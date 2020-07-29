With Double Masters, it's all in the name. Double the rares, double the fun! Not to mention the opportunity to double your tokens on the battlefield, and this set packs tons with the same beautiful full art you've come to expect.

If you haven't seen the cards that create the whopping 31 tokens in this set, head over to the Card Image Gallery and check them out for yourself.

Now, without further delay, here are the full-art tokens of Double Masters!