As we introduced with Core Set 2020, instead of tying specific promo cards to certain events, we're making them all available inside Throne of Eldraine Promo Packs and Premium Promo Packs, which stores will be able to distribute as they see fit. Promo Packs will contain non-foil cards, and Premium Promo Packs will have foil cards. Stores will also receive limited numbers of Collector Boosters to give out alongside the Buy-a-Box promos—but they'll have fewer Collector Boosters than Buy-a-Box promos, so definitely preorder with your local store early to have the best shot at getting one.

Buy-a-Box Promo

King Kenrith rules the Realm, maintaining balance against the untamed Wilds. And as befitting a knight of all five courts, his card does all of the things. Meet Kenrith, the Returned King, the Buy-a-Box promo for Throne of Eldraine. You can preorder a booster box from your local store and pick it up at the Throne of Eldraine Prerelease September 27–29. Or you can pick up your box on or after the release date (October 4), and, if your store has any promos left, you'll get your own copy of the Returned King.

Bundle Promo

If you pick up a Throne of Eldraine Bundle, you'll find this special promo version of Piper of the Swarm inside!

Promo Packs

Stores can run events during theThrone of Eldraine season and award Throne of Eldraine Promo Packs to players in those events.

The dates for events we're recommending stores award Promo Packs are as follows:

Friday Night Magic: Every Friday!

Draft Weekend: October 5–6

MagicWeekend – Brawl: October 26–27

Stores can choose to award packs for other events as well, so be sure to check with your local store so see what they have planned.

Throne of Eldraine Promo Packs contain four cards each, using four slots for cards to be pulled from specific places.

Slot 1: Any rare or mythic rare from Throne of Eldraine, with a special Planeswalker symbol stamp on the card.

Slot 2: A rare or mythic rare from a curated list of Standard-legal cards. This card will also bear the Planeswalker symbol stamp.

Slot 3: One of five Throne of Eldraine cards in the dark frame of previous FNM promos.

Slot 4: A code card that redeems for one Throne of Eldraine booster pack in MTG Arena. (Limit five per account. In regions where MTG Arena is not available, the Promo Pack is a three-card pack.)

The contents of Throne of Eldraine Premium Promo Packs are identical to the Promo Packs, but the first three cards will be foil.

Dark-Frame Promos

You may have read that Slot 3 bullet above and thought to yourself, "Gee, I wonder what those dark-frame promos are." Well, now that those five cards have all been previewed, we're thrilled to show you the promo versions.