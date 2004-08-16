It's Unglued Week here at magicthegathering.com and I realized I had too many article ideas to fit into my column. So, I convinced our illustrious editor to allow me to write the feature article for this week. And I'll probably use some of the ideas for Magic Arcana. And perhaps some for Card of the Day. Maybe I'll even work some into Ask Wizards. Why am I doing so much for Unglued Week? Because I love Unglued.

Unglued is my personal favorite set. It was the set that allowed me to bridge my old life (as a comedy writer for those that haven't picked up my subtle clues) and my new life (as a Magic designer for those new readers to the site). And it's the set I'm proudest of from a design standpoint (although Tempest and Mirrodin will always have a warm place in my heart). But enough about the design of Unglued – that topic's for my column this week.

The feature article is about the humor of Unglued. You see, when I was putting together Unglued, I decided the following should be true:

We needed to play with/make fun of every aspect of the game. Any aspect of the card was fair game to use to make jokes. We needed to cram as many jokes as we could on every card.

This meant everyone involved with Unglued was told to take every opportunity to add jokes to the cards. The designers, the artists, the creative text guys, the graphic designer . . . everyone. Everyone involved was stuffing as many jokes as possible into every card. The result was that Unglued was a set where players really had to study the cards. There are jokes pushed into every nook and cranny.

Flash forward to the design of Unhinged. One day, we (the design team – Randy Buehler, Brady Dommermuth, Brandon Bozzi and myself) were sitting around talking about Unglued cards. I don't remember the card, but I talked about some obscure joke on the card that I liked. And Randy went, “What?”

I explained the joke and Randy informed me that he had never noticed it. So I started mentioning some other obscure jokes and about half of them Randy had not realized. Then it hit me, while I'm sure every joke was noticed by someone, there are probably very few people that noticed all . So I thought it might be fun to do a feature article where I point out some of the more obscure jokes.

So here are 100 of the more obscure Unglued jokes. I've included some that might seem obvious, but I've learned that what's obvious to one person might not be obvious to the next.

I hope you enjoyed the romp through the jokes of Unglued. Several years from now when I do this for Unhinged, let me just say 100 entries won't be enough. I hope you enjoy the rest of Unglued Week. I know I will.

Mark Rosewater