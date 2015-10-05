Professor Reid Duke has dismissed class. Level One is on hiatus, as Duke has paved his way through his entire syllabus to show you how to get better at Magic.

However, we know not everyone started looking to learn just as Prof. Duke was calling roll way back in August 2014. Now, just over a year later, many of you are hoping to grow as players.

That's why we've put together this full course syllabus for anyone looking to improve their play or learn more about Magic. Start at the top and work your way down, as Reid designed his articles to bring you along one concept at a time. Already an advanced student? Pick and choose any topics you'd like to brush up on. There's always more to learn from one of the most talented players on the planet.