War has come to Ravnica, and Planeswalkers from around the Multiverse are converging to fight for and against Nicol Bolas as he attempts to restore his own god-like power at the expense of countless lives.

Leading the charge for the forces of good are Jace and Gideon, desperately hoping to prevent Bolas from gaining enough power to keep the entire Multiverse under his thumb for eternity. Alongside the rest of the Gatewatch and dozens of other Planeswalkers, Jace and Gideon must hold back the tide of Eternals and prevent absolute calamity.

Planeswalker Decks are available beginning at Prerelease, which takes place April 27–28 at your local game store.

Before we show you the lists, a note on the decklists and how they appear on the site. During previews (that's right now!), cards are not yet loaded onto our website (for boring security reasons). They will be added with the next update. In the meantime, all the new War of the Spark cards (and the Planeswalker Deck–exclusive cards) will not be enabled to either hover over or fall into the correct card type category. So that Gideon's Battle Cry down there isn't going to show up, and the Simic Guildgate is going to be an old version.

You can view the War of the Spark cards in the Card Image Gallery, and each of the exclusive cards from these decks is shown right above the decklist.