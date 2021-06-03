Your Modern games are about to get an injection of power and complexity, as well as a whole lot of stunning art and card treatments. Modern Horizons 2 arrives on June 18, and along with its host of potent spells, you'll find 21 full-art tokens in Draft and Set Boosters. Reach for the Collector Boosters if you want to add double-sided traditional foil tokens to your collection!

Pore over the Modern Horizons 2 Card Image Gallery and Variant Card Image Gallery to see which cards will swell your token armies—you're going to have some serious new power at your fingertips in Modern, so start strategizing!