A set filled with monsters deserves a menagerie of too-cool tokens with eye-popping art. Check out this gigantic collection of a combined 31 full-art tokens and one emblem that you can create with cards from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths and Commander (2020 Edition) just below.

If you haven't yet seen the cards that make these tokens, step cautiously through these creature-packed Card Image Galleries for IKO and C20—just watch out for giant footprints!

Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths

Commander (2020 Edition)