There are more than books to be found in the prestigious Strixhaven University. Across Strixhaven: School of Mages and Commander (2021 Edition), you'll find 37 full-art tokens and two emblems.

Strixhaven has seven tokens and two emblems, and there are 30 tokens unique to Commander (2021 Edition), with each of the five Commander decks containing ten double-sided tokens. Of those, 22 are double-sided variations, with five having Strixhaven tokens on one side and C21 tokens on the other, and one featuring Strixhaven tokens on both sides.

Additionally, each college-themed Prerelease Pack contains a seeded College Booster with two double-sided tokens, and the front side of each token is aligned with the college you choose!

Strixhaven: School of Mages

AvatarElementalFractal

InklingPestSpirit

TreasureLukka EmblemRowan Emblem

Strixhaven College Boosters

Note: Strixhaven College Boosters are available in their respective Strixhaven Prerelease Packs.

Silverquill

Inkling
Pest
Inkling
Spirit

Prismari

Elemental
Spirit
Elemental
Treasure

Witherbloom

Pest
Inkling
Pest
Fractal

Lorehold

Spirit
Elemental
Spirit
Inkling

Quandrix

Fractal
Pest
Fractal
Elemental

Commander (2021 Edition)

Silverquill Statement

  • 6 Inkling // Treasure tokens
  • 3 Zombie // Spirit tokens
  • 1 Zombie // Horror token
Inkling
Treasure
Zombie
Spirit
Zombie
Horror

Prismari Performance

  • 4 Drake // Elemental tokens
  • 4 Treasure // Construct (Tezzeret) tokens
  • 2 Elemental (5/5 flying) // Copy tokens
Drake
Elemental
Treasure
Construct (Tezzeret)
Elemental (5/5 flying)
Copy

Witherbloom Witchcraft

  • 5 Food // Pest tokens
  • 2 Food // Saproling tokens
  • 3 Demon // Fungus Beast tokens
Food
Pest
Food
Saproling
Demon
Fungus Beast

Lorehold Legacies

  • 4 Treasure // Myr tokens
  • 3 Copy // Construct tokens
  • 1 Golem (flying) // Thopter token
  • 1 Golem (trample) // Thopter token
  • 1 Golem (vigilance) // Thopter token
Treasure
Myr
Copy
Construct
Golem (flying)
Thopter
Golem (trample)
Thopter
Golem (vigilance)
Thopter

Quantum Quandrix

  • 3 Copy // Fractal tokens
  • 1 Beast (3/3) // Fish token
  • 1 Beast (3/3) // Whale token
  • 1 Wurm // Kraken token
  • 1 Insect // Beast (4/4) token
  • 1 Hydra // Boar token
  • 1 Frog Lizard // Elephant token
  • 1 Eldrazi // Champion of Wits (Eternal) token
Copy
Fractal
Beast (3/3)
Fish
Beast (3/3)
Whale
Wurm
Kraken
Insect
Beast (4/4)
Hydra
Boar
Frog Lizard
Elephant
Eldrazi
Champion of Wits (Eternal)

