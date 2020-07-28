News / Card Preview
What Would You Sacrifice to Win?
There are countless strategies in Magic. Some decks rely on big creatures to overpower blockers. Some decks swarm the battlefield to defeat opponents before they even get started. Some decks sit back and react to everything opponents try before taking over the game. But there's one path to victory that doesn't look at racing ahead or overtop opponents and doesn't try to stymie what the opponent is doing and take over later. It asks you a straightforward question: what would you sacrifice to win?
Title: ProsBloom
4 Infernal Contract
1 Elven Cache
4 Natural Balance
4 Prosperity
1 Drain Life
4 Impulse
4 Vampiric Tutor
1 Three Wishes
2 Memory Lapse
1 Power Sink
1 Emerald Charm
4 Cadaverous Bloom
4 Squandered Resources
4 Undiscovered Paradise
3 Bad River
7 Forest
6 Swamp
5 Island
*1 Memory Lapse
*1 Power Sink
*1 Elven Cache
*3 Emerald Charm
*3 City of Solitude
*4 Elephant Grass
*2 Wall of Roots
Cadaverous Bloom Squandered Resources Drain Life
One of early Standard's breakout decks, it revolved around exiling cards in your hand to Cadaverous Bloom and sacrificing lands to Squandered Resources to build up either Prosperity (which gets you more lands to make more mana) or Drain Life (which actually wins the game). But exiling cards from your hand isn't the kind of sacrifice most of us think of today.
Title: "Abzan" Rock
4 Sakura-Tribe Elder
5 Forest
1 Island
4 Overgrown Tomb
1 Plains
2 Polluted Delta
1 Swamp
1 Temple Garden
1 Watery Grave
4 Windswept Heath
2 Yavimaya Coast
4 Birds of Paradise
1 Carven Caryatid
3 Eternal Witness
1 Genesis
1 Loxodon Hierarch
1 Ravenous Baloth
1 Withered Wretch
3 Gifts Ungiven
4 Putrefy
3 Smother
4 Cabal Therapy
1 Duress
1 Haunting Echoes
3 Living Wish
2 Pernicious Deed
1 Sensei's Divining Top
*1 Carven Caryatid
*1 Dimir House Guard
*1 Eternal Witness
*1 Kataki, War's Wage
*1 Loxodon Hierarch
*1 Meloku the Clouded Mirror
*1 Viridian Shaman
*2 Withered Wretch
*2 Naturalize
*2 Duress
*1 Stabilizer
*1 Llanowar Wastes
Cabal Therapy Pernicious Deed Ravenous Baloth
Magic Pro League player Javier Dominguez made a breakthrough at Worlds 2005 with a white-black-green deck called "The Rock" and is a forerunner of the modern sacrifice strategies. Unlike ProsBloom, this deck trades on-board resources for a variety of benefits:
Title: The Aristocrats
4 Doomed Traveler
4 Champion of the Parish
4 Cartel Aristocrat
2 Skirsdag High Priest
3 Knight of Infamy
2 Silverblade Paladin
4 Boros Reckoner
4 Falkenrath Aristocrat
1 Restoration Angel
2 Zealous Conscripts
2 Lingering Souls
4 Orzhov Charm
4 Godless Shrine
4 Blood Crypt
4 Sacred Foundry
4 Isolated Chapel
3 Plains
3 Cavern of Souls
1 Clifftop Retreat
1 Vault of the Archangel
*1 Skirsdag High Priest
*2 Lingering Souls
*2 Blasphemous Act
*2 Rest in Peace
*2 Sorin, Lord of Innistrad
*2 Obzedat, Ghost Council
*3 Tragic Slip
*1 Mentor of the Meek
Falkenrath Aristocrat
Cartel Aristocrat
Doomed Traveler
Zealous Conscripts
Lingering Souls
Skirsdag High Priest
Melira Pod was one of Modern's most dominant decks during its heyday leading up to the ban of
Title: Melira Pod
4 Birds of Paradise
3 Noble Hierarch
2 Wall of Roots
2 Voice of Resurgence
4 Kitchen Finks
1 Viscera Seer
1 Scavenging Ooze
1 Spellskite
1 Melira, Sylvok Outcast
1 Qasali Pridemage
1 Linvala, Keeper of Silence
1 Phyrexian Metamorph
1 Eternal Witness
1 Orzhov Pontiff
1 Reveillark
1 Archangel of Thune
1 Spike Feeder
1 Cartel Aristocrat
2 Abrupt Decay
3 Chord of Calling
4 Birthing Pod
4 Verdant Catacombs
3 Marsh Flats
3 Misty Rainforest
2 Overgrown Tomb
1 Temple Garden
1 Godless Shrine
3 Gavony Township
3 Forest
1 Swamp
2 Plains
*1 Burrenton Forge-Tender
*4 Thoughtseize
*1 Aven Mindcensor
*1 Path to Exile
*1 Sin Collector
*1 Harmonic Sliver
*1 Kataki, War's Wage
*1 Thrun, the Last Troll
*1 Sigarda, Host of Herons
*1 Ethersworn Canonist
*1 Obstinate Baloth
*1 Shriekmaw
Birthing Pod, and listing out all of the events that demonstrated its success would be an article unto itself.
Birthing Pod
Melira, Sylvok Outcast
Reveillark
Phyrexian Metamorph
Archangel of Thune
Spike Feeder
Wall of Roots
But in terms of sacrificing things for net, incremental gain, there's no other deck in the history of Magic that did it better:
Title: Jund Sacrifice
2 Korvold, Fae-Cursed King
4 Casualties of War
2 Massacre Girl
4 Witch's Oven
4 Trail of Crumbs
4 Blood Crypt
4 Overgrown Tomb
4 Stomping Ground
2 Swamp
1 Mountain
5 Forest
3 Fabled Passage
2 Castle Locthwain
2 Thrashing Brontodon
4 Cauldron Familiar
3 Beanstalk Giant
2 Murderous Rider
4 Mayhem Devil
4 Gilded Goose
*1 Massacre Girl
*1 Korvold, Fae-Cursed King
*4 Duress
*2 Wicked Wolf
*1 Murderous Rider
*2 Deathless Knight
*1 Thrashing Brontodon
*3 Lovestruck Beast
Witch's Oven
Cauldron Familiar
Mayhem Devil
Gilded Goose
Korvold, Fae-Cursed King
If you've played Standard over the past few months since Throne of Eldraine joined the format, you've seen what Sacrifice decks can do:
Birthing Pod-like effect in Fiend Artisan.
Title: Rakdos Sacrifice
3 Fiend Artisan
4 Blood Crypt
1 Call of the Death-Dweller
2 Castle Locthwain
4 Cauldron Familiar
4 Claim the Firstborn
1 Dreadhorde Butcher
4 Fabled Passage
4 Gutterbones
1 Lazotep Reaver
4 Mayhem Devil
3 Midnight Reaper
2 Mountain
4 Priest of Forgotten Gods
2 Stomping Ground
7 Swamp
2 Temple of Malice
4 Witch's Oven
4 Woe Strider
*1 Act of Treason
*3 Agonizing Remorse
*1 Blightbeetle
*2 Embereth Shieldbreaker
*2 Heartless Act
*1 Noxious Grasp
*4 Rotting Regisaur
*1 Scorching Dragonfire
Twice the SacrificeSo, what does this mean for Double Masters? Opening a pack with two foils and two rares, then getting to pick two "first picks" from each pack means drafting is going to be amazing—but there's more to the set than just the flashy and splashy. Draft and Sealed decks will be packed with powerful things to do, and one of the strategies you'll be able to play in Limited is Sacrifice. Which is where these cards come in. Playing a Sacrifice deck in Double Masters Limited is going to lean on using cards like those three returning to work. We already have the blueprint based on Magic's history:
Kozilek's Predator, like Lingering Souls, offers plenty of creatures to sacrifice. Eldrazi Spawntokens can even ramp you into something bigger if you're in a pinch! Bloodbriar, like Mayhem Deviland Korvold, Fae-Cursed King, cares every time you sacrifice something and will get huge in a hurry. Bloodspore Thrinaxis both sacrifice outlet and payoff, much like Korvold again. You'll want to maximize these types of cards to make sure your deck does what it needs to do.