil.

Experience beloved characters and mechanics again or for the first time with Ravnica Remastered! The set releases on January 12, 2024, and is available for preorder now at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Ravnica Remastered Tokens

Bird Angel (4/4 Flying) Angel (4/4 Flying, Vigilance)

Spirit Bird Illusion Zombie

Dragon Goblin Goblin (Rakdos)

Centaur Rhino Ravnica Saproling

Guildpact Wurm Beast Elf Knight

Soldier Sphinx Spirit

Ravnica Voja Emblem (Domri Rade)

Preorder Ravnica Remastered before the set releases on January 12, 2024, at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.