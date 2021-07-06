Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms arrives in local game stores worldwide on July 23, and this first-time crossover of Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons brings with it exciting new cards and Booster Fun variants for players.
It also brings with it another update to The List! This is a list of interesting cards selected from across Magic history, changing from release to release as it's adjusted for the themes of the set.
Found only in Set Boosters, a card from The List appears 25% of the time in the final card slot. All rarities are represented, from common all the way up to mythic rare: commons will appear more often than uncommons, uncommons more than rares, and rares more often than mythic rares.
Cards are legal in whatever formats they are currently legal in; being on The List does not make a card legal in Standard.
Click to see past versions of The List
Below you'll find a full list of the cards on The List for Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, as well as lists of the cards added and removed.
(Note: Card images that appear may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included in The List.)
To make room for the added cards, the following were removed:
Click to see removed cards
Finally, this is the entirety of The List for Adventures in the Forgotten Realms:
All cards in The List
|Card Name
|Set
|Academy Elite
|CNS
|Air Elemental
|P02
|Always Watching
|SOI
|Ancient Den
|MRD
|Angel of Serenity
|C15
|Animate Dead
|EMA
|Arcades, the Strategist
|M19
|Arcane Teachings
|JUD
|Arcbound Overseer
|DST
|Archive Trap
|ZEN
|Assassin's Blade
|POR
|Aura Shards
|INV
|Balefire Dragon
|ISD
|Balefire Liege
|EVE
|Biomass Mutation
|GTC
|Birthing Boughs
|MH1
|Blackblade Reforged
|SS2
|Bloodied Ghost
|EVE
|Captivating Vampire
|M11
|Cavern of Souls
|AVR
|Celestial Ancient
|DIS
|Chatter of the Squirrel
|ODY
|Cloud Key
|FUT
|Cold Storage
|TMP
|Coveted Jewel
|C18
|Cranial Plating
|TSR
|Crested Sunmare
|HOU
|Dark Depths
|CSP
|Daxos the Returned
|C15
|Deathless Knight
|ELD
|Deeproot Champion
|XLN
|Demonic Tutor
|UMA
|Desolation Angel
|APC
|Doubling Cube
|10E
|Dragonlord Dromoka
|DTK
|Dual Casting
|AVR
|Dungeon Shade
|STH
|Eiganjo Castle
|CHK
|Elenda, the Dusk Rose
|RIX
|Elspeth Conquers Death
|THB
|Entreat the Dead
|C18
|Erratic Portal
|EXO
|Expedition Map
|2XM
|Fact or Fiction
|MH1
|Filigree Angel
|ARB
|Fireball
|DD2
|Firemane Angel
|RAV
|Fool's Tome
|TMP
|Frost Titan
|M11
|Gauntlet of Power
|TSP
|Gemstone Caverns
|TSP
|Ghitu Chronicler
|DAR
|Gisela, Blade of Goldnight
|AVR
|Goblin Assassin
|LGN
|Golem's Heart
|SOM
|Grand Arbiter Augustin IV
|MMA
|Great Teacher's Decree
|IMA
|Grenzo, Dungeon Warden
|A25
|Grimoire of the Dead
|ISD
|Grind // Dust
|HOU
|Guttersnipe
|E01
|Guttural Response
|DDS
|Haunted Plate Mail
|M14
|Heartwood Storyteller
|FUT
|Hellkite Overlord
|ALA
|Herald's Horn
|C17
|Hermit Druid
|STH
|Invisibility
|M15
|Invisible Stalker
|ISD
|Jump
|M10
|Juniper Order Ranger
|CSP
|Kindred Discovery
|C17
|Knowledge Pool
|MBS
|Korvold, Fae-Cursed King
|ELD
|Lesser Gargadon
|PCY
|Lightning Axe
|TSP
|Lightning Bolt
|A25
|Master of Cruelties
|DGM
|Mercurial Chemister
|RTR
|Mindslicer
|ODY
|Mirrorpool
|OGW
|Mizzix of the Izmagnus
|C15
|Moldervine Reclamation
|M20
|Morophon, the Boundless
|MH1
|Nephalia Academy
|EMN
|Nightmare
|AKH
|Niv-Mizzet Reborn
|WAR
|Noxious Ghoul
|LGN
|Nuisance Engine
|HOP
|Nut Collector
|ODY
|Obsessive Stitcher
|M21
|Olivia, Mobilized for War
|SOI
|Orcish Lumberjack
|DDL
|Painful Lesson
|BBD
|Panglacial Wurm
|CSP
|Petrified Field
|ODY
|Phenax, God of Deception
|BNG
|Pillage
|A25
|Polymorph
|M10
|Primeval Bounty
|M14
|Pursuit of Knowledge
|STH
|Quest for the Holy Relic
|ZEN
|Raven Familiar
|C13
|Reduce to Memory
|STX
|Relearn
|WTH
|Release the Dogs
|M21 (JMP)
|Resurrection
|UMA
|Riptide Director
|LGN
|Runed Stalactite
|LRW
|Scroll of the Masters
|FRF
|Scrying Sheets
|CSP
|Seething Song
|DDG
|Silence
|TSR
|Skullbriar, the Walking Grave
|CMD
|Sleep
|C15
|Sleeping Potion
|PLS
|Sneak Attack
|USG
|Sorcerer's Wand
|DAR
|Soulcatchers' Aerie
|JUD
|Spell Swindle
|XLN
|Spellbook
|10E
|Spellbound Dragon
|ARB
|Staff of Domination
|5DN
|Stasis Snare
|PBFZ
|Stone Giant
|DDI
|Stonehewer Giant
|2XM
|Stonybrook Schoolmaster
|MOR
|Storm Entity
|FUT
|Sun Titan
|E01
|Tempest Djinn
|DAR
|Time of Ice
|DAR
|Tireless Tracker
|SOI
|Trade Routes
|MMQ
|Transmogrifying Wand
|M19
|Traverse the Outlands
|C17
|Treasure Trove
|EXO
|Twinblade Paladin
|M20
|Unbound Flourishing
|MH1
|Undead Slayer
|M10
|Unexpected Results
|GTC
|Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth
|UMA
|Veil of Summer
|M20
|Venerated Teacher
|ROE
|Vernal Equinox
|MMQ
|Walking Archive
|DIS
|Warriors' Lesson
|THS
|Will-o'-the-Wisp
|A25
|Yisan, the Wanderer Bard
|M15
|Yore-Tiller Nephilim
|GPT
|Young Pyromancer
|M14
|Acorn Catapult
|CMD
|Akroma's Memorial
|FUT
|Amoeboid Changeling
|LRW
|Ancestor's Prophet
|ONS
|Ancient Craving
|P02
|Angel's Grace
|TSP
|Arcbound Slith
|DST
|Aven Riftwatcher
|PLC
|Battle of Wits
|M13
|Belfry Spirit
|GK2
|Blight Sickle
|SHM
|Bloodlord of Vaasgoth
|M12
|Body Snatcher
|UDS
|Bonehoard
|CMA
|Boros Challenger
|GRN
|Brink of Madness
|ULG
|Broodstar
|MRD
|Bruvac the Grandiloquent
|JMP/M21
|Calming Licid
|STH
|Canyon Jerboa
|ZNR
|Cathedral of War
|M13
|Chemister's Insight
|GRN
|Clearwater Goblet
|5DN
|Contagion Engine
|SOM
|Cradle Guard
|USG
|Crown of Empires
|M12
|Doomwake Giant
|JOU
|Door to Nothingness
|HOP
|Dryad Arbor
|FUT
|Electrostatic Pummeler
|KLD
|Elvish Archdruid
|DDU
|Enclave Cryptologist
|ROE
|Endling
|MH1
|Enlightened Tutor
|MIR
|Entreat the Angels
|MM3
|Eternal Dominion
|SOK
|Extinction
|TMP
|Eye of the Storm
|RAV
|Fathom Mage
|GK2
|Fellwar Stone
|C15
|Fodder Cannon
|UDS
|Fractured Powerstone
|PC2
|Gaea's Anthem
|PLC
|Gatekeeper of Malakir
|ZEN
|Gigantosaurus
|M19
|Goblin Chieftain
|DDT
|Goblin Lore
|P02
|Golgari Thug
|RAV
|Grim Harvest
|CSP
|Grizzly Fate
|JUD
|Groundbreaker
|PLC
|Hammer Mage
|MMQ
|Hammer of Purphoros
|THS
|Hashep Oasis
|HOU
|Helix Pinnacle
|EVE
|Hell's Thunder
|ALA
|Helm of Kaldra
|5DN
|Hidetsugu's Second Rite
|SOK
|Inventors' Fair
|KLD
|Ishkanah, Grafwidow
|EMN
|Isochron Scepter
|MRD
|Jadelight Ranger
|RIX
|Kalonian Hydra
|M14
|Kher Keep
|TSP
|Kilnmouth Dragon
|DDG
|Kingpin's Pet
|GTC
|Krark's Thumb
|MRD
|Lash Out
|LRW
|Lashweed Lurker
|EMN
|Latchkey Faerie
|MOR
|Light Up the Stage
|RNA
|Lightning Crafter
|MOR
|Llanowar Reborn
|ARC
|Lord of the Undead
|PLS
|Lotus Bloom
|TSP
|Maelstrom Nexus
|ARB
|Memnite
|SOM
|Merfolk Mistbinder
|RIX
|Moggcatcher
|NEM
|Moonmist
|ISD
|Mountain
|UNH
|Muscle Sliver
|TMP
|Mycosynth Golem
|5DN
|Necravolver
|APC
|Necromancy
|VIS
|Necrotic Sliver
|PLC
|Nezumi Graverobber
|CHK
|Nicol Bolas
|A25
|Nightshade Peddler
|AVR
|Noggle Hedge-Mage
|EVE
|Nylea, God of the Hunt
|THS
|Octopus Umbra
|C18
|Odds // Ends
|DIS
|Oloro, Ageless Ascetic
|C13
|Orvar, the All-Form
|KHM
|Oubliette
|2XM
|Pact of Negation
|A25
|Panharmonicon
|KLD
|Parallax Wave
|NEM
|Parallel Evolution
|TOR
|Patron of the Akki
|BOK
|Patron Wizard
|ODY
|Pegasus Stampede
|EXO
|Phyrexian Tyranny
|PLS
|Platinum Angel
|CN2
|Primal Vigor
|C13
|Prismatic Geoscope
|C16
|Progenitus
|CON
|Promise of Power
|DDC
|Reality Shift
|C19
|Relentless Rats
|10E
|Reveillark
|UMA
|Rootrunner
|CHK
|Saber Ants
|MMQ
|Scarecrone
|EVE
|Scourge of the Throne
|CNS
|Sensei Golden-Tail
|CHK
|Shambling Shell
|RAV
|Shelldock Isle
|LRW
|Shivan Meteor
|PLC
|Simian Spirit Guide
|PLC
|Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon
|SOM
|Skred
|CSP
|Skyshroud Behemoth
|NEM
|Snubhorn Sentry
|RIX
|Soltari Monk
|TMP
|Song of the Dryads
|C14
|Spike Weaver
|EXO
|Splicer's Skill
|MH1
|Sunscape Battlemage
|PLS
|Swiftfoot Boots
|A25
|Tek
|INV
|The Chain Veil
|M15
|Thought Vessel
|C15
|Tombstalker
|FUT
|Tortured Existence
|STH
|Tymaret, Chosen from Death
|THB
|Ulvenwald Mysteries
|SOI
|Unburial Rites
|ISD
|Urborg Panther
|MIR
|Urza's Blueprints
|ULG
|Vanguard of Brimaz
|BNG
|Vesuva
|TSP
|Victimize
|CMA
|Voracious Dragon
|CON
|Warp World
|RAV
|Wayfarer's Bauble
|5DN
|Weatherlight
|DAR
|Wild Research
|APC
|Worn Powerstone
|USG