Secret Lair Chaos Vault: Commander Reinforcements for Edge of Eternities
Our Secret Lair designers love everything about Edge of Eternities. Whether it's the star-spanning story that we've been reading on our lunch breaks, or the
With a new Magic set comes new Commander decks, and Edge of Eternities's Commander decks certainly live up to their set's pedigree.
Secret Lair Chaos Vault: Commander Reinforcements
These two drops feature cards that are ready to slot into one of the Edge of Eternities Commander decks. Complete with flavorful and stunning artwork, these cards look right at home in the far reaches of the Edge.
Additionally, when we found out the Edge of Eternities team was using galaxy foil in the set, we knew we wanted to get in on the action. So, we're releasing these drops in non-foil and galaxy foil. If you want to take an interstellar joyride in style (and we know you do), these are the cards you want.
These drops will be also available in bundles alongside their corresponding Commander deck. Once the package arrives, simply slot the drop's cards into your brand-new Commander deck and get ready to play. These bundles are only available in North America, but the individual drops are available from any Secret Lair storefront.
These Secret Lair drops and their bundles are on sale now in the Chaos Vault. These drops and bundles are available in limited quantities. You'll receive free shipping on all orders over $99.
Alien Auroras
They say creation demands destruction—so fire up the ol' terraformer and shape up your world with an alien industrial complex illustrated by the talented Ian Permana! We're turning yesterday's lands into tomorrow's win conditions!
View the World Shaper Commander decklist here.
Drop Contents:
- Reprocess
- Aggressive Mining
- Sylvan Safekeeper
- Crucible of Worlds
- Zuran Orb
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Galaxy foil: $59.99 USD
- World Shaper Commander deck and non-foil drop: $74.98 USD
- World Shaper Commander deck and galaxy foil drop: $104.98 USD
- The World Shaper Commander deck is not in galaxy foil.
Featuring: Deathburger
Counter to popular intelligence, you're going to need some backup to win this fight. Fortunately, the backup you're getting is a chromed-up goblin, an army of cold-blooded machines, a robot with way too many faces, and a ton of +1/+1 counters—all lovingly illustrated by the incredible Deathburger.
View the Counter Intelligence Commander decklist here.
Drop Contents:
- Ethersworn Canonist
- Goblin Engineer
- Dance of the Manse
- Arcbound Ravager
- Foundry Inspector
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Galaxy foil: $59.99 USD
- Counter Intelligence Commander deck and non-foil drop: $74.98 USD
- Counter Intelligence Commander deck and galaxy foil drop: $104.98 USD
- The Counter Intelligence Commander deck is not in galaxy foil.
These Secret Lair drops and their bundles are on sale now in the Chaos Vault. These drops and bundles are available in limited quantities.
Once you've stocked up your Commander decks, stock up on your knowledge of Edge of Eternities with the Planeswalker's Guide. We have it on good authority that a certain darksteel, debonair Planeswalker makes an appearance.