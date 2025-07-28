Our Secret Lair designers love everything about Edge of Eternities. Whether it's the star-spanning story that we've been reading on our lunch breaks, or the cutest piece of graveyard hate on this side of Sothera, everything about this set screams science fantasy.

With a new Magic set comes new Commander decks, and Edge of Eternities's Commander decks certainly live up to their set's pedigree. Hearthull is the best thing to happen to our Lord Windgrace deck since the Look at the Kitties drop. But our designers wanted to give these decks a certain … je ne sais quoi in Secret Lair fashion. So, we got to work, and we're releasing two new Secret Lair drops as part of our new Commander Reinforcements series!

Secret Lair Chaos Vault: Commander Reinforcements

These two drops feature cards that are ready to slot into one of the Edge of Eternities Commander decks. Complete with flavorful and stunning artwork, these cards look right at home in the far reaches of the Edge.

Additionally, when we found out the Edge of Eternities team was using galaxy foil in the set, we knew we wanted to get in on the action. So, we're releasing these drops in non-foil and galaxy foil. If you want to take an interstellar joyride in style (and we know you do), these are the cards you want.

These drops will be also available in bundles alongside their corresponding Commander deck. Once the package arrives, simply slot the drop's cards into your brand-new Commander deck and get ready to play. These bundles are only available in North America, but the individual drops are available from any Secret Lair storefront.

These Secret Lair drops and their bundles are on sale now in the Chaos Vault, warp over to MagicSecretLair.com and snag yours today. These drops and bundles are available in limited quantities. You'll receive free shipping on all orders over $99 (terms and conditions may apply, so visit MagicSecretLair.com for details).

Now if you'd excuse us, we have to get back to reading the Edge of Eternities story. There's a cat missing and if she doesn't get found, we'll need to have a talk with Worldbuilding.

Alien Auroras

They say creation demands destruction—so fire up the ol' terraformer and shape up your world with an alien industrial complex illustrated by the talented Ian Permana! We're turning yesterday's lands into tomorrow's win conditions!

View the World Shaper Commander decklist here.

Drop Contents:

Reprocess

Aggressive Mining

Sylvan Safekeeper

Crucible of Worlds

Zuran Orb

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Galaxy foil: $59.99 USD

World Shaper Commander deck and non-foil drop: $74.98 USD

World Shaper Commander deck and galaxy foil drop: $104.98 USD

The World Shaper Commander deck is not in galaxy foil.

Featuring: Deathburger

Counter to popular intelligence, you're going to need some backup to win this fight. Fortunately, the backup you're getting is a chromed-up goblin, an army of cold-blooded machines, a robot with way too many faces, and a ton of +1/+1 counters—all lovingly illustrated by the incredible Deathburger.

View the Counter Intelligence Commander decklist here.

Drop Contents:

Ethersworn Canonist

Goblin Engineer

Dance of the Manse

Arcbound Ravager

Foundry Inspector

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Galaxy foil: $59.99 USD

Counter Intelligence Commander deck and non-foil drop: $74.98 USD

Counter Intelligence Commander deck and galaxy foil drop: $104.98 USD

The Counter Intelligence Commander deck is not in galaxy foil.

Once you've stocked up your Commander decks, stock up on your knowledge of Edge of Eternities with the Planeswalker's Guide. We have it on good authority that a certain darksteel, debonair Planeswalker makes an appearance.