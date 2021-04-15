There are more than books to be found in the prestigious Strixhaven University. Across Strixhaven: School of Mages and Commander (2021 Edition), you'll find 37 full-art tokens and two emblems.

Strixhaven has seven tokens and two emblems, and there are 30 tokens unique to Commander (2021 Edition), with each of the five Commander decks containing ten double-sided tokens. Of those, 22 are double-sided variations, with five having Strixhaven tokens on one side and C21 tokens on the other, and one featuring Strixhaven tokens on both sides.

Additionally, each college-themed Prerelease Pack contains a seeded College Booster with two double-sided tokens, and the front side of each token is aligned with the college you choose!

Strixhaven: School of Mages

Strixhaven College Boosters

Note: Strixhaven College Boosters are available in their respective Strixhaven Prerelease Packs.

Silverquill

Prismari

Witherbloom

Lorehold

Quandrix

Commander (2021 Edition)

Silverquill Statement

6 Inkling // Treasure tokens

3 Zombie // Spirit tokens

1 Zombie // Horror token

Prismari Performance

4 Drake // Elemental tokens

4 Treasure // Construct (Tezzeret) tokens

2 Elemental (5/5 flying) // Copy tokens

Witherbloom Witchcraft

5 Food // Pest tokens

2 Food // Saproling tokens

3 Demon // Fungus Beast tokens

Lorehold Legacies

4 Treasure // Myr tokens

3 Copy // Construct tokens

1 Golem (flying) // Thopter token

1 Golem (trample) // Thopter token

1 Golem (vigilance) // Thopter token

Quantum Quandrix

3 Copy // Fractal tokens

1 Beast (3/3) // Fish token

1 Beast (3/3) // Whale token

1 Wurm // Kraken token

1 Insect // Beast (4/4) token

1 Hydra // Boar token

1 Frog Lizard // Elephant token

1 Eldrazi // Champion of Wits (Eternal) token

