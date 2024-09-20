Compiled by Eric Levine

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Card Legality

With over 1,800 cards available, each Mystery Booster 2 Limited event will be an unpredictable new experience! We've included a wide range of cards from previous sets, from collectible fan favorites to exciting Booster Draft all-stars. There are reprints from all across Magic's history, some appearing in nostalgic white borders for the first time, and others showing up in exciting Future Sight frames giving a glimpse of a future that has never been. The remaining reprints are printed with the Planeswalker symbol in the lower-left corner of each card, but are otherwise unchanged from previous printings.

Format Legality

Inclusion in the Mystery Booster 2 set doesn't change what formats a card is legal in. Most of its cards are not legal in the Standard format, and many are not legal in the Modern format. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Formats for a complete list of formats and their permitted card sets and banned lists. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Commander for more information on the Commander variant.

Playtest Cards

Much like the first Mystery Booster release, Mystery Booster 2 includes 121 "playtest cards" created by some of the brightest (and silliest) minds in Studio X. They're not printed in normal Magic frames, they've undergone little to no rules scrutiny (at least until I wrote this document), and they haven't been tested for balance. As you may soon notice, playtest cards have varying levels of seriousness.

0043_MTGMB2_Playtest: Common Black Removal

Common Black Removal (Playtest)

{2}{B}{B}

Instant

Choose one. Destroy target creature, then —

• Create a Food token.

• Create a Treasure token.

• Put a menace counter on a creature you control.

• That creature's controller mills cards equal to its power.

0022_MTGMB2_Playtest: Plain Walker

Plain Walker (Playtest)

{2}{W}

Creature — Kithkin Rogue

2/3

Plainswalk

Planeswalkerwalk (This creature can't be blocked as long as defending player controls a planeswalker.)

Whenever Plain Walker deals combat damage to a player or planeswalker, planeswalk. (If you're playing Planechase, proceed to the next plane.)

Playtest cards aren't legal for play in any tournament format other than Mystery Booster Limited formats. On the other hand, we expect they will spice up a wide variety of non-tournament games (as long as everyone's on the same page about using them!).

Playtest cards use a modified version of game symbols, such as {T} and {W}. These modified symbols should be treated as the standard symbols during play.

For many playtest cards, you'll need to make a generous assumption that basic game rules would be updated to allow them to work. The Mystery Booster 2 Playtest Card Notes section will provide guidance for fitting these cards into the existing rules structure.

Alchemy Cards

Mystery Booster 2 also includes printed versions of some cards originally created for digital play on Magic: The Gathering Arena in the Alchemy format. These cards have all been printed with the acorn symbol introduced in Unfinity and are not legal for play in most tournament formats. They are, however, legal for play in Mystery Booster 2 Limited formats, so if you happen to have one in your Draft or Sealed deck, have fun with it!

0259_MTGMB2_Alchemy: Oracle of the Alpha

Oracle of the Alpha

{2}{U}

Creature — Bird Wizard

2/3

Flying

When Oracle of the Alpha enters the battlefield, conjure the Power Nine into your library, then shuffle.

Whenever Oracle of the Alpha attacks, scry 1.

0264_MTGMB2_Alchemy: Forsaken Crossroads

Forsaken Crossroads

Land

Forsaken Crossroads enters the battlefield tapped.

As Forsaken Crossroads enters the battlefield, choose a color.

When Forsaken Crossroads enters the battlefield, scry 1. If you weren't the starting player, you may untap Forsaken Crossroads instead.

{T}: Add one mana of the chosen color.

New (to Tabletop) Keyword Action: Conjure

Some playtest and Alchemy cards in this release instruct players to conjure one or more cards. Conjure is a mechanic that previously appeared only on digital-only cards on MTG Arena and was designed specifically for digital play. As you might imagine, this means conjuring cards in games of tabletop Magic is a fun and interesting challenge!

0052_MTGMB2_Playtest: Pinchy McStingbutt

Pinchy McStingbutt (Playtest)

{2}{B}

Creature — Scorpion

1/3

Deathtouch

Whenever Pinchy McStingbutt deals combat damage to a player, conjure a card named Death of a Thousand Stings, Lethal Sting, or Stinging Shot at random into your hand and reveal it. (Treat conjured cards like cards.)

0261_MTGMB2_Alchemy: Toralf's Disciple

Toralf's Disciple

{2}{R}

Creature — Human Warrior

3/3

Haste

Whenever Toralf's Disciple attacks, conjure four cards named Lightning Bolt into your library, then shuffle.

To conjure a card in a game of tabletop Magic, use the Gatherer card database at Gatherer.Wizards.com to find the official text for the card you're conjuring. Then put the appropriate conjured card into the appropriate zone.

A conjured card's owner is the player who was instructed to conjure it.

You do not need to own an actual copy of a card in order to conjure it, and a conjured card does not need to obey format legality or deckbuilding restrictions. For example, in a game of Mystery Booster 2 Limited, Toralf's Disciple can conjure Lightning Bolts into your deck, even though the card Lightning Bolt isn't found in Mystery Booster 2 and isn't normally legal in the Limited format.

Conjured cards are not tokens. Treat conjured cards just as you would treat regular cards. They can move between zones just like any other card and continue to exist for the duration of the game. At the end of the game, make sure to remove all conjured cards from your deck.

You can represent conjured cards using objects from outside the game so long as the game state remains clear and understandable to all players. You might need to get creative. For example, while a conjured card is in a public zone, you can represent it by writing on a piece of paper or using some kind of token. But if a conjured card is put into a hidden zone, you must add an object to that zone which, while face down, is indistinguishable from other cards in your deck.

Mystery Booster 2 Playtest Card Notes

0015_MTGMB2_Playtest: A Girl and Her Dogs

A Girl and Her Dogs (Playtest)

{4}{W}

Creature — Human

3/3

When A Girl and Her Dogs enters the battlefield and at the beginning of your upkeep, create a 1/1 white legendary Dog creature token and name it.

Whenever A Girl and Her Dogs attacks, it gets +1/+1 until end of turn for each legendary creature you control.

You may give the Dog any name, including the name of an existing Magic card. Good names for Dogs include, but are not limited to: Booster, Bryn, Comet, Jasper, Killer, Pax, Pi, Ranger, Rocket, Sgt. Pepper, and Isamaru, Hound of Konda. (We thought you might need some suggestions to get you started.)

Tokens created with A Girl and Her Dogs's first ability are still subject to the "legend rule", so be wary of giving two Dogs the same name or naming a Dog after an existing legendary Magic card.

0007_MTGMB2_Playtest: Abbot of the Sacred Meeple

Abbot of the Sacred Meeple (Playtest)

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Monk

2/2

Sinecure (This creature can occupy a space two spaces higher on the Monk Track than its power.)

Once on each of your odd-numbered (beige) production phases, you may spend two additional sheep when constructing a building. If you do, you may activate the lesser production ability of any building of prestige 5 or lower you control. Exceptions: Apiary, Cobbler (but not Shoemaker), Wainwright.

If the space two spaces higher than this creature's power on the Monk Track is already occupied (or, in rare cases, if its power is so high that there is no such space), this creature can occupy any lower-valued space on the Monk Track.

Effects that replace sheep payments with other resources (such as Lapidary) can be applied to Abbot of the Sacred Meeple's last ability.

0025_MTGMB2_Playtest: Alberix, the Trade Planet

Alberix, the Trade Planet (Playtest)

{2}{U}{U}

World Enchantment

Planet (When this permanent enters, exile the top five cards of your library as its resources.)

Trade Routes — At the beginning of your precombat main phase, choose one —

• Discard a card. If you do, put two of Alberix's resources into its owner's hand.

• Exile the top card of your library as a resource.

Cards exiled as resources for Alberix are exiled face up.

If two or more permanents have the world supertype, all of them are put into their owners' graveyards except the one that has had the world supertype for the shortest amount of time. If there's a tie for the shortest amount of time, all world permanents are put into graveyards.

0057_MTGMB2_Playtest: All-Star Kicker

All-Star Kicker (Playtest)

{1}{R}

Creature — Orc Athlete

2/2

Assist kicker {3} (You and up to one other player can spend mana to pay this kicker cost.)

When All-Star Kicker enters the battlefield, your team may pass the ball. Then if All-Star Kicker was kicked, creatures your team controls get +1/+1 and gain haste until end of turn. (To pass the ball, one of the players on your team gives a permanent or card in hand to another player on your team.)

Assist kicker is a variant of the kicker ability. An assist kicker cost is a kicker cost.

You may reveal a card with assist kicker and discuss how to pay for it before you begin to cast the spell. Targets are chosen for that spell before you choose another player to help you pay for it and before that player has committed any mana to doing so.

Only the assist kicker cost (or part of that cost) can be paid by another player. Any other costs must be paid by the spell's controller.

If there are no other players on your team (probably because you're not playing a Two-Headed Giant or similar multiplayer game), you can't pass the ball. However, if All-Star Kicker was kicked, its last ability will still give creatures you control +1/+1 and haste until end of turn.

0089_MTGMB2_Playtest: Anax and Cymede & Kynaios and Tiro

Anax and Cymede & Kynaios and Tiro (Playtest)

{1}{R}{G}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

3/8

First strike, vigilance

Heroic — Whenever you cast a spell that targets Anax and Cymede & Kynaios and Tiro, draw a card. Each player may put a land card from their hand onto the battlefield, then each opponent who didn't draws a card.

Anax and Cymede & Kynaios and Tiro's last ability goes on the stack and resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise left the stack.

Anax and Cymede & Kynaios and Tiro's last ability will trigger only once per spell, even if that spell targets Anax and Cymede & Kynaios and Tiro multiple times.

Anax and Cymede & Kynaios and Tiro's last ability won't trigger when a copy of a spell is created on the stack targeting Anax and Cymede & Kynaios and Tiro or when a spell's targets are changed to include Anax and Cymede & Kynaios and Tiro.

0008_MTGMB2_Playtest: Arcanum Things

Arcanum Things (Playtest)

{1}{W}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature has flying.

Equip {2}

Equipment swap {2}{W} ({2}{W}: Exchange this Equipment with an Equipment card in your hand. If this Equipment was attached to a creature, attach the new Equipment to that creature.)

The exchange happens on resolution of Arcanum Things's Equipment swap ability and is simultaneous.

As Equipment swap resolves, you may reveal an Equipment card from your hand. If you don't reveal an Equipment card, or if the exchange can't be completed (such as if Arcanum Things is no longer on the battlefield, you don't own Arcanum Things, or the new Equipment can't be attached to the creature Arcanum Things is attached to), nothing happens.

0009_MTGMB2_Playtest: Avacyn's Collar, the Symbol of Her Church

Avacyn's Collar, the Symbol of Her Church (Playtest)

{1}{W}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature can't attack, block, or transform, and its activated abilities can't be activated.

Shackle {3} ({3}: Attach to target creature you don't control. Shackle only as a sorcery.)

Although it causes an Equipment to become attached to a creature, shackle is not an "equip ability" for the purpose of cards like Fighter Class and Leonin Shikari.

Attaching an Equipment to a creature you don't control by using a shackle ability doesn't cause that Equipment to change controllers.

Once an Equipment is attached to a creature, that Equipment won't fall off even if the creature changes controllers. The attachment only ends if something explicitly unattaches the Equipment or attaches it to another permanent (such as from you activating the shackle ability again).

In the rare case where you control the targeted creature as an Equipment's shackle ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve.

0026_MTGMB2_Playtest: Blurry Visionary

Blurry Visionary (Playtest)

{3}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

3/2

When Blurry Visionary enters the battlefield, look at the top two cards of your library and put them back-to-back in the same sleeve with either card in front. They become a modal double-faced card for the rest of the game. Then put that card into your hand. (You can play either face of that double-faced card. Make sure to reset it when the game ends.)

If your library has only one card in it when Blurry Visionary's ability resolves, it won't make that card a modal double-faced card, but you will put it into your hand.

Once Blurry Visionary's ability finishes resolving, you can't change which face of the new modal double-faced card is the front face. It stays that way for the rest of the game.

If one of the top two cards of your library is already a double-faced card, put it into the new sleeve with either of its two faces facing outward. Only the outward face will be part of the new modal double-faced card, while the inward one ceases to exist for the rest of the game. For example, if the top two cards of your library are Brainstorm and the modal double-faced card Valki, God of Lies // Tibalt, Cosmic Imposter, you will end up with a modal double-faced card that has Brainstorm as one of its faces, and either Valki, God of Lies or Tibalt, Cosmic Imposter as the other face, with either face as the front (your choice).

And if that's not complicated enough, similarly, if one of the top two cards of your library is a transforming double-faced card, you put it into the new sleeve with either face of the card facing outward, and it still becomes a modal double-faced card at the end. So, for example, if your top two cards are Brainstorm and the transforming double-faced card Delver of Secrets // Insectile Aberration, you will end up with a modal double-faced card in one of the following permutations: Brainstorm // Delver of Secrets, Brainstorm // Insectile Aberration, Delver of Secrets // Brainstorm, Insectile Aberration // Brainstorm. Note, however, that Insectile Aberration, like most back faces of transforming double-faced cards, has no mana cost, so it is normally not possible to play that card from your hand.

More complicated scenarios involving two different double-faced cards or multiple Blurry Visionary triggers affecting the same card over and over will be left as an exercise for the reader.

A modal double-faced card can't be transformed or be put onto the battlefield transformed (even if one of its faces was formerly part of a transforming double-faced card). Ignore any instruction to transform a modal double-faced card or to put one onto the battlefield transformed.

To determine whether it is legal to play a modal double-faced card, consider only the characteristics of the face you're playing and ignore the other face's characteristics.

If an effect allows you to play a land or cast a spell from among a group of cards, you may play or cast a modal double-faced card with any face that fits the criteria of that effect.

If an effect allows you to put a card with particular characteristics onto the battlefield without instructing you to play or cast it, consider only the characteristics of a modal double-faced card's front face to see if that card qualifies. If it does, it enters the battlefield with its front face up.

The mana value of a modal double-faced card is based on the characteristics of the face that's being considered. On the stack or the battlefield, consider whichever face is up. In all other zones, consider only the front face. This is different from how the mana value of a transforming double-faced card is determined.

0058_MTGMB2_Playtest: Bolshack Dragon

Bolshack Dragon (Playtest)

{5}{R}

Creature — Armored Dragon

6/6

Double breaker strike

While attacking, this creature gets +1000 power for each fire red card in your graveyard.

To put Bolshack Dragon's last ability another way, as long as it's attacking, it gets +1/+0 for each red card in your graveyard.

No, it doesn't have flying.

0059_MTGMB2_Playtest: Boltfire

Boltfire (Playtest)

{R}

Sorcery

Boltfire deals 2 damage to any target.

Flashforward {4}{R} (You may cast this card from exile for its flashforward cost. Then put it on the bottom of your library.)

When you cast Boltfire normally, it will go to the graveyard after it finishes resolving. You'll have to figure out how to get it into exile to cast it with its flashforward ability.

"Flashforward [cost]" means "You may cast this card from exile by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost" and "If the flashforward cost was paid, put this card on the bottom of its owner's library instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions, including those based on the card's type. For instance, you can cast a sorcery using flashforward only when you could normally cast a sorcery.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a flashforward cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

A spell cast using flashforward will always be put on the bottom of its owner's library afterward, whether it resolves, is countered, or leaves the stack in some other way.

If some other effect gives you permission to cast Boltfire from exile, such as if you exiled it with Dark-Dweller Oracle, you may cast Boltfire using either permission.

0060_MTGMB2_Playtest: Boulder Jockey

Boulder Jockey (Playtest)

{2}{R}{D}

Creature — Goblin

4/4

({D} is a land drop. You may give up one potential land drop this turn to pay for {D}.)

Whenever Boulder Jockey attacks, you may pay {D}. If you do, create a 3/3 colorless Construct artifact creature token named Boulder that's tapped and attacking. Sacrifice that token at the beginning of the next end step.

{ D } represents an additional cost, not a mana symbol. { D } can be paid for by giving up one potential land play you have remaining this turn. Boulder Jockey's mana value is 3.

} represents an additional cost, not a mana symbol. { } can be paid for by giving up one potential land play you have remaining this turn. Boulder Jockey's mana value is 3. To determine how many land drops you have remaining this turn, compare the number of lands you can play (which is normally one but can be increased by other effects) with the number of lands you've played and land drops you've given up this turn. If the number of lands you can play is greater, you can play a land or give up a land drop. You can't give up a land drop you don't have.

You can never pay for {D} when it's not your turn.

0010_MTGMB2_Playtest: Brigid, Who's Seen Some Stuff

Brigid, Who's Seen Some Stuff (Playtest)

{2}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Kithkin Archer

3/3

Vigilance

Nimble (This creature can't be blocked by creatures with power 3 or greater.)

Kithkin you control have thoughtweft. (A creature with thoughtweft has all printed keyword abilities of other creatures you control with thoughtweft.)

Once Brigid has been blocked, increasing the blocking creature's power to 3 or greater won't cause Brigid to become unblocked.

Since Brigid is a Kithkin, she'll also have thoughtweft.

Keyword abilities are abilities that provide shorthand for properties objects have, and are usually just a single word or phrase. Examples include: vigilance, double strike, banding, and space sculptor. (Okay, maybe that last one is a bad example.) Keyword actions like explore or scry aren't granted by thoughtweft, which is good because that wouldn't make much sense anyway.

Thoughtweft confers only keyword abilities that are actually printed on the card. Any keyword abilities that are gained by the permanent are ignored, including keyword abilities gained from copy effects or static abilities. For example, a Kithkin card printed with "During your turn, this creature has first strike" is not considered to have first strike as a printed keyword ability.

If a token is created as a copy of an object with one or more keyword abilities, those abilities are considered to be printed on that token. The same is true for copies of permanent spells that become tokens on the battlefield.

0072_MTGMB2_Playtest: Built Bear

Built Bear (Playtest)

{1}{G}

Creature — Bear

2/2

Legacy (During deckbuilding, circle any number of the following. You can spend 1 point for free. For every 2 points spent beyond that, increase this card's mana cost by {1}.)

1 point each → Flash; deathtouch; reach; vigilance; or ward {2}

2 points → {T}: Add one mana of any color.

3 points each → +1/+1; or +0/+2

4 points → When this creature enters the battlefield, draw a card.

During deckbuilding, you may circle any number of options in Built Bear's text box, such as flash, ward {2}, +1/+1, and "When this creature enters the battlefield, draw a card." Each option is delineated with a line break or semicolon, and each option can only be circled once. The options you circled must be clear and understandable to all players.

All of the circled abilities are considered to be printed on the card. They are also part of Built Bear's copiable characteristics.

If you circled any of the power/toughness changes (+1/+1 or +0/+2), they are applied to Built Bear's printed power and toughness and are also part of Built Bear's copiable characteristics. For example, if you circle +1/+1, Built Bear's printed power/toughness is 3/3. But if you circle both +1/+1 and +0/+2, its printed power/toughness is 3/5.

Built Bear's legacy ability can increase its mana cost depending on how many points you spend. If you spend 0 or 1 points, its mana cost remains {1}{G}. If you spend 2 or 3 points, its mana cost becomes {2}{G}. If you spend 4 or 5 points, its mana cost becomes {3}{G}. And so on.

Calculate Built Bear's mana cost after you've finished circling options. That mana cost is considered to be printed on the card and is part of its copiable characteristics.

If your deck and/or sideboard include multiple copies of Built Bear, you can circle different options for each Built Bear as long as the choices for each one are clear and understandable to all players. Each individual Built Bear can have a different mana cost and different printed characteristics depending on what was circled for it.

During a game, ignore any printed parts of Built Bear's rules text that isn't circled except for the legacy ability. For example, a Built Bear that doesn't have any options circled is a {1}{G} 2/2 with no abilities except for legacy (which has no in-game effect because nothing is circled for it).

In a Limited format with Continuous Construction, you can modify your circled options for Built Bear in between matches, but you can't modify those options during a match (such as while sideboarding in between games).

0041_MTGMB2_Playtest: Call from the Grave

Call from the Grave (Playtest)

{2}{B}

Sorcery

Put a random creature from a random graveyard into play under your control. Call from the Grave deals to you an amount of damage equal to that creature's casting cost.

To choose a random creature from a random graveyard, first choose a random graveyard with at least one creature card in it. Then choose a random creature card from that graveyard.

The choices of random creature and random graveyard are made as Call from the Grave resolves.

The amount of damage Call from the Grave deals is determined by the casting cost ... er, mana value of the permanent that was put onto the battlefield by Call from the Grave (even if it's not a creature at that time). In the case where no permanent was put onto the battlefield, Call from the Grave won't deal any damage.

0027_MTGMB2_Playtest: Can't Quite Recall

Can't Quite Recall (Playtest)

{U}

Instant

Forbidden (This card can't be in your starting deck. Yes, you read that right. You need to figure out a way to get it into the game without it being in your deck.)

I bet you Wish you could put this in your deck! You'll have to figure out a Cunning way to get access to this. Perhaps you should do some Research (// Development). Worst case, you could stage an Invasion of Arcavios.

If you do manage to get Can't Quite Recall into your game, make sure to put it back in your sideboard before the next game.

0028_MTGMB2_Playtest: Catch of the Day

Target player draws three cards.

Catch of the Day (Playtest)

{5}{U}

Creature — Serpent

?/?

As Catch of the Day enters the battlefield, choose one for each of the following. Keyword → Vigilance; ward {3}; or islandwalk.

Whenever this creature attacks → Scry 2; goad target creature an opponent controls; or tap target creature an opponent controls.

Size → 6/2; 4/4; or 2/6.

If you cast Catch of the Day, you don't make any choices until it resolves. Opponents won't know what it is until you serve it up! Once it leaves the battlefield, it forgets the choices you made.

If an object on the battlefield becomes a copy of Catch of the Day, it'll copy the values chosen for Catch of the Day's enters-the-battlefield replacement effect.

If an object enters the battlefield as a copy of Catch of the Day, it copies the values chosen previously for Catch of the Day's enters-the-battlefield replacement effect. However, as the copy enters, it'll also apply Catch of the Day's replacement effect again, allowing the copy's controller to choose an option for Keyword , Whenever this creature attacks , and Size . The newly chosen Size will overwrite the original Catch of the Day's power and toughness, but the newly chosen Keyword and Whenever this creature attacks abilities will be added on top of any copied abilities. For example, this can cause you to have a Catch of the Day with vigilance, ward {3}, and two "Whenever this creature attacks" abilities. You can even make the exact same ability choices as the original Catch of the Day, and the copy will have two instances of the chosen abilities. For instance, you can have a creature with ward {3} and ward {3} and "Whenever this creature attacks, scry 2" and "Whenever this creature attacks, scry 2." Each of those abilities would trigger separately.

, , and . The newly chosen will overwrite the original Catch of the Day's power and toughness, but the newly chosen and abilities will be added on top of any copied abilities. For example, this can cause you to have a Catch of the Day with vigilance, ward {3}, and two "Whenever this creature attacks" abilities. You can even make the exact same ability choices as the original Catch of the Day, and the copy will have two instances of the chosen abilities. For instance, you can have a creature with ward {3} and ward {3} and "Whenever this creature attacks, scry 2" and "Whenever this creature attacks, scry 2." Each of those abilities would trigger separately. Catch of the Day doesn't have any of the listed keywords, triggered abilities, or power and toughness combinations if it's not on the battlefield.

0011_MTGMB2_Playtest: Champion of the Hareish

Champion of the Hareish (Playtest)

{W}

Creature — Rabbit Soldier

1/1

Buddy list (As this creature enters, if any of its creature types isn't on your buddy list, write one of them on your buddy list.)

Whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control, put a +1/+1 counter on Champion of the Hareish if one of that creature's creature types is on your buddy list. Otherwise, write one of its creature types on your buddy list.

As each game begins, you have no buddies.

After you write a creature type on your buddy list, that creature type will be on your buddy list for the rest of the game.

0090_MTGMB2_Playtest: Chatzuk, Mighty Guitarist

Chatzuk, Mighty Guitarist (Playtest)

{1}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Bard

2/2

Banding (Just ask around until you find someone who knows.)

Creature spells you cast with banding cost {2} less to cast.

Whenever two or more creatures you control attack in a band, each creature in that band gets +1/+1 until end of turn for each creature in that band.

If a creature with banding attacks, it can team up with any number of other attacking creatures with banding (and up to one nonbanding creature) and attack as a unit called a "band." The band can be blocked by any creature that could block a single creature in the band. Blocking any creature in a band blocks the entire band. If a creature with banding is blocked, the attacking player chooses how the blockers' damage is assigned.

A maximum of one nonbanding creature can join an attacking band no matter how many creatures with banding are in it.

Creatures in the same band must all attack the same player, planeswalker, or battle.

If a creature in combat has banding, its controller assigns damage for creatures blocking or blocked by it. That player can ignore the damage assignment order when making this assignment.

Chatzuk's second ability doesn't change the mana cost or mana value of any spell. It changes only the total cost you pay to cast spells.

Chatzuk's second ability can't reduce the amount of colored mana you pay for a spell. It reduces only the generic mana component of that spell's cost.

0091_MTGMB2_Playtest: Chea, Friend to Maybe Too Many

Chea, Friend to Maybe Too Many (Playtest)

{1}{W}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

2/4

Familiar spells you cast have flash. (Bats, Birds, Cats, Dragons, Faeries, Foxes, Frogs, Imps, Lizards, and Spiders are familiars, as well as any creature with "Familiar" in its name.)

{T}: Add X {G} and each opponent loses X life, where X is the number of familiars you control.

I'm not sure what wizard would want Lazav, Familiar Stranger as their familiar, but to each their own. (I would pick Owl Familiar, personally.)

Chea's last ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

0042_MTGMB2_Playtest: Cleaver Blow

Cleaver Blow (Playtest)

{1}{B}

Instant

Multicleave {1} (You may pay an additional {1} any number of times as you cast this spell. For each time you do, choose a paired set of square brackets and remove the words in between.)

Destroy target [nonblack] creature [with mana value 3 or less] [an opponent controls]. You [and its controller each] draw a card [and lose 2 life]. Create a [tapped] 1/1 white Spirit creature token with flying.

Multicleave is an optional additional cost.

There are 64 different ways to cast Cleaver Blow using its multicleave ability.

If you paid Cleaver Blow's multicleave cost, that spell doesn't have any of the text in the chosen set (or sets, as appropriate) of square brackets while it's on the stack.

0044_MTGMB2_Playtest: Creepy Crawler

Creepy Crawler (Playtest)

{3}{B}

Creature — Spider

2/4

Menace, reach

Whenever Creepy Crawler deals combat damage to a player who is afraid of you, that player discards a card and you draw a card. (An opponent is afraid of you if a Horror, Nightmare, enchantment, or face-down creature you control entered the battlefield or attacked them this turn.)

You don't need to control Creepy Crawler to make an opponent afraid of you. (Mechanically, I mean. Please don't jump scare your opponents!)

Each time a Horror creature, Nightmare creature, enchantment creature, or face-down creature enters the battlefield under your control, all of your opponents become afraid of you for the rest of the turn, regardless of what happens to the creature that entered.

Similarly, each time a Horror creature, Nightmare creature, enchantment creature, or face-down creature you control attacks an opponent, that opponent become afraid of you for the rest of the turn, regardless of what happens to the creature that attacked. Attacking a planeswalker or battle, however, won't cause anyone (your opponent or the planeswalker) to become afraid of you; most planeswalkers have seen some wild stuff.

0074_MTGMB2_Playtest: Dairy Cow

Dairy Cow (Playtest)

{G}

Creature — Cow

2/1

Grazing type (This creature enters the battlefield with five milk counters on it for each Forest and/or Plant you control.)

If you can figure out what the milk counters are for, let me know.

0012_MTGMB2_Playtest: Defender of the Queue

Defender of the Queue (Playtest)

{3}{W}

Creature — Centaur Soldier

3/3

Positioning (As this creature enters, lock your creatures in order from left to right for as long as you control a creature with positioning. Each time a creature enters or comes under your control, position it to the left or right of another creature you control.)

Adjacent creatures to the left and right of Defender of the Queue get +1/+1 and have vigilance.

If multiple creatures enter or come under your control at the same time, position them individually.

0092_MTGMB2_Playtest: Don't Worry About It

Don't Worry About It (Playtest)

{1}{G}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant card in your hand (This Aura remains on the battlefield. If you play enchanted card or it otherwise leaves your hand, put this Aura into the graveyard.)

Enchanted card costs {1} less to cast.

When you cast enchanted card, copy it.

When you cast Don't Worry About It, you'll target a card in your hand to enchant. Keep that card separate from other cards in your hand as long as Don't Worry About It is on the stack. If that card is no longer in your hand when Don't Worry About It tries to resolve, it won't resolve.

Keep the enchanted card separate from other cards in your hand in a way other players can identify.

You don't have to reveal the enchanted card while it's in your hand.

If you enchant a land card with Don't Worry About It, you won't copy that land when you play it. Lands aren't "cast".

Don't Worry About It's last ability and the copy it creates will resolve before the spell that caused it to trigger. They resolve even if that spell is countered.

If the spell that's copied has targets, the copy will have the same targets.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy has the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy that Don't Worry About It's last ability creates is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger from creating the copy.

As a copy of a permanent spell resolves, it enters the battlefield as a token. That token isn't "created", so abilities that refer to a token being created won't interact with the copy resolving.

0029_MTGMB2_Playtest: Duelists' Convocation International

Duelists' Convocation International (Playtest)

{2}{U}

Enchantment

When Duelists' Convocation International enters the battlefield, choose a 10-digit number at random and write it down.

Whenever you play a land or cast a spell, if it shares a mana value with one or more uncrossed digits in the chosen number, cross out one of those digits and draw a card. Then if all ten digits are crossed out, you win the game.

You could generate a random 10-digit number by using a computerized random number generator, rolling a d10 ten times, or employing an equally random but more onerous method of your own division.

If the land you played or spell you cast shares a mana value with multiple digits in the chosen number, cross only one of those digits out each time Duelists' Convocation International's last ability resolves. For example, if you play a Mountain and your chosen number is 2084750930, you'd only be able to cross out one of those zeroes.

0061_MTGMB2_Playtest: Dwarven Confluencer

Dwarven Confluencer (Playtest)

{2}{R}

Creature — Dwarf

1/1

{T}: Destroy target nontoken land. Its controller creates a Mana Confluence token. (It's a land with "{T}, Pay 1 life: Add one mana of any color.")

Dwarven Confluencer's last ability creates a token that's a copy of the card Mana Confluence in the Oracle card reference. Official text for Mana Confluence can be found using the Gatherer card database at Gatherer.Wizards.com (but the reminder text is basically all you need).

0013_MTGMB2_Playtest: Essence of Ajani

Essence of Ajani (Playtest)

{2}{W}

Emblem

(As this spell resolves, put it into the command zone.)

Whenever you cast a spell, you gain 1 life.

Emblem isn't a card type. (Essence of Ajani is still a card, though.)

You can cast Essence of Ajani as a spell. If the spell is countered, it is put into its owner's graveyard. But if the spell resolves, its owner puts it into the command zone.

It doesn't matter who controlled an emblem spell as it resolved; once it's put into the command zone, the emblem's owner controls its abilities.

0111_MTGMB2_Playtest: Fetching Garden

Fetching Garden (Playtest)

Land — Forest Plains

({T}: Add {G} or {W}.)

Fetching Garden enters the battlefield tapped if it was played from your hand.

Putting a land card onto the battlefield isn't the same as playing that land. For example, if you put Fetching Garden from your hand onto the battlefield using the triggered ability of Manabond, Fetching Garden enters untapped.

0062_MTGMB2_Playtest: Flanking Licid

Flanking Licid (Playtest)

{1}{R}

Summon — Licid

1/1

{R}, {T}: Flanking Licid loses this ability and becomes a creature enchantment that reads "Enchanted creature gains flanking" instead of a creature. Move Flanking Licid onto target creature. You may pay {R} to end this effect.

"Creature enchantment" here means "Aura enchantment with enchant creature."

Paying {R} to end the effect is a special action and can't be responded to.

Flanking means "Whenever a creature without flanking blocks this creature, the blocking creature gets -1/-1 until end of turn."

If a creature gains flanking during combat, that has no effect on any creature already blocking it. A creature needs to already have flanking before blockers are declared in order for its flanking ability to trigger.

0075_MTGMB2_Playtest: Flavor Disaster

Flavor Disaster (Playtest)

{4}{G}

Enchantment Creature — Elemental Pirate

4/3

Reach

When Flavor Disaster enters the battlefield or when it's turned face up, target creature gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is Flavor Disaster's power.

Negamorph {1}{G} (You may cast this card face down as a 2/2 creature for {3}. Turn it face up any time for its negamorph cost and put a -1/-1 counter on it.)

The value of X is determined only once, as Flavor Disaster's second ability resolves.

If Flavor Disaster is no longer on the battlefield when its second ability resolves, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X.

Negamorph is a variant of the morph ability. A negamorph ability lets you cast a card face down by paying {3} and announcing that you are casting it face down using a morph ability. Any time you have priority, you can turn a face-down permanent with negamorph face up by paying its negamorph cost.

The face-down spell has no mana cost and has a mana value of 0. When you cast a face-down spell, put it on the stack face down so no other player knows what it is, and pay {3} to cast it. This is an alternative cost.

The creature spell is a 2/2 creature spell that has no name, mana cost, or creature types. The resulting creature is a 2/2 creature that has no name, mana cost, or creature types. Both the spell and the resulting creature are colorless and have a mana value of 0. Other effects that apply to the spell or creature can still grant it any characteristics it doesn't have or change the characteristics it does have.

Any time you have priority, you may turn the face-down creature face up by revealing what its negamorph cost is and paying that cost. This is a special action. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to. Only a face-down permanent can be turned face up this way; a face-down spell cannot.

As a permanent with negamorph is turned face up, put a -1/-1 counter on it if its negamorph cost was paid to turn it face up. If it's turned face up in any other way than paying its negamorph cost, you won't put a -1/-1 counter on it.

0093_MTGMB2_Playtest: Fludge, Gunk Guardian

Fludge, Gunk Guardian (Playtest)

{3}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Slug Ooze

5/5

Whenever Fludge, Gunk Guardian or another Slug, Ooze, Fungus, or Mutant enters the battlefield under your control, each opponent shuffles three Gunk cards into their library.(Gunk is a colorless sorcery card with no mana cost that has cycling {4}.)

A Gunk card is a colorless Gunk sorcery named Gunk with cycling {4}. It has no mana cost, so you can't normally cast it. It has no spell abilities, so if you do find a way to cast it, it won't have any effect.

Cycling {4} means "{4}, Discard this card: Draw a card."

A Gunk card's owner is the player who first shuffled it into their library.

Gunk cards are not tokens. Treat Gunk cards just as one would treat regular cards. They can move between zones just like any other card and continue to exist for the duration of the game. At the end of the game, players should make sure to remove all Gunk cards from their deck.

Players can represent Gunk cards using objects from outside the game so long as the game state remains clear and understandable to all players. They might need to get creative. Since Gunk cards are shuffled into players' libraries, those players should represent Gunk cards using objects that, while face down, are indistinguishable from other cards in their deck.

0014_MTGMB2_Playtest: Friarball

Friarball (Playtest)

{3}{W}

Sorcery

Create a 2/2 white Monk creature token.

Coststorm (When you cast this spell, copy it for each different mana value among other spells and lands you've played this turn.)

The copies of Friarball created by its coststorm ability are put directly onto the stack. They aren't cast or played.

Spells cast from zones other than your hand and spells that were countered or otherwise failed to resolve are still counted by the coststorm ability.

A copy of a spell can be countered like any other spell, but it must be countered individually. Countering a spell with coststorm won't affect the copies.

0076_MTGMB2_Playtest: Glade of the Pump Spells

Glade of the Pump Spells

(Playtest)

{2}{G}

Land

(You have to pay {2}{G} to play this land as your land drop. It's green.)

When Glade of the Pump Spells enters the battlefield, up to one target creature gets +2/+2 and gains trample until end of turn.

{T}: Add {G}{G}.

Glade of the Pump Spells is played as a land. It doesn't use the stack, it's not a spell, it can't be responded to, and it counts as your land play for the turn. Unlike other lands, Glade of the Pump Spells has a mana cost of {2}{G} and a mana value of 3.

You still follow all of the normal timing rules for playing a land as a special action when you play Glade of the Pump Spells. You just have to pay {2}{G} in addition to all of the other requirements as you do so.

Paying {2}{G} won't let you play Glade of the Pump Spells if you don't have any land drops remaining that turn.

You don't have to pay the mana cost if a spell or ability lets you put Glade of the Pump Spells onto the battlefield, such as with the activated ability of Elvish Reclaimer.

0094_MTGMB2_Playtest: Glimpse, the Unthinkable

Glimpse, the Unthinkable (Playtest)

{2}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Illusion Rogue

4/5

Shroud (This creature can't be the target of spells or abilities.)

Glimpse, the Unthinkable can't be chosen.

The name Glimpse, the Unthinkable can't be chosen.

Like most abilities on creature cards, Glimpse, the Unthinkable's abilities only apply while it's on the battlefield. This means that if Glimpse, the Unthinkable isn't on the battlefield, players are free to choose its name with Meddling Mage or choose Glimpse, the Unthinkable in a player's hand with Thoughtseize.

Glimpse, the Unthinkable's second ability prevents it from being chosen for spells and abilities that specifically ask a player to "choose" or make a "choice" among creatures or other permanents, such as found on cards like Call to the Void, Divine Reckoning, and Vesuvan Shapeshifter.

Glimpse, the Unthinkable's second ability doesn't prevent it from being chosen as part of a game rule, such as choosing creatures to attack or block with.

Glimpse, the Unthinkable's third ability prevents players from choosing the name Glimpse, the Unthinkable for spells and abilities that require choosing a card name, but it doesn't stop players from choosing the name Glimpse the Unthinkable. (This might be tough to explain out loud.)

0063_MTGMB2_Playtest: Gobland

Gobland (Playtest)

Land Creature — Mountain Goblin

2/1

(Gobland isn't a spell, it's affected by summoning sickness, and it has "{T}: Add {R}.")

Gobland can't block.

Mountain is a land type and Goblin is a creature type.

Due to its color indicator (appearing to the left of its type line), Gobland is red. Color indicators apply in all zones, not just the battlefield.

Gobland is played as a land. It doesn't use the stack, it's not a spell, it can't be responded to, it has no mana cost, and it counts as your land play for the turn.

If Gobland is changed into another basic land type, it continues to be a red Goblin creature.

If Gobland gains flash, or you have the ability to play Gobland as though it had flash (due to Teferi, Druid of Argoth, for example), you can ignore the normal timing rules for when during your turn you can play a land, but not any other restrictions. You can't play Gobland during another player's turn, and you can't play Gobland if you don't have any land plays remaining.

0045_MTGMB2_Playtest: Halving Season

Halving Season (Playtest)

{4}{B}

Enchantment

If an opponent would create one or more tokens, they create half that many of each of those kinds of tokens instead, rounded down.

If an opponent would put one or more counters on a permanent or player, they put half that many of each of those kinds of counters on that permanent or player instead, rounded down.

Halving Season's abilities won't change the number of tokens you create or counters you place, even if you're placing counters on permanents your opponents control.

If a permanent enters the battlefield with counters on it, the effect causing the permanent to be given counters may specify which player puts those counters on it. If the effect doesn't specify a player, the object's controller puts those counters on it.

If two or more effects attempt to modify how many counters would be put onto a permanent you control, you choose the order to apply those effects, no matter who controls the sources of those effects.

If a player would create tokens or put counters on a permanent or player while their opponents control two or more Halving Seasons, apply the replacement effects one at a time, rounding down each time. For example, if a player would create 30 Treasure tokens while their opponents control three Halving Seasons, they would halve 30 to 15, halve 15 to 7, and then halve 7 to 3, and end up creating three Treasure tokens. Don't spend them all on one spell!

0030_MTGMB2_Playtest: Heart of a Duelist

Heart of a Duelist (Playtest)

{1}{U}

Enchantment

You may draw cards from anywhere in your library. (You don't get to look at them or reorder them while doing so.)

When Heart of a Duelist enters the battlefield, draw a card.

If an effect instructs you to draw multiple cards, you draw those cards one at a time. Maybe after you draw that first card, a different part of your library seems like it has better vibes. Who knows?

0095_MTGMB2_Playtest: Hish of the Snake Cult

Hish of the Snake Cult (Playtest)

{2}{B}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Snake

2/5

Nagas and Serpents you control are Snakes. (We'll errata this to be true.)

Snakes you control have daunt, deathtouch, and poisonous 2. (A creature with daunt can't be blocked by creatures with power 2 or less. Whenever a creature with poisonous 2 deals combat damage to a player, that player gets two poison counters.)

Once a creature with daunt has been blocked, reducing the power of a creature blocking it to 2 or less won't cause that creature to stop blocking.

A player with ten or more poison counters loses the game as a state-based action, even if no permanents with poisonous are on the battlefield.

If a creature has multiple instances of poisonous, each triggers separately.

0064_MTGMB2_Playtest: Immersturm Battlefield

Immersturm Battlefield (Playtest)

{1}{R}

Enchantment — Realm

Hosted creatures get +2/+0 and have haste.

Host {1}{R} ({1}{R}: Host target creature at this Realm. A Realm can host any number of creatures. Host only as a sorcery.)

You can target any creature with Immersturm Battlefield's host ability, not just creatures you control.

Once a creature has been hosted at a Realm, that creature remains hosted until it or the Realm leave the battlefield.

0001_MTGMB2_Playtest: Indicate

Indicate (Playtest)

{0}

Sorcery

Target permanent.

Indicate targets a permanent.

0016_MTGMB2_Playtest: Intangible Vibes

Intangible Vibes (Playtest)

{1}{W}

Enchantment

All creatures are tokens. (They're considered tokens for spells and abilities. After a creature leaves the battlefield, it ceases to exist.)

Tokens aren't cards.

After a creature leaves the battlefield, it does briefly enter whatever zone it was put into before it ceases to exist. For example, a creature that's put into a graveyard and then ceases to exist still triggers "Whenever a creature dies" abilities.

Creatures that cease to exist aren't put into exile. They just stop existing. Put them somewhere separate so it's clear they no longer exist. (I can't help you with that existential conundrum—I'm just a humble rules person.)

0017_MTGMB2_Playtest: Jeskai Baller

Jeskai Baller (Playtest)

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Athlete

2/3

When you cast this spell, create a 1/1 white Athlete creature token.

Rebound (If you cast this spell from your hand, exile it as it resolves. At the beginning of your next upkeep, you may cast this card from exile without paying its mana cost.)

Jeskai Baller's first ability will resolve before Jeskai Baller does. If Jeskai Baller is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will still resolve as normal.

If you cast Jeskai Baller from your hand and the spell resolves, you must exile the spell due to its rebound ability. You cannot choose to have it enter the battlefield as a creature.

If you cast Jeskai Baller from any zone other than your hand (including from exile using its rebound ability) and the spell resolves, Jeskai Baller enters the battlefield as a creature.

Casting the card again due to rebound's delayed triggered ability is optional. If you choose not to cast the card, or if you can't because an effect prohibits it, the card will stay exiled. You won't get another chance to cast it on a future turn.

If a spell with rebound that you cast from your hand doesn't resolve for any reason, including being countered, the spell will be put into its owner's graveyard and you won't get to cast it again on your next turn.

0096_MTGMB2_Playtest: Jund 'Em Out

Jund 'Em Out (Playtest)

{B}{R}{G}

Sorcery

Retrace (Sorry, no room for reminder text.) Choose one at random. Create a copy of the chosen card. You may cast the copy without paying its mana cost.

• Abrupt Decay

• Blightning

• Bloodbraid Elf

• Lightning Bolt

• Liliana of the Veil

• Tarmogoyf

The mode is chosen randomly as Jund 'Em Out is put onto the stack.

Official card text for each card Jund 'Em Out references can be found using the Gatherer card database at Gatherer.Wizards.com.

Resolving copies of permanent spells become tokens as they enter the battlefield. These tokens are not considered "created" when this happens.

You choose whether to cast the copy as Jund 'Em Out resolves. If you do, you do so as part of the resolution of Jund 'Em Out. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's type are ignored.

0077_MTGMB2_Playtest: Keeper of the Crown (adventurer)

Keeper of the Crown (adventurer) (Playtest)

{2}{L}

Creature — Human Noble

3/4

({L} can be paid with one mana from a legendary source.)

Other legendary creatures you control get +1/+1 and have indestructible.

//

Coronation of the Wilds

{2}{G}

Sorcery — Adventure

Target creature you control becomes a legendary Noble in addition to its other types and gains "{T}: Add one mana of any color."

Draw a card.

Due to its color indicator (appearing to the left of its type line), Keeper of the Crown is green. Color indicators apply in all zones, not just the battlefield.

{ L } is a mana symbol. It can be paid with one mana of any type as long as that mana was produced by a legendary source. Keeper of the Crown's mana value is 3.

} is a mana symbol. It can be paid with one mana of any type as long as that mana was produced by a legendary source. Keeper of the Crown's mana value is 3. A "legendary source" is a permanent, spell, or card in any zone with the supertype "legendary." Notably, a creature that becomes legendary due to Coronation of the Wilds is a legendary source.

The effect of Coronation of the Wilds lasts indefinitely. It'll only expire if the targeted creature leaves the battlefield.

If the target is illegal as Coronation of the Wilds tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card, and since it failed to resolve, it will go to your graveyard rather than being exiled. You won't be able to cast Keeper of the Crown later.

An adventurer card is a permanent card in every zone except the stack, as well as while on the stack if not cast as an Adventure. Ignore its alternative characteristics in those cases. For example, while it's in your graveyard, Keeper of the Crown is a green creature card with mana value 3.

When casting a spell as an Adventure, use the alternative characteristics and ignore all of the card's normal characteristics. The spell's color, mana cost, mana value, and so on are determined by only those alternative characteristics. If the spell leaves the stack, it immediately resumes using its normal characteristics.

If you cast an adventurer card as an Adventure, use only its alternative characteristics to determine whether it's legal to cast that spell. For example, if you control Elsha of the Infinite ("You may cast noncreature spells from the top of your library") and Keeper of the Crown is on top of your library, you can cast Coronation of the Wilds, but not Keeper of the Crown.

If a spell is cast as an Adventure, its controller exiles it instead of putting it into its owner's graveyard as it resolves. For as long as it remains exiled, that player may cast it as a permanent spell. If an Adventure spell leaves the stack in any way other than resolving (most likely by being countered or by failing to resolve because its targets have all become illegal), that card won't be exiled and the spell's controller won't be able to cast it as a permanent later.

If an adventurer card ends up in exile for any other reason than by exiling itself while resolving, it won't give you permission to cast it as a permanent spell.

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions for the permanent spell you cast from exile. Normally, you'll be able to cast it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

If an effect copies an Adventure spell, that copy is exiled as it resolves. It ceases to exist as a state-based action; it's not possible to cast the copy as a permanent.

An effect may refer to a card, spell, or permanent that "has an Adventure." This refers to a card, spell, or permanent that has an adventurer card's set of alternative characteristics, even if they're not being used and even if that card was never cast as an Adventure.

If an effect refers to a card, spell, or permanent that has an Adventure, it won't find an instant or sorcery spell on the stack that's been cast as an Adventure.

If an object becomes a copy of an object that has an Adventure, the copy also has an Adventure. If it changes zones, it will either cease to exist (if it's a token) or cease to be a copy (if it's a nontoken permanent), and so you won't be able to cast it as an Adventure.

If an effect instructs you to choose a card name, you may choose the alternative Adventure name. Consider only the alternative characteristics to determine whether that is an appropriate name to choose.

Casting a card as an Adventure isn't casting it for an alternative cost. Effects that allow you to cast a spell for an alternative cost or without paying its mana cost may allow you to apply those to the Adventure.

0018_MTGMB2_Playtest: Knight of Lost Causes

Knight of Lost Causes (Playtest)

{W}{W}

Creature — Human Knight

2/2

Vigilance

As long as you are way behind, Knight of Lost Causes gets +3/+3 and has indestructible. (You are way behind if, at any point during this turn, an opponent had 10 or more life than you, controlled at least three more creatures than you, or had at least three more cards in hand than you.)

To determine if you are way behind, check the game state as it was at any point during the current turn, regardless of whether Knight of Lost Causes was on the battlefield at that time. For example, if you control one creature and an opponent controls four, then you play Knight of Lost Causes going up to two creatures, you are way behind this turn because, at some point in the past the turn, that opponent controlled three creatures more than you.

0002_MTGMB2_Playtest: Kozilek, Compleated

Kozilek, Compleated (Playtest)

{8}{C/P}{C/P}

Legendary Creature — Phyrexian Eldrazi

12/12

({C/P} can be paid with either {C} or 2 life.)

When you cast this spell, each opponent gets two poison counters, then each opponent with more than two cards in hand discards cards equal to the difference.

Annihinfect (Whenever this creature attacks, defending player sacrifices a permanent for each poison counter they have.)

Kozilek's first ability will resolve before Kozilek does. If Kozilek is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will resolve as normal.

The number of cards each opponent discards is calculated as Kozilek's first ability resolves. If an opponent has two or fewer cards in their hand at that time, they won't discard any cards.

Annihinfect abilities trigger and resolve during the declare attackers step. The defending player chooses and sacrifices the required number of permanents before they declare blockers. Any creatures sacrificed this way won't be able to block.

If a creature with annihinfect is attacking a planeswalker, and the defending player chooses to sacrifice that planeswalker, the attacking creature continues to attack. It may be blocked. If it isn't blocked, it simply won't deal combat damage to anything.

0113_MTGMB2_Playtest: Lazotep Archway

Lazotep Archway (Playtest)

Land

Lazotep Archway enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add {W} or {B}.

Eternalize {3}{W}{B} ({3}{W}{B}, Exile this card from your graveyard: Create a token that's a copy of it, except it's a 4/4 black Zombie creature and loses all other card types. Eternalize only as a sorcery. And don't forget it still enters tapped!)

If a card with eternalize is put into your graveyard during your main phase, you'll have priority immediately afterward. You can activate its eternalize ability before any player can try to exile it.

Once you've activated an eternalize ability, the card is immediately exiled. Opponents can't try to stop the ability by exiling the card.

The token created by Lazotep Archway's eternalize ability copies exactly what was printed on the original card and nothing else, except the characteristics specifically modified by eternalize. It doesn't copy any information about the object the card was before it was put into your graveyard. (And, as noted in the reminder text, it enters tapped!)

The token is a 4/4 black Zombie creature land with Lazotep Archway's printed abilities. These are copiable values of the token which other effects may copy.

0046_MTGMB2_Playtest: Lich's Duel Mastery

Lich's Duel Mastery (Playtest)

{3}{B}{B}{B}

Legendary Enchantment

Hexproof

When Lich's Duel Mastery enters the battlefield, exile the top five cards of your library face down as shields.

If you would lose life, instead put one of your shields into your hand. If you can't, sacrifice Lich's Duel Mastery.

When Lich's Duel Mastery leaves the battlefield, you lose the game.

You put only one of your shields into your hand each time you lose life, no matter how much life you lose.

You don't get to look at your face-down shields before you put one in your hand, nor do you need to reveal a shield when you put it in your hand.

You can't put cards you don't own into your hand. If you take control of an opponent's Lich's Duel Mastery and fail to put a shield into your hand because of this, you'll sacrifice Lich's Duel Mastery.

Lich's Duel Mastery doesn't stop you from losing the game if you try to draw from an empty library, you have ten or more poison counters, or you somehow have zero or less life. (It would be pretty hard for that last thing to happen, though.)

0047_MTGMB2_Playtest: Lifening Elemental

Lifening Elemental (Playtest)

{5}{B}

Creature — Vampire Elemental

4/6

Lifelink

Splice onto instant or sorcery {1}{B} (As you cast an instant or sorcery spell, you may reveal this card from your hand and pay its splice cost. If you do, add this card's abilities to that spell. It's still an instant or sorcery spell.)

You reveal all cards you intend to splice at the same time. Each individual card can be spliced only once onto any one spell, although multiple cards with the same name may be spliced onto one spell.

If a spell is copied, choices made while casting it are copied, so the copy will have the same abilities spliced onto it as the original.

If all of the spell's targets are illegal when the spell tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen, including those from cards spliced onto it.

If the spell is countered or otherwise fail to resolve, any cards you spliced onto it remain in your hand.

Splicing Lifening Elemental onto an instant or sorcery will give it lifelink. It won't make that instant or sorcery spell a creature spell, nor give it a power or toughness.

0048_MTGMB2_Playtest: Liliana's Other Contract (double-faced)

Liliana's Other Contract (double-faced) (Playtest)

{4}{B}

Enchantment

When Liliana's Other Contract enters the battlefield, you draw three cards and you lose 3 life.

If you would lose the game, instead exile Liliana's Other Contract, then return it to the battlefield transformed under your control.

//

Liliana's Undead Minion

Legendary Planeswalker — You

5 loyalty

You can't lose the game.

+1: Each opponent loses 1 life.

−4: Destroy target creature.

While you control, Liliana's Undead Minion, nothing can cause you to lose the game. You won't lose from having 0 or less life, drawing a card from an empty library, having ten or more poison counters, and so on. However, your opponents can still win the game if an effect says so, such as with the ability of Wowzer, the Aspirational.

If you control Liliana's Undead Minion in a Two-Headed Giant game, your team can't lose the game.

You can activate one of Liliana's Undead Minion's loyalty abilities the turn it enters the battlefield. However, you may do so only during one of your main phases when the stack is empty. For example, if Liliana's Undead Minion enters the battlefield during combat, there will be an opportunity for your opponents to remove it before you can activate one of its abilities.

0097_MTGMB2_Playtest: Lutri, Pauper Otter

Lutri, Pauper Otter (Playtest)

{3}{U/R}{U/R}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Otter

3/4

Companion — Your starting deck contains no cards with a silver, gold, orange, or purple expansion symbol. (If this card is your chosen companion, you may put it into your hand from outside the game for {3} as a sorcery.)

When Lutri, Pauper Otter enters the battlefield, discard your hand, then draw three cards.

Lutri, Pauper Otter's companion restriction cares about the color of a card's expansion symbol, not its rarity. If a card has no expansion symbol printed on it, it doesn't violate Lutri's companion restriction even if its rarity isn't common.

Expansion symbols on playtest background cards don't count, even if they're partially visible.

Your companion begins the game outside the game. In tournament play, this means your sideboard. In non-tournament play, it's simply a card you own that's not in your starting deck.

Before shuffling your deck to become your library, you may reveal one card from outside the game to be your companion if your starting deck meets the requirements of the companion ability. You can't reveal more than one. It remains revealed outside the game as the game begins.

The requirements of the companion ability apply only to your starting deck. They do not apply to your sideboard, nor to any cards added to your deck after the game began (such as with the conjure mechanic).

If more than one player wishes to reveal a companion, the starting player does so first, and players proceed in turn order. Once a player has chosen not to reveal a companion, that player can't change their mind.

If you reveal a companion outside the game, for as long as it remains there, you may pay {3} any time you could cast a sorcery (that is, you have priority during your main phase and the stack is empty). Once you do, you put it into your hand and it behaves like any other card you've brought into the game. For example, if it's discarded, countered, or destroyed, put it into your graveyard.

Paying {3} to put your companion into your hand is a special action. It doesn't use the stack and players can't respond to it. Once you take this action, you may cast that card if it's legal to do so before any other player can take actions.

You may have one companion in the Commander variant. Your deck, including your commander, must meet its companion requirement. Your companion is not one of your 100 cards.

The companion's other abilities apply only if the creature is on the battlefield. They have no effect while the companion is outside the game.

The companion ability has no effect if the card isn't revealed as your companion at the start of the game, and it creates no restrictions on putting a card with a companion ability into your starting deck. For example, Lutri, Pauper Otter may be in your starting deck even if your starting deck contains cards with silver, gold, orange, and/or purple expansion symbols.

0106_MTGMB2_Playtest: Luxior, Ignited

Luxior, Ignited (Playtest)

{4}

Legendary Artifact Planeswalker — Equipment Luxior

1

Equipped creature gets +1/+1 for each counter on Luxior, Ignited.

+1: Attach this Equipment to up to one target creature you control.

−2: Equipped creature gets +2/+2 and gains double strike until end of turn.

Luxior can still be attacked even if it's attached to a creature.

In rare cases where one player controls Luxior and another player controls the creature Luxior is attached to, Luxior might be attacked by the creature it's attached to. This is both legal and very strange.

0114_MTGMB2_Playtest: Madlands

Madlands (Playtest)

Land

Madlands enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add {B} or {R}.

Madness {0} (If you discard this card, discard it into exile. When you do, play it for its madness cost or put it into your graveyard. You can play a land only during your turn and only if you have an available land play remaining.)

Normally, playing a land can only be done as a sorcery, but the madness trigger circumvents that timing restriction, allowing you to play the land even if it's not your main phase and even if the stack is not empty. However, you can still only play a land during your turn and only if you have an available land play remaining.

If you discard a card with madness, you discard it into exile instead of into your graveyard. When you do, you can either play it from exile for its madness cost or put it into your graveyard.

Cards are discarded in a Magic game only from a player's hand. Effects that put cards into a player's graveyard from anywhere else do not cause those cards to be discarded.

Madness works independently of why you're discarding the card. You could discard it to pay a cost, because a spell or ability tells you to, or because you have too many cards in your hand during your cleanup step. You can't discard a card with madness just because you want to, though.

A card with madness that's discarded counts as having been discarded even though it's put into exile rather than a graveyard. If it was discarded to pay a cost, that cost is still paid. Abilities that trigger when a card is discarded will still trigger.

If you choose not to play a card with madness when the madness triggered ability resolves, it's put into your graveyard. Madness doesn't give you another chance to play it later.

If you discard a card with madness to pay the cost of a spell or activated ability, that card's madness triggered ability will resolve before the spell or ability the discard paid for.

If you discard a card with madness while a spell or ability is resolving, it moves immediately to exile. Continue resolving that spell or ability, noting that the card you discarded is not in your graveyard at this time. Its madness triggered ability will be placed onto the stack once that spell or ability has completely resolved.

0115_MTGMB2_Playtest: Maestros' Totally Safe Hideout

Maestros' Totally Safe Hideout (Playtest)

Land

Land casualty 2 (As this land enters, you may sacrifice a creature with power 2 or greater. If you do, create a token that's a copy of this land.)

Maestros' Totally Safe Hideout enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add {U}, {B}, or {R}.

You may sacrifice only one creature for Maestros' Totally Safe Hideout's land casualty ability, and you create only one token that's a copy of it.

0049_MTGMB2_Playtest: Magus of the Chains

Magus of the Chains (Playtest)

{1}{B}

Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

If a player would draw a card except the first one they draw in each of their draw steps, that player discards a card instead. If the player discards a card this way, they draw a card. If the player doesn't discard a card this way, they mill a card.

The effects of more than one Magus of the Chains are cumulative. If there are two of these on the battlefield, each of them will modify each draw (after the first one if during the draw step) and will cause the player to discard or to mill a card. As they resolve in order, the player must discard if possible. Once the player fails to discard and instead mills a card, all further effects of each additional Magus of the Chains will not do anything. This is because the mill also replaces the draw effect and the player is no longer drawing a card. You handle them in order. Each one makes you discard first and then continue or else mill a card and lose the draw.

If an effect instructs you to draw multiple cards, you draw those cards one at a time. Apply the effect of Magus of the Chains to each one.

Here's what happens when Magus of the Chains replaces a player's draw: — If that player has at least one card in their hand, they discard a card and then draw a card. — If that player's hand is empty, they mill a card. The player doesn't draw a card at all.

0031_MTGMB2_Playtest: Map to Lorthos's Temple

Map to Lorthos's Temple (Playtest)

{U}

Enchantment — Quest

Whenever you complete one of the following objectives, check it off. If all three are checked off, sacrifice Map to Lorthos's Temple. If you do, create a Lorthos, the Tidemaker token.

□ Diving Gear — An artifact enters the battlefield under your control.

□ Merfolk — A Merfolk enters the battlefield under your control.

□ Ritual — You cast an instant or sorcery spell.

If you check off an objective for Map to Lorthos's Temple, that objective remains checked off until Map to Lorthos's Temple leaves the battlefield or the game ends.

Map to Lorthos's Temple's ability creates a token that's a copy of the card Lorthos, the Tidemaker in the Oracle card reference. Official text for Lorthos, the Tidemaker can be found using the Gatherer card database at Gatherer.Wizards.com.

0003_MTGMB2_Playtest: Marchesa's Surprise Party

Marchesa's Surprise Party (Playtest)

Conspiracy — Secret Mission

(Start the game with this conspiracy face up in the command zone. Before the game, secretly choose one of the following. During your end step, if you meet the condition, you may reveal your choice and turn this card face down. When you do, collect the reward.)

• You've cast three or more spells this turn.

• An opponent lost 6 or more life this turn.

• There are nine or more cards in your graveyard.

Reward — Draw a card.

Any time during your end step, if Marchesa's Surprise Party is face up in the command zone and your chosen condition is fulfilled, you may reveal the choice you made and turn Marchesa's Surprise Party face down. This is a special action that can't be responded to. When you do so, the reward triggered ability goes onto the stack and will have you draw a card once it resolves.

Once you've taken the special action to reveal your chosen condition and turn Marchesa's Surprise Party face down, the reward ability will trigger and resolve regardless of whether you continue to fulfill the condition. For example, if you chose the "nine or more cards in your graveyard" condition, exiling cards from your graveyard after you've already taken the special action won't prevent you from drawing a card.

There are several ways to secretly choose one of the options, including writing the name on a piece of paper that's kept with the conspiracy.

Conspiracies are never put into your deck. Instead, you put any number of conspiracies from your card pool into the command zone as the game begins. These conspiracies are face up unless they have hidden agenda, in which case they begin the game face down.

A conspiracy doesn't count as a card in your deck for purposes of meeting minimum deck size requirements. (In most Limited formats, the minimum deck size is 40 cards.)

You don't have to play with any conspiracy you draft. However, you have only one opportunity to put conspiracies into the command zone, as the game begins. You can't put conspiracies into the command zone after this point.

You can look at any player's face-up conspiracies at any time. You'll also know how many face-down conspiracies a player has in the command zone, although you won't know what they are.

A conspiracy's static and triggered abilities function as long as that conspiracy is face up in the command zone.

Conspiracies are colorless, have no mana cost, and can't be cast as spells.

0078_MTGMB2_Playtest: Meandered Towershell

Meandered Towershell (Playtest) {G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature has islandwalk and "Whenever this creature attacks, exile it and Meandered Towershell. Return it to the battlefield under your control tapped and attacking at the beginning of the declare attackers step on your next turn, then return Meandered Towershell to the battlefield under its owner's control attached to that creature."

As the creature returns to the battlefield because of the delayed triggered ability, its controller chooses which player, planeswalker, or battle it's attacking. It doesn't have to attack the same player, planeswalker, or battle that it was attacking when it was exiled.

If the creature returns to the battlefield attacking, it wasn't declared as an attacking creature that turn. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, including the last ability granted by Meandered Towershell, won't trigger.

0098_MTGMB2_Playtest: Mothers Yamazaki

Mothers Yamazaki (Playtest)

{2}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Samurai

2/2

Partner with itself (When this enters, target player may put Mothers Yamazaki into their hand from their library, then shuffle. A Commander deck can include two of this card, and they can be your commanders.)

As long as you control exactly two permanents named Mothers Yamazaki, the "legend rule" doesn't apply to them, and Samurai you control get +2/+2 and have vigilance and haste.

Mothers Yamazaki's "partner with itself" represents three abilities. The first is a triggered ability: "When this permanent enters, target player may search their library for a card named Mothers Yamazaki, reveal it, put it into their hand, then shuffle."

The second and third abilities represented by Mothers Yamazaki's "partner with itself" keyword modify the rules for deck construction in the Commander variant and have no function outside of that variant. They are "A Commander deck can have two cards named Mothers Yamazaki" and "You can designate two cards named Mothers Yamazaki as your commanders."

Both commanders start in the command zone, and the remaining 98 cards (or 58 cards in a Commander Draft game) of your deck are shuffled to become your library.

Once the game begins, your two commanders are tracked separately. If you cast one, you won't have to pay an additional {2} the first time you cast the other. A player loses the game after having been dealt 21 damage from one of them, not from both of them combined. Command Beacon's effect puts one into your hand from the command zone, not both.

An effect that checks whether you control your commander is satisfied if you control one or both of your two commanders.

The triggered ability of the "partner with itself" keyword still triggers in a Commander game. If your other commander has somehow ended up in your library, you can find it. You can also target another player, whether or not they have that card in their library.

0019_MTGMB2_Playtest: Muraganda Eldrazi

Muraganda Eldrazi (Playtest)

{4}{W}

Creature — Eldrazi Dinosaur

6/5

Devoid (This card has no color.)

Deworded (This creature counts as having no abilities.)

When you cast this spell, put a primeval counter on target creature. (A creature with a primeval counter loses all abilities and can't gain abilities.)

Deworded is a characteristic-defining ability. It functions everywhere, even outside the game. For example, Ruxa, Patient Professor can return Muraganda Eldrazi from your graveyard to your hand.

Muraganda Eldrazi's last ability will resolve before Muraganda Eldrazi does. If Muraganda Eldrazi is countered or otherwise leaves the stack in response to that triggered ability, the triggered ability will resolve is normal.

Primeval counters have their effect whether or not Muraganda Eldrazi is on the battlefield.

0099_MTGMB2_Playtest: Narod, the Beige Flower

Narod, the Beige Flower (Playtest)

{W}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Plant Rogue

0/5

Each creature assigns combat damage equal to its mana value rather than its power.

Narod's ability doesn't actually change any creature's power. It changes only the amount of combat damage the creature assigns. All other rules and effects that check power and toughness use the real values, even if they cause damage "equal to a creature's power" to be dealt.

If a creature on the battlefield has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Tokens that aren't copies of other permanents will usually have a mana value of 0, making them very bad at dealing combat damage while Narod is around.

If there are multiple effects that attempt to modify how a creature assigns combat damage, that creature's controller chooses which effect applies. For example, if Narod, the Beige Flower and Doran, the Siege Tower ("Each creature assigns combat damage equal to its toughness rather than its power") are both on the battlefield, each time a creature would deal combat damage, that creature's controller chooses whether it assigns combat damage equal to its mana value or its toughness.

0079_MTGMB2_Playtest: Naturalize 2

Naturalize 2 (Playtest)

{1}{G}

Instant

Destroy target artifact, enchantment, emblem, or gameplay tracker. (Trackers include play aids such as dungeons, city's blessing, and monarch. When you destroy it, the associated object or designation is removed from the game.)

If you destroy an emblem with Naturalize 2, put that emblem into its owner's graveyard. Then it'll immediately cease to exist except in the very rare instance that it's an emblem card like Essence of Ajani.

As of the release of Mystery Booster 2, the following gameplay trackers can be destroyed with Naturalize 2: The monarch, city's blessing, dungeons, day, night, and the initiative.

You can destroy the monarch designation with Naturalize 2. This abolishes the monarchy from the game. There will no longer be a monarch until another spell or ability causes a player to become the monarch once more.

You can destroy a player's city's blessing designation with Naturalize 2. That player no longer has the city's blessing. They can regain the city's blessing if they control a permanent with ascend or resolve an instant/sorcery spell with ascend while controlling ten or more permanents.

You can destroy a dungeon with Naturalize 2. Doing so removes that dungeon from the game and removes its owner's venture marker from the game. Nothing prevents its owner from venturing into that dungeon again if another spell or ability instructs them to, though they would have to start from the topmost room again. Note that each dungeon has a single owner; even if two players are venturing through two dungeons with the same name, each of them owns a separate dungeon card.

You can destroy the day or night designation with Naturalize 2. Doing so removes those designations from the game. It will be neither day nor night until a player controls a permanent with daybound or nightbound, or a spell or ability says "it becomes day" or "it becomes night."

You can destroy the initiative designation with Naturalize 2. Doing so removes the initiative from the game, though this doesn't affect any existing dungeons in the game. No player will have the initiative until another spell or ability causes a player to take the initiative once more.

0021_MTGMB2_Playtest: Noble Ox

Noble Ox (Playtest)

{3}{W}

Creature — Noble Ox

2/4

Flash

When Noble Ox enters the battlefield, all unblocked creatures attacking you become blocked by Noble Ox.

Noble Ox can block any number of creatures.

Make sure to enunciate when you cast this.

Attacking creatures are only considered unblocked after blockers have been declared. Before then, attacking creatures are neither blocked nor unblocked.

Noble Ox's enters-the-battlefield ability causes all unblocked creatures attacking you to become blocked by Noble Ox, regardless of whether Noble Ox can normally block that creature.

0051_MTGMB2_Playtest: Oddric, Lunar Marquis

Oddric, Lunar Marquis (Playtest)

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

3/3

At the beginning of each combat, creatures you control gain banding until end of turn if a creature you control has banding. The same is true for changeling, devoid, fear, flanking, horsemanship, ingest, intimidate, landwalk, shroud, tantrum, wither, and the activated ability "Sacrifice this creature: Add {C}."

Oddric's ability triggers at the beginning of each combat, not just combat on your turn, whether or not any creatures you control have any of the listed abilities. If a creature gains one of the listed abilities before Oddric's triggered ability resolves, perhaps due to another ability that triggered at the beginning of combat, then creatures you control will gain that ability.

The set of creatures affected by Oddric's ability and how they are affected is determined as the ability resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't gain any abilities or cause creatures to gain new abilities, and the abilities gained won't change even if every creature that normally had the abilities leaves the battlefield.

If one of those creatures has one or more variants of the listed keywords (for example, islandwalk), creatures you control gain those specific variants.

Gaining changeling or devoid works exactly how you would expect it to unless you've spent too much time looking at the Magic rules.

0004_MTGMB2_Playtest: Omnipresent Impostor

Omnipresent Impostor (Playtest)

{2}

Basic Creature — Shapeshifter

2/1

Changeling

Omnipresent Impostor has all card names.

As you search your library for one or more cards, you may choose Omnipresent Impostor as one of those cards. (For example, if you search for two land cards, you may find Omnipresent Impostor and a land card.)

Omnipresent Impostor's second ability is a characteristic-defining ability that functions in all zones as well as outside the game.

Omnipresent Impostor has the names of all cards, including the back faces of double-faced cards. Notably, it doesn't have the names of tokens, such as Zombie Token, Blood Token, and similar.

Omnipresent Impostor has the basic supertype, and you can play as many of them as you want in your Constructed decks. These two statements may or may not be related.

Each time you search your deck for one or more cards, you can find Omnipresent Impostor in place of one of those cards. If you search your deck for more than one card, you can replace each of those cards with an Omnipresent Impostor as long as there are enough Omnipresent Impostors in your deck. Continue resolving the search effect with Omnipresent Impostor in place of whatever card it replaced. For example, Sakura-Tribe Elder's activated ability lets you put an Omnipresent Impostor onto the battlefield tapped, while Goblin Engineer's enters ability lets you put an Omnipresent Impostor into your graveyard.

0109_MTGMB2_Playtest: Orb of Origin

Orb of Origin (Playtest)

{0}

Poly Artifact

{2}: Add one mana of any color.

Other noncreature artifacts are mono and continuous. (Each activated ability of mono artifacts costs an additional {T} to activate if its cost doesn't already include {T}. As long as a continuous artifact is tapped, it loses all abilities.)

The poly supertype means Orb of Origin's first ability doesn't cost {T} to activate (unless another Orb of Origin is also on the battlefield).

Orb of Origin's last ability applies only while it's on the battlefield. It grants the mono and continuous supertypes to other noncreature artifacts on the battlefield.

Having multiple Orb of Origins on the battlefield will have no additional effect on artifacts on the battlefield except that the Orb of Origins will also make each other mono and continuous.

To activate an ability of a permanent with the mono supertype, if that ability's activation cost doesn't already include {T}, activating that ability costs an additional {T} to activate.

A permanent with the continuous supertype has no abilities as long as it's tapped.

While Orb of Origin is on the battlefield, activating abilities of other artifacts may cause them to lose other relevant abilities when they become tapped. For example, if you activate Thought Vessel's "{T}: Add {C}" ability, it'll lose its "You have no maximum hand size" ability as long as it remains tapped. Similarly, activating Sword of the Meek's equip ability (which costs an additional {T} while Orb of Origin is on the battlefield) will cause it to lose "Equipped creature gets +1/+2" as long as it remains tapped.

0034_MTGMB2_Playtest: Panglacial Shinobi

Panglacial Shinobi (Playtest)

{2}{U}

Creature — Wurm Ninja

1/3

Library ninjutsu {1}{U} ({1}{U}, Shuffle an unblocked attacker you control into its owner's library: Put this card onto the battlefield from your library tapped and attacking. Activate only while searching your library.)

Whenever Panglacial Shinobi deals combat damage to a player, draw a card.

Library ninjutsu is a variant of ninjutsu that can be activated only from your library. It can't be activated from your hand. Just as with regular ninjutsu, the Ninja enters attacking the player, planeswalker, or battle that the returned creature was attacking.

Library ninjutsu ability can be activated only while you're searching your own library and only if you control at least one unblocked attacker. The effect that caused you to search needs to say "search" and "library". Examples of effects that let you activate library ninjutsu are Primal Growth and Buried Alive. Examples of effects that don't are Bribery and Halimar Depths.

Activating a library ninjutsu ability while searching your library follows all the normal rules for activating an ability, except for timing (activating this ability always occurs during the resolution of another spell or ability). The ability goes on the stack. You have to pay the ability's listed costs and any applicable additional costs, which means you can activate mana abilities while you're activating a library ninjutsu ability even as you're searching your library.

After you activate a library ninjutsu ability, you continue the search effect where you left off. Once the search effect finishes resolving, the active player gets priority with the library ninjutsu ability on the stack. Any abilities that triggered when the ability was activated are put on the stack now.

If you have enough mana and unblocked attackers, you can activate the library ninjutsu abilities of multiple Panglacial Shinobi during a single search effect.

If you want to activate a library ninjutsu ability while searching your library, you must do so before you find any cards with the search effect.

While searching your library, you must keep your library in the same order until you shuffle it. This order could matter if you tap Millikin for mana, for example, to pay for a library ninjutsu ability.

Ninjutsu abilities can be activated only after blockers have been declared. Before then, attacking creatures are neither blocked nor unblocked.

As you activate a library ninjutsu ability, you reveal the Ninja card in your library and shuffle the attacking creature into your library. The Ninja card with library ninjutsu stays revealed and isn't put onto the battlefield until the ability resolves or otherwise leaves the stack. If it leaves your library before then, it won't enter the battlefield at all.

Although the Ninja is attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature (for purposes of abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, for example).

The library ninjutsu ability can be activated during the declare blockers step, combat damage step, or end of combat step. In most cases (see below), if you wait until the combat damage step or end of combat step, it will be after combat damage has been dealt, so the Ninja won't deal combat damage.

If a creature in combat has first strike or double strike, you can activate the library ninjutsu ability during the first-strike combat damage step. The Ninja will deal combat damage during the regular combat damage step, even if it has first strike.

0080_MTGMB2_Playtest: Penumbra Umbra

Penumbra Umbra (Playtest)

{1}{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature you control

When Penumbra Umbra is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, create a token that's a copy of enchanted creature, except the token is black.

Umbra armor (If enchanted creature would be destroyed, instead remove all damage from it and destroy this Aura.)

Except for its color, the token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or it is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, and so on.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

If the copied creature is a token, the new token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token, with the exception noted above.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that creature copied, with the exception noted above.

Any enters abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

If the enchanted creature is no longer on the battlefield when Penumbra Umbra's second ability resolves, use its copiable values as it last existed on the battlefield.

Umbra armor's effect is mandatory. If the enchanted creature would be destroyed, you must remove all damage from it (if it has any) and destroy the Aura that has umbra armor instead.

Umbra armor's effect is applied no matter why the enchanted creature would be destroyed: because it's been dealt lethal damage, or because it's being affected by an effect that says to "destroy" it (such as Nekrataal's triggered ability). In either case, all damage is removed from the creature and the Aura is destroyed instead.

If a creature you control is enchanted with multiple Auras that have umbra armor, and the enchanted creature would be destroyed, one of those Auras is destroyed instead—but only one of them. You choose which one because you control the enchanted creature.

If a creature enchanted with an Aura that has umbra armor would be destroyed by multiple state-based actions at the same time (most likely because a creature with deathtouch has dealt damage to that creature greater than or equal to its toughness), umbra armor's effect will replace all of them and save the creature.

If a spell or ability would destroy both an Aura with umbra armor and the creature it's enchanting at the same time, umbra armor's effect will save the enchanted creature from being destroyed. Instead, the spell or ability will destroy the Aura in two different ways at the same time, but the result is the same as destroying it once.

Umbra armor's effect is not regeneration. Specifically, if umbra armor's effect is applied, the enchanted creature does not become tapped and is not removed from combat as a result. Effects that say the enchanted creature can't be regenerated won't prevent umbra armor's effect from being applied.

If a spell or ability says that it would "destroy" a creature enchanted with an Aura that has umbra armor, that spell or ability is what causes the Aura to be destroyed instead. Umbra armor doesn't destroy the Aura; rather, it changes the effects of the spell or ability. On the other hand, if a spell or ability deals lethal damage to a creature enchanted with an Aura that has umbra armor, the game rules regarding lethal damage cause the Aura to be destroyed, not that spell or ability.

Umbra armor has no effect if the enchanted creature is put into a graveyard for any other reason, such as if it's sacrificed, if the "legend rule" applies to it, or if its toughness is 0 or less.

If a creature enchanted with an Aura that has umbra armor has indestructible, lethal damage and effects that try to destroy it simply have no effect. Umbra armor won't do anything because it won't have to.

0081_MTGMB2_Playtest: Phyrexian Seedling

Phyrexian Seedling (Playtest)

{2}{G}

Creature — Phyrexian Plant

0/0

Phyrexian Seedling enters the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter on it.

Proliferatelink (Damage dealt by this creature also causes you to proliferate that many times. You proliferate before checking for lethal damage on creatures.)

Just like lifelink, proliferatelink doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to. It's just part of the results of damage dealt by Phyrexian Seedling.

Because proliferatelink lets you proliferate before checking for lethal damage on creatures, Phyrexian Seedling (and other creatures you control with +1/+1 counters on them) may be able to survive combat damage that would otherwise be lethal. For example, if a Phyrexian Seedling with one +1/+1 counter on it attacks and is blocked by a 1/1 creature, it would deal 1 damage to that creature and take 1 damage from that creature. Before checking for lethal damage, the Seedling's controller would proliferate one time and could choose give the Seedling another +1/+1 counter. Then when state-based actions are checked, the Seedling would be a 2/2 with 1 damage marked on it and would survive.

To proliferate, choose any number of permanents and/or players, then give each another counter of each kind already there.

Each time you proliferate, you can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents. You can choose any player who has a counter, including opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter—only the ones you want to add counters to. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

If a player or permanent has more than one kind of counter on it, and you choose for that player or permanent to get additional counters, it must get one of each kind of counter it already has. You can't have it get just one kind of counter it already has and not the others.

0022_MTGMB2_Playtest: Plain Walker

Plain Walker (Playtest)

{2}{W}

Creature — Kithkin Rogue

2/3

Plainswalk

Planeswalkerwalk (This creature can't be blocked as long as defending player controls a planeswalker.)

Whenever Plain Walker deals combat damage to a player or planeswalker, planeswalk. (If you're playing Planechase, proceed to the next plane.)

If you're not playing Planechase, planeswalking won't have any effect. (Plainswalk and planeswalkerwalk will, though, at least in theory.)

0065_MTGMB2_Playtest: Planeswalkerificate

Planeswalkerificate (Playtest)

{2}{R}{R}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature you control

Enchanted creature is a planeswalker in addition to its other types. Its toughness becomes its loyalty. (You change its toughness to activate loyalty abilities. Damage lowers toughness. Toughness doesn't heal at end of turn.) It can't block and gains the following abilities —

+1: Add {R}{R}.

−1: Exile the top card of your library. You may play it this turn.

−X: This planeswalker deals X damage to any target.

The enchanted creature's toughness doesn't turn into loyalty counters. Its toughness is its loyalty, and that value is modified appropriately as the enchanted creature is dealt damage.

Loyalty costs on enchanted creature treat putting or removing loyalty counters on/from it to changing its toughness instead. A [+1] cost on a loyalty ability, for example, effectively has a cost of "increase enchanted creature's toughness by 1," though it still counts as a loyalty ability. Similarly, a [−X] cost becomes "Reduce enchanted creature's toughness by X." You can't pay a cost that would reduce enchanted creature's toughness to less than 0.

Other effects can still modify enchanted creature's power and/or toughness as they would any other creature, and their durations are not affected. For example, Invigorate can give the creature +4/+4 until end of turn. While its toughness is boosted, that toughness can be reduced as a cost to activate its loyalty abilities. However, once the turn ends and Invigorate wears off, if the creature's toughness is 0 or less, it would be put into a graveyard as a state-based action.

0082_MTGMB2_Playtest: Plant a Sapling (double-faced)

Plant a Sapling (double-faced) (Playtest)

{G}

Sorcery

Search your library for a basic land card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle this spell into its owner's library transformed. (For playtesting purposes, put it into its sleeve upside down.)

//

Fully-Grown Treefolk

{G}

Creature — Treefolk

*/*

(You can't cast this face unless it's been transformed by the front face.)

Fully-Grown Treefolk's power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control.

The ability that defines Fully-Grown Treefolk's power and toughness applies in all zones, not just the battlefield.

0100_MTGMB2_Playtest: Pokey, the Scallywagg

Pokey, the Scallywagg (Playtest)

{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Brushwagg Pirate

2/2

Menace

If you would flip a coin, you may instead roll a d20. 1−10 is tails and 11−20 is heads. (It counts as rolling a die, not flipping a coin.)

If you would roll a d20, you may instead flip a coin. Tails is 1 and heads is 20. (It counts as flipping a coin, not rolling a die.)

Each time a spell or ability instructs you to flip a coin, you may apply Pokey's second ability as a replacement effect to roll a d20 instead. If the result of that roll is 1-10, the original spell or ability sees the result of the flip as tails. If the result of the roll is 11-20, the original spell or ability sees the result of the flip as heads. If the result of the roll is somehow less than 1 or greater than 20, the original spell or ability doesn't see heads nor tails (you'll have to read the effect carefully then to determine what happens).

If you apply Pokey's second ability as a replacement effect to flipping a coin, other than the original effect that called for the coin flip, all other game effects, including replacement effects and triggered abilities, recognize that you rolled a d20 rather than flipped a coin. For example, you can then apply the replacement effect of Pixie Guide but not the replacement effect of Krark's Thumb. And after the roll, the ability of Brazen Dwarf would trigger, while the first ability of Tavern Scoundrel would not trigger.

Each time a spell or ability instructs you to roll a d20, you may apply Pokey's third ability as a replacement effect to flip a coin instead. If the coin comes up heads, the original spell or ability sees the result of the roll as 20. If the coin comes up tails, the original spell or ability sees the result of the roll as 1. If the coin somehow doesn't come up heads or tails ... good luck!

If you apply Pokey's third ability as a replacement effect to rolling a d20, other than the original effect that called for the d20 roll, all other game effects, including replacement effects and triggered abilities, recognize that you flipped a coin rather than rolled a d20. For example, you can then apply the replacement effect of Krark's Thumb but not the replacement effect of Pixie Guide. And after the roll, the ability of Tavern Scoundrel would trigger, while the first ability of Brazen Dwarf would not trigger.

If you really want to, you can apply the effects of both Pokey's second and third abilities to a coin flip or a d20 roll. For example, if you would flip a coin, you can choose to replace that flip with a d20 roll, and you can choose to replace that d20 roll with a coin flip. (Since you can only apply a replacement effect to a single event once, the nonsense stops there.) In that case, you'd flip a coin. If it's heads, that would count as 20 for the replaced d20 roll, which would count as heads for the originally replaced coin flip. Great job.

0117_MTGMB2_Playtest: Processing Plant

Processing Plant (Playtest)

Land — Ulamog's Power-Plant

Processing Plant enters the battlefield tapped.

When Processing Plant enters the battlefield, you may put a card an opponent owns from exile into that player's graveyard. If you do, untap Processing Plant.

Otherwise, exile the top card of each opponent's library.

{T}: Add {W}, {U}, {B}, or {C}.

Players can respond to Processing Plant's second ability as normal, but once it starts resolving and you decide whether to put a card from exile into its owner's graveyard, it's too late for anyone to respond.

0066_MTGMB2_Playtest: Pyromancy 101

Pyromancy 101 (Playtest)

{R}

Sorcery — Lesson

Pyromancy 101 deals 1 damage to any target.

Teach {1}{R} (Then exile this spell taught to a creature you control. For as long as this card remains exiled, that creature has "{T}: Copy the exiled card. You may cast the copy for its teach cost.")

Pyromancy 101 is exiled taught to the chosen creature as part of that spell's resolution, just after its other effects. It goes directly from the stack to exile. It never goes to the graveyard.

You choose the creature to teach as Pyromancy 101 resolves. The teach ability doesn't target that creature.

If you control any creatures as Pyromancy 101 resolves, you must exile it taught to one of those creatures. You can't choose not to teach it. If you don't control any creatures as the spell resolves, instead Pyromancy 101 is exiled but taught to nobody.

If Pyromancy 101 is countered or otherwise fails to resolve (probably because the target became illegal), none of its effects will happen, including teach. The card will go to its owner's graveyard and won't be exiled.

If the taught creature leaves the battlefield, Pyromancy 101 will stay exiled but won't be taught to any other creature.

The copy of Pyromancy 101 created by the granted activated ability is created and cast from exile. You cast that copy during the resolution of the activated ability. Ignore timing restrictions based on its type.

The copy of Pyromancy 101 created by the granted activated ability can't be taught after it resolves.

If you choose not to cast the copy or you can't cast it (perhaps because there are no legal targets available), it will cease to exist the next time state-based actions are performed.

0083_MTGMB2_Playtest: Questing Cosplayer

Questing Cosplayer (Playtest)

{1}{G}

Creature — Human Bard

1/1

When Questing Cosplayer enters the battlefield, create a Questing Role token and attach it to target creature. (If you control another Role on it, put that one into the graveyard. Enchanted creature has all the abilities of Questing Beast.)

Questing Beast's abilities are as follows: "Vigilance, deathtouch, haste ..." You know what? It has a lot of abilities, so instead of typing them all out here, I'll remind you that you can see its official text by using the Gatherer card database at Gatherer.Wizards.com.

Roles are colorless enchantment tokens. Each one has the Aura and Role subtypes and the enchant creature ability.

If a permanent has more than one Role attached to it controlled by the same player, each of those Roles except the one with the most recent timestamp is put into its owner's graveyard. This is a state-based action.

If two or more Roles controlled by the same player become attached to a permanent at the same time (perhaps due to an effect such as that of Doubling Season), that player chooses which one to keep and which are put into their owners' graveyards.

A permanent can have multiple Roles attached to it if each one is controlled by a different player.

If the target of Questing Cosplayer's ability is an illegal target as that ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve. The Questing Role token won't be created.

In rare cases, a spell or ability might attempt to create a Role token enchanting a permanent that it can't legally enchant (because of an ability like protection from enchantments). In such cases, the Role token isn't created.

0101_MTGMB2_Playtest: Rin and Seri, Inseparabler

Rin and Seri, Inseparabler (Playtest)

{R/G}{G/W}

Legendary Creature — Dog Cat Scientist

3/2

All Cats you control are Dogs in addition to their other types.

All Dogs you control are Cats in addition to their other types.

Cats and Dogs you control have haste.

Replacement effects that modify creatures of a certain type as they enter will apply after you apply Rin and Seri, Inseparabler's first and second abilities, as appropriate. For example, if you control Rin and Seri, Inseparabler as well as a permanent with "Each Dog you control enters with an additional +1/+1 counter on it" and you create a 1/1 Cat token, that Cat token will be a Dog Cat token and will enter with a +1/+1 counter on it, a woof, and a purr.

0005_MTGMB2_Playtest: Rule with an Even Hand

Rule with an Even Hand (Playtest)

Conspiracy

(Start the game with this conspiracy face up in the command zone.)

You can't attack with an odd number of creatures.

Whenever you attack, double target creature's power until end of turn.

Yes, we know, you can't odd. Wait, that's not the saying.

Zero is even, so you can attack with zero creatures. One, however, is odd.

To double a creature's power, that creature gets +X/+0, where X is that creature's power as Rule with an Even Hand's last ability resolves.

Conspiracies are never put into your deck. Instead, you put any number of conspiracies from your card pool into the command zone as the game begins. These conspiracies are face up unless they have hidden agenda, in which case they begin the game face down.

A conspiracy doesn't count as a card in your deck for purposes of meeting minimum deck size requirements. (In most Limited formats, the minimum deck size is 40 cards.)

You don't have to play with any conspiracy you draft. However, you have only one opportunity to put conspiracies into the command zone, as the game begins. You can't put conspiracies into the command zone after this point.

You can look at any player's face-up conspiracies at any time. You'll also know how many face-down conspiracies a player has in the command zone, although you won't know what they are.

A conspiracy's static and triggered abilities function as long as that conspiracy is face up in the command zone.

Conspiracies are colorless, have no mana cost, and can't be cast as spells.

0110_MTGMB2_Playtest: Runed Terror

Runed Terror (Playtest)

{6}

Artifact Creature — Elemental Champion

6/6

Instead of taking turns as normal, players take their phases sequentially. (For example, you take your beginning phase as the active player, then the next player in turn order becomes the active player and takes their beginning phase. After each player had a beginning phase, do the same for first main, combat phase, second main, ending phase, and then beginning phase again. If this creature leaves the battlefield, the active player continues their turn as normal.)

When the phase during which Runed Terror entered the battlefield ends, the next player in turn order will begin that same phase.

Steps in each phase play out as normal. For example, when you take your beginning phase, you'll have an untap step, an upkeep step, and a draw step, and then the next player in turn order will take their beginning phase.

If there are multiple Runed Terrors on the battlefield, their abilities are mercifully redundant.

If an effect cares about whose turn it is, it's the active player's turn.

Effects that last "until end of turn" or apply "this turn" expire during the cleanup step of the player who was the active player when that effect began to apply.

If an ability allows you to do something on or during "each of your turns", that permission resets after your ending phase. For example, if you control Muldrotha, the Gravetide ("During each of your turns, you may play a land and cast a permanent spell of each permanent type from your graveyard") and you cast a creature spell from your graveyard during your second main phase, you won't be able to cast another creature spell from your graveyard with Muldrotha's permission until after your next ending phase ends.

0035_MTGMB2_Playtest: Search Elemental

Search Elemental (Playtest)

{U}

Creature — Elemental

1/1

Whenever you search your library, scry 1.

Scryfall — Whenever you scry, put a +1/+1 counter on Search Elemental. It can't be blocked this turn.

Search Elemental's first ability won't be put onto the stack until after the spell or ability that caused you to search your library finishes resolving.

Search Elemental's second ability won't be put onto the stack until after the spell or ability that caused you to scry finishes resolving.

Search Elemental doesn't have a third ability as far as we can tell, but feel free to keep looking.

0023_MTGMB2_Playtest: Sliver of Hope

Sliver of Hope (Playtest)

{3}{W}

Creature — Sliver

3/3

Slivers you control have hope. (Prevent all damage that would be dealt to attacking creatures with hope.)

All damage dealt to attacking creatures with hope is prevented, not just combat damage.

0067_MTGMB2_Playtest: Snap Judgment

Snap Judgment (Playtest)

{4}{R}

Instant

The player who wins this game also wins the match. (A player may concede the game at any time. If the game ends while this spell is on the stack, it never resolves.)

Cycling {1}

In a two-player game, the game ends immediately if one player concedes. If Snap Judgment hasn't yet resolved when this happens, its effect won't apply.

If the game ends in a draw, Snap Judgment's effect won't do anything.

In a case where the match would already be decided by the outcome of the current game, Snap Judgment's effect won't do anything.

0084_MTGMB2_Playtest: Spuzzem Strategist

Spuzzem Strategist (Playtest)

{3}{G}

Creature — Spuzzem Advisor

4/4

You make all choices for Spuzzems you control.

This is already true almost all of the time, but if you manage to engineer a game state involving Floral Spuzzem and R&D's Secret Lair, you'll be glad you have this.

0085_MTGMB2_Playtest: Starting Town NPC

Starting Town NPC (Playtest)

{2}{G}

Creature — Human Peasant

3/3

Each creature card in your hand has a {1}{G} Adventure sorcery named Fetch Herbs with "You gain 2 life." (You may cast it as the Adventure for {1}{G}. Then exile it, and you may cast the creature later from exile.)

Each creature card you cast from exile enters the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter on it.

If Starting Town NPC leaves the battlefield while one or more creature cards you own are exiled after they're sent to Fetch Herbs, those creature cards can still be cast from exile. Similarly, if Starting Town NPC leaves the battlefield while Fetch Herbs is on the stack, that card will still be exiled after the spell resolves, and you'll still be able to cast it later from exile.

When casting a spell as an Adventure, use the alternative characteristics and ignore all of the card's normal characteristics. The spell's color, mana cost, mana value, and so on are determined by only those alternative characteristics. If the spell leaves the stack, it immediately resumes using its normal characteristics.

If you cast an adventurer card as an Adventure, use only its alternative characteristics to determine whether it's legal to cast that spell.

If a spell is cast as an Adventure, its controller exiles it instead of putting it into its owner's graveyard as it resolves. For as long as it remains exiled, that player may cast it as a permanent spell. If an Adventure spell leaves the stack in any way other than resolving (most likely by being countered), that card won't be exiled and the spell's controller won't be able to cast it as a permanent later.

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions for the permanent spell you cast from exile. Normally, you'll be able to cast it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

Casting a card as an Adventure isn't casting it for an alternative cost. Effects that allow you to cast a spell for an alternative cost or without paying its mana cost may allow you to apply those to the Adventure.

0102_MTGMB2_Playtest: Stone Drake

Stone Drake (Playtest)

{3}{U}{B}

Creature — Drake

4/4

Flying

When Stone Drake enters the battlefield, choose one —

• Distract — Tap target land. Draw a card.

• Enthrall — Target player discards a card for each spell you've cast this turn.

If you choose the "Distract" mode of Stone Drake's second ability and the target is illegal when the ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0036_MTGMB2_Playtest: Subgoyf

Subgoyf (Playtest)

{1}{U}

Artifact Creature — Lhurgoyf

*/1+*

Subgoyf's power and toughness are each equal to the number of different subtypes other than creature types among cards in all graveyards and its toughness is equal to that number plus 1. (Subtypes include but are absolutely not limited to: Plains, Equipment, Aura, Arcane, Jace, Curse, Urza's, Ulamog's, etc.)

The ability that defines Subgoyf's power and toughness applies in all zones, not just the battlefield.

Subtypes appear on cards' type lines after a long dash.

0024_MTGMB2_Playtest: Tax Taker

Tax Taker (Playtest)

{W}

Creature — Rat Advisor

1/2

Whenever an opponent pays a tax from a spell or permanent you control, create a number of Treasure tokens equal to the amount of mana they paid. (This happens each time a spell you control or an ability of a permanent you control causes an opponent to pay extra mana. Cards that can tax opponents include Mana Tithe, Esper Sentinel, and Ghostly Prison.)

Costs required to attack are aggregated and are paid all at once, so Tax Taker's ability will trigger only once when that happens. For example, if you control Ghostly Prison and an opponent attacks you with three creatures, they'll have to pay {2} for each of those creatures, for a total of {6}. When they do, Tax Taker's ability will trigger, and once it resolves, you'll create six Treasure tokens.

Tax-like effects that require payments other than mana, like the effect of the first ability of Sivitri, Dragon Master, aren't taxes for the purposes of Tax Taker's ability.

0086_MTGMB2_Playtest: Teferi, Druid of Argoth

Teferi, Druid of Argoth (Playtest)

{2}{G}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Druid

3/4

Flash

Creature cards you own that aren't on the battlefield have flash.

Each opponent can cast spells only any time they could cast a sorcery.

While you control Teferi, you may exile creature cards in your hand with suspend any time you could cast an instant.

If a spell on the stack has split second while you control Teferi, you can't suspend creature cards since split second stops you from casting them, even though suspending them is a special action.

Teferi's last ability means that in order for an opponent to cast a spell, it must be that opponent's turn, during a main phase, and the stack must be empty. This is true even if a rule or effect allows a sorcery to be cast at another time.

If a spell or ability lets an opponent cast a spell as part of its effect (such as suspend and rebound do), that opponent can't cast that spell since the resolving ability is still on the stack. This is true even if the spell is an instant.

If an effect allows an opponent to cast spells any time they could cast an instant (for example, if your opponent controls Teferi, Mage of Zhalfir), the restriction of Teferi's last ability takes precedence over that permission.

0119_MTGMB2_Playtest: Temur Elevator

Temur Elevator (Playtest)

Land

Ascend (If you control ten or more permanents, you get the city's blessing for the rest of the game.)

{T}: Add {G}, {U}, or {R}. If you don't have the city's blessing, you lose 1 life.

Temur Elevator's last ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

Once you have the city's blessing, you have it for the rest of the game, even if you lose control of some or all your permanents. The city's blessing isn't a permanent itself and can't be removed by any effect (well, except by Naturalize 2).

A permanent is any object on the battlefield, including tokens and lands. Spells and emblems aren't permanents.

If you control ten permanents but don't control a permanent or resolving spell with ascend, you don't get the city's blessing. For example, if you control ten permanents, lose control of two, then play Temur Elevator, you won't have the city's blessing.

If your tenth permanent enters the battlefield and then a permanent leaves the battlefield immediately afterward (most likely due to the "legend rule" or due to being a creature with 0 toughness), you get the city's blessing before it leaves the battlefield.

Ascend on a permanent isn't a triggered ability and doesn't use the stack. Players can respond to a spell that will give you your tenth permanent, but they can't respond to you getting the city's blessing once you control that tenth permanent. This means that if your tenth permanent is a land you play, players can't respond before you get the city's blessing.

0103_MTGMB2_Playtest: Terry Pin, Turboturtle

Terry Pin, Turboturtle (Playtest)

{2}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Turtle Athlete

4/3

Flash

Haste

You may ignore the words "Activate only as a sorcery" while activating abilities.

Terry Pin's last ability lets you activate abilities that say "Activate only as a sorcery" as though those words were not there. It doesn't apply to abilities with other timing restrictions like "Activate only during your turn" or to other effects that might restrict when you could activate abilities.

0073_MTGMB2_Playtest: The Colossal Dreadmaw

The Colossal Dreadmaw (Playtest)

{4}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Dinosaur

6/6

Trample

You may cast creature cards from your hand as though they were the card Colossal Dreadmaw. (They become Colossal Dreadmaws.)

If you choose to cast a card as Colossal Dreadmaw, while on the stack, treat that spell as though it were Colossal Dreadmaw (including the mana cost to cast it). After it resolves, treat the permanent it becomes as though it were Colossal Dreadmaw for as long as it remains on the battlefield. Once it leaves the battlefield, the card goes back to its normal self.

Once you've started casting a spell as Colossal Dreadmaw, it's too late ... for an opponent to prevent you from doing that by killing The Colossal Dreadmaw.

Official text for Colossal Dreadmaw can be found using the Gatherer card database at Gatherer.Wizards.com.

0112_MTGMB2_Playtest: The Heron Moon

The Heron Moon (Playtest)

Legendary Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{1}, {T}: Exile the bottom card of target opponent's library.

Whenever one or more cards an opponent owns are put into exile, put a release counter on The Heron Moon. Then if it has thirteen or more release counters on it, sacrifice it and create a copy of Emrakul, the Promised End. Cast it without paying its mana cost.

Cards exiled by The Heron Moon's second ability are exiled face up.

The third ability only triggers once for each instance where cards an opponent owns are put into exile, no matter how many cards were exiled at the same time.

If a player is instructed to exile cards from their library "until" a certain event occurs, that player exiles those cards one at a time. If that player is an opponent, The Heron Moon's ability will trigger that many times.

You cast the copy of Emrakul, the Promised End as The Heron Moon's last ability resolves. You do so as part of the resolution of the ability. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's types are ignored.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

Official text for Emrakul, the Promised End can be found using the Gatherer card database at Gatherer.Wizards.com.

0050_MTGMB2_Playtest: The Many Deeds of Belzenlok

The Many Deeds of Belzenlok (Playtest)

{1}{B}

Enchantment — Saga

I — Exile up to one target Saga card from a graveyard. Copy its chapter I ability.

II — Exile up to one target Saga card from a graveyard. Copy its chapter II ability.

III — Exile up to one target Saga card from a graveyard. Copy its chapter III ability.

If the exiled Saga doesn't have the listed chapter ability, you won't copy any of its abilities.

0037_MTGMB2_Playtest: There (split card)

There (split card) (Playtest)

{U}

Instant — Lesson

Exile target creature you control, then return it to the battlefield under its owner's control.

//

They're

{1}{U}

Instant — Lesson

Up to three target creatures can't be blocked this turn.

//

Their

{2}{U}

Instant — Lesson

Target opponent gains control of target creature you control.

To cast this split card, choose one of its thirds to cast. The characteristics of the thirds you didn't cast are ignored while the spell is on the stack.

Each split card is a single card. For example, if you discard a split card, you've discarded one card. If an effect counts the number of instant and sorcery cards in your graveyard, There // They're // Their counts once, not three times.

This split card has three names. If an effect instructs you to choose a card name, you may choose one of those names, but not all of them (though you might want to write it down and not just say it out loud).

This split card's characteristics are a combination of its three thirds while it's not on the stack. For example, There // They're // Their has a mana value of 6 while it's in your library. If an effect allows you to search your library for a card with mana value 4 or less, you can't find There // They're // Their.

If an effect allows you to cast a spell with certain characteristics, consider only the characteristics of the spell you're casting. For example, if an effect allows you to cast an instant or sorcery spell with mana value 2 or less from among cards in your graveyard, you could cast There or They're this way, but There is right out.

0053_MTGMB2_Playtest: TL;DR

TL;DR (Playtest)

{B}{B}

Instant

Exile target creature if it has any abilities other than keywords. (Flying, protection, and partner are all keywords. See rule 702 for details. Landfall and scry aren't keywords; they're an ability word and a keyword action respectively. Yes, there's a difference.)

You can target a creature with no abilities other than keywords with TL;DR, but when TL;DR resolves, it won't exile that creature.

Yes, a keyword action is technically also a keyword, but it's not possible for a creature to have a keyword action without having some other ability.

0068_MTGMB2_Playtest: Toddler's Rage

Toddler's Rage (Playtest)

{1}{R}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +2/+1 and has tantrum. (It's like trample but for blocking.)

To be more specific, the controller of a blocking creature with tantrum first assigns combat damage to the creature(s) it's blocking. Once all of those attacking creatures are assigned lethal damage, any excess damage is assigned as its controller chooses among those attacking creatures and their controllers.

0054_MTGMB2_Playtest: Toofer, Keeper of the Full Grip

Toofer, Keeper of the Full Grip (Playtest)

{1}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Gamer

2/1

Whenever a spell you control causes you to gain card advantage, each opponent loses 2 life. (You gain card advantage each time a spell you control resolves and you end up having more cards relative to your opponents than before that spell resolved. Divination, Annihilate, and Wrath of God can all be card advantage. And remember: tokens aren't cards!)

When you cast Divination from your hand, you're losing a card (Divination itself), but after it resolves, you've gained two cards in your hand. Overall, you've gained a card. Opponents haven't gained any cards, so you've gained card advantage. Conversely, when you cast Prosperity for X=4, you lose a card (Prosperity itself), but you gain four cards, for a net gain of three. However, even with just one opponent, that player will draw four cards, so that ends up being a total net loss of one card for you, which means Prosperity with X=4 was not card advantage.

Card advantage is determined based on what actually happens in game. For example, Annihilate will be card advantage if it resolves normally targeting a creature an opponent controls—you lose one card from your hand but you also draw a card, for a net gain of zero cards, and your opponent loses one card, so you're up one card relative to them. However, if the target creature has indestructible, you and your opponent both have a net gain of zero cards, so that's not card advantage.

Abilities that cause you to gain card advantage won't cause Toofer's ability to trigger, even if those abilities trigger from casting spells. Similarly, card advantage from other sources, like combats where opponents lose more creatures than you do, won't cause Toofer's ability to trigger.

0038_MTGMB2_Playtest: Two by Four

Two by Four (Playtest)

{1}{U}

Instant

Choose one or both —

• Put a base power 4 counter on target creature.

• Put a base toughness 4 counter on target creature

The effect of a base power 4 counter or base toughness 4 counter overrides any existing effects that set that creature's base power or toughness, as appropriate. Any existing effects or counters that raise, lower, or switch a creature's power and/or toughness continue to apply to the creature's new base power or toughness. Any base power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply after the counter is placed on the creature will overwrite the counter's effect. (For the rules-savvy, yes, this applies in layer 7b.)

0120_MTGMB2_Playtest: Under-Construction Skyscraper

Under-Construction Skyscraper (Playtest)

Land

Level up {1} ({1}: Put a level counter on this. Level up only as a sorcery.)

{T}: Add {C}.

LEVEL 1-7

{T}: Add {W}, {B}, {G}, or {C}.

LEVEL 8+

{T}: Add {W}, {B}, {G}, or {C}. Scry 1.

The abilities a leveler grants to itself don't overwrite any other abilities it may have. In particular, they don't overwrite the permanent's level up ability; it always has that.

If another permanent becomes a copy of a leveler, all of the leveler's printed abilities—including those represented by level symbols—are copied. The current characteristics of the leveler, and the number of level counters on it, are not. The abilities of the copy will be determined based on how many level counters are on the copy.

A permanent's level is based on how many level counters it has on it, not how many times its level up ability has been activated or has resolved. If a leveler gets level counters due to some other effect (such as Phyrexian Seedling's proliferatelink ability) or loses level counters for some reason (such as Vampire Hexmage's ability), its level is changed accordingly.

0121_MTGMB2_Playtest: Value Town (adventurer)

Value Town (adventurer) (Playtest)

Land — Town

Value Town enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add {U} or {R}.

//

Take a Trip to . . . {4}{U}{R}

Sorcery — Adventure

Draw two cards. This spell deals 2 damage to each opponent. (Then exile this card. You may play the land later from exile.)

Value Town follows all of the normal rules of adventurer cards, except instead of casting it from exile while it's "on an adventure," you play it as you would normally play a land, following all normal restrictions. You can only play Value Town from exile if it's "on an adventure," it's currently a time at which you could otherwise play a land, and you have a land play available.

0069_MTGMB2_Playtest: Vuzzle Spaceship

Vuzzle Spaceship (Playtest)

{4}{R}{R}

Artifact Creature — Construct

0/0

Spaceship 6 (This creature enters with six +1/+1 counters. If it would be dealt damage, remove that many +1/+1 counters instead. Its abilities are active as long as it has at least that many +1/+1 counters.)

Thrusters [6] → Flying

Lasers [3] → Whenever Vuzzle Spaceship attacks, it deals 1 damage to any target.

If Vuzzle Spaceship is blocking a creature with flying, causing it to lose flying by removing counters from it won't stop it from blocking. Similarly, once Vuzzle Spaceship's "Lasers" ability is on the stack, removing counters from it to cause it to lose that ability won't affect the ability on the stack.

0087_MTGMB2_Playtest: Werewhat

Werewhat (Playtest)

{3}{G}

Creature — Werewolf

4/3

Daybound

As Werewhat enters the battlefield, you may exile a creature card from your graveyard or hand. If you do, that card becomes this creature's back face and that back face has nightbound. If you exiled a card from your hand this way, draw a card.

If you exile a creature card to Werewhat's enters ability, Werewhat will be a transforming double-faced card for as long as it remains on the battlefield. Then if it leaves the battlefield to another zone, the two cards would separate and both be put into the new zone.

If you exile a card to Werewhat's enters ability that is already a double-faced card, you may choose either face of the card to serve as the back face of Werewhat. The face you didn't choose would be treated as nonexistent for as long as Werewhat remains on the battlefield. If your choice somehow ends up with an instant or sorcery card as the back face of Werewhat, Werewhat would be unable to transform away from its daybound side, so it would remain daybound even if it's night.

Any time a player controls a permanent with daybound, if it's neither day nor night, it becomes day. Less commonly, any time a player controls a permanent with nightbound, if it's neither day nor night and there are no permanents with daybound on the battlefield, it becomes day.

Day and night are designations that the game itself can have. The game starts as neither. Once the game becomes day (or less commonly, night), the game will be exactly one of them—day or night—going back and forth for the rest of the game (barring someone killing the sun with Naturalize 2, I suppose).

Before a player untaps their permanents during the untap step, the game checks to see if the day/night designation should change.

If it is day, and the active player of the previous turn cast no spells during their turn, it becomes night.

If it is night, and the active player of the previous turn cast two or more spells during their turn, it becomes day.

Double-faced permanents with daybound transform to their nightbound faces as it becomes night. Similarly, double-faced permanents with nightbound transform to their daybound faces as it becomes day. This happens immediately and is not a state-based action. It happens any time it becomes day or night, not just during the untap step.

If you cast a double-faced spell with daybound during night, that spell will be front face up (that is, daybound face up) on the stack. However, it will enter the battlefield with its back face up (that is, with its nightbound face up). It won't enter the battlefield with its daybound face up and then transform.

If it is night, double-faced permanents with daybound that enter the battlefield without being cast will enter with their nightbound faces up.

Double-faced permanents with daybound and nightbound can't transform via any means other than their daybound and nightbound abilities. Notably, older cards such as Moonmist that instruct a player to transform permanents won't affect permanents with daybound or nightbound.

If it's neither day nor night, and a creature with daybound and a creature with nightbound somehow appear on the battlefield at the same time, it becomes day. If it's double faced, the creature with nightbound will transform.

0006_MTGMB2_Playtest: Who's That Praetor?

Who's That Praetor? (Playtest)

{6}

Sorcery

Choose one at random. Create a token that's a copy of the chosen card.

• Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

• Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant

• Sheoldred, the Apocalypse

• Urabrask, Heretic Praetor

• Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider

• Ebon Praetor

The mode is chosen randomly as this spell is put onto the stack but before it resolves. Everyone will know which Praetor is going to show up before the spell resolves.

Who's That Praetor? creates a token that's a copy of one of the listed cards in the Oracle card reference. Official text for the listed cards can be found using the Gatherer card database at Gatherer.Wizards.com.

0070_MTGMB2_Playtest: Wormhole Warp

Wormhole Warp (Playtest)

{2}{R}

Instant

Exile target creature an opponent controls. That player reveals cards from their sideboard at random until they reveal a nonland card. They may cast that card without paying its mana cost.

In Limited play, each card in a player's card pool that isn't included in their deck is in that player's sideboard.

If the target creature's controller doesn't have a sideboard, perhaps because you're playing a format that doesn't use a sideboard, they won't reveal or cast anything. (That sounds pretty good!)

0104_MTGMB2_Playtest: Wowzer, the Aspirational

Wowzer, the Aspirational (Playtest)

{C}{W}{U}{B}{R}{G}{SI}

Legendary Snow Creature — Wurm

10/10

Whenever Wowzer, the Aspirational attacks, if you have an {E}, control a Blood, a Clue, a Food, a Map, a Powerstone, and a Treasure, are the monarch, and have the city's blessing and the initiative, you win the game.

If you don't meet one of the listed conditions when Wowzer attacks, its ability won't trigger at all. If you don't meet one of those conditions when the ability tries to resolve, the ability is removed from the stack and does nothing.

0088_MTGMB2_Playtest: Wrenn and One

Wrenn and One (Playtest)

Land Planeswalker — Wrenn

1

+1: Wrenn and One gains "{T}: Add {G}" until your next turn.

−1: Create a 1/1 green Squirrel creature token.

−4: You get an emblem with "At the beginning of your precombat main phase, add {G} for each creature you control."

Wrenn is a planeswalker type, not a land type.

Due to its color indicator (appearing to the left of its type line), Wrenn and One is green. Color indicators apply in all zones, not just the battlefield.

Wrenn and One is played as a land. It doesn't use the stack, it's not a spell, it can't be responded to, it has no mana cost, and it counts as your land play for the turn.

If Wrenn and One is changed into a basic land type, it continues to be a green Wrenn planeswalker, but it will lose its other abilities.

If Wrenn and One gains flash, or you have the ability to play Wrenn and One as though it had flash, you can ignore the normal timing rules for when during your turn you can play a land, but not any other restrictions. You can't play Wrenn and One during another player's turn, and you can't play Wrenn and One if you don't have any land plays remaining.

0055_MTGMB2_Playtest: Yawgmoth's Day Planner

Yawgmoth's Day Planner (Playtest)

{3}{B}

Artifact

{T}, Pay 2 life: Add {B}{B}.

You may cast spells from your graveyard. Only mana produced by abilities that caused you to lose life may be spent to cast spells this way. (Damage causes loss of life.)

If a card would be put into your graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

The loss of life might come from the effect of a mana ability causing you to be dealt damage (such as the last ability of Adarkar Wastes) or from the cost of a mana ability requiring you to pay life (such as the ability of Mana Confluence).

Tokens aren't cards, and as such, they'll still go to your graveyard (very briefly, before ceasing to exist).

0056_MTGMB2_Playtest: You Compleat Me

You Compleat Me (Playtest)

{1}{B}{B}

Sorcery

If your life total is greater than 10, it becomes 10. For the rest of the game, your maximum life total is 10. You get an emblem with "Pay 2 life: Add one mana of any color" and "At the beginning of your upkeep, you draw a card and you lose 1 life."

If an effect would cause you to gain life past your maximum life total, you won't gain any life above your maximum life total. For example, say your life total is 8 and your maximum life total is 10. You cast Azorius Herald, which has "When this creature enters, you gain 4 life." You'll gain 2 life, putting your life total back up to its maximum of 10.

Maximum life total means just that. After resolving You Compleat Me, you can't have more than 10 life. Ever. No matter what.

0040_MTGMB2_Playtest: Your Wish Is My Command

Your Wish Is My Command (Playtest)

{1}{U}

Sorcery

You may cast an instant or sorcery spell from your sideboard. If you cast a modal spell this way, you may choose an additional mode. (A modal spell lets you choose one or more modes from a bulleted list.)

You pay all costs for the instant or sorcery spell you cast this way.

As Your Wish Is My Command resolves, you find an instant or sorcery spell from among cards in your sideboard and choose whether to cast it. If you do, you cast it as part of the resolution of Your Wish Is My Command. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's type are ignored.

The additional mode you choose can't be the same as one you're already choosing with that spell unless that spell allows you to choose the same mode more than once.

0071_MTGMB2_Playtest: Zone of Flame

Zone of Flame (Playtest)

{4}{R}{R}{R}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant zone (Battlefield, command, exile, and stack are shared zones. Each player has their own graveyard, hand, and library zones.)

Whenever one or more cards enter or leave enchanted zone, Zone of Flame deals 1 damage to each opponent. (Tokens aren't cards.)

Zone of Flame's last ability only triggers once for each instance where cards are put into or removed from the enchanted zone, no matter how many cards were put into or taken out of that zone at the same time.

If a player is instructed to exile cards from their library "until" a certain event occurs, that player exiles those cards one at a time.

Mystery Booster 2 Alchemy Card Notes

0264_MTGMB2_Alchemy: Forsaken Crossroads

Forsaken Crossroads

Land

Forsaken Crossroads enters the battlefield tapped.

As Forsaken Crossroads enters the battlefield, choose a color.

When Forsaken Crossroads enters the battlefield, scry 1. If you weren't the starting player, you may untap Forsaken Crossroads instead.

{T}: Add one mana of the chosen color.

If you have this card in your deck, it is highly recommended that you write down who was the starting player at the beginning of each game.

0259_MTGMB2_Alchemy: Oracle of the Alpha

Oracle of the Alpha

{2}{U}

Creature — Bird Wizard

2/3

Flying

When Oracle of the Alpha enters the battlefield, conjure the Power Nine into your library, then shuffle.

Whenever Oracle of the Alpha attacks, scry 1.

The "Power Nine" are Ancestral Recall, Black Lotus, Mox Emerald, Mox Jet, Mox Pearl, Mox Ruby, Mox Sapphire, Timetwister, and Time Walk.

You might think Yargle, Glutton of Urborg is part of the "Power Nine" because he has a power of 9. You would be wrong, but we encourage you not to debate this in front of Yargle.

0263_MTGMB2_Alchemy: Rusko, Clockmaker

Rusko, Clockmaker

{2}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

3/3

When Rusko, Clockmaker enters the battlefield, conjure a card named Midnight Clock onto the battlefield.

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, put an hour counter on each permanent you control named Midnight Clock. Each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

Rusko's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

0260_MTGMB2_Alchemy: Sanguine Brushstroke

Sanguine Brushstroke

{1}{B}{B}

Enchantment

When Sanguine Brushstroke enters the battlefield, create a Blood token and conjure a card named Blood Artist onto the battlefield.

Whenever you sacrifice a Blood token, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

Sanguine Brushstroke's last ability triggers whenever you sacrifice a Blood token, not just when you activate a Blood token's activated ability.

0262_MTGMB2_Alchemy: Tenacious Pup

Tenacious Pup

{G}

Creature — Wolf

1/2

When Tenacious Pup enters the battlefield, you gain 1 life. You get a one-time boon with "When you cast a creature spell, that creature enters the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter, trample counter, and vigilance counter on it."

A one-time boon is a single-use triggered ability with no source. Once it triggers, it won't trigger again.

