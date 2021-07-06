Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms arrives in local game stores worldwide on July 23, and this first-time crossover of Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons brings with it exciting new cards and Booster Fun variants for players.

It also brings with it another update to The List! This is a list of interesting cards selected from across Magic history, changing from release to release as it's adjusted for the themes of the set.

Found only in Set Boosters, a card from The List appears 25% of the time in the final card slot. All rarities are represented, from common all the way up to mythic rare: commons will appear more often than uncommons, uncommons more than rares, and rares more often than mythic rares.

Cards are legal in whatever formats they are currently legal in; being on The List does not make a card legal in Standard.

Click to see past versions of The List

Below you'll find a full list of the cards on The List for Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, as well as lists of the cards added and removed.

(Note: Card images that appear may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included in The List.)

Click to see added cards

Card NameSet
Air ElementalP02
Arcades, the StrategistM19
Assassin's BladePOR
Balefire DragonISD
Captivating VampireM11
Cloud KeyFUT
Coveted JewelC18
Daxos the ReturnedC15
Demonic TutorUMA
Doubling Cube10E
Dragonlord DromokaDTK
Dungeon ShadeSTH
Eiganjo CastleCHK
Expedition Map2XM
FireballDD2
Gauntlet of PowerTSP
Gemstone CavernsTSP
Golem's HeartSOM
Grenzo, Dungeon WardenA25
Haunted Plate MailM14
Hellkite OverlordALA
Hermit DruidSTH
InvisibilityM15
Invisible StalkerISD
JumpM10
Korvold, Fae-Cursed KingELD
NightmareAKH
Noxious GhoulLGN
Orcish LumberjackDDL
PolymorphM10
Quest for the Holy RelicZEN
Raven FamiliarC13
ResurrectionUMA
SilenceTSR
SleepC15
Sleeping PotionPLS
Sneak AttackUSG
Sorcerer's WandDAR
Staff of Domination5DN
Stone GiantDDI
Tempest DjinnDAR
Trade RoutesMMQ
Transmogrifying WandM19
Traverse the OutlandsC17
Treasure TroveEXO
Twinblade PaladinM20
Undead SlayerM10
Will-o'-the-WispA25
Yisan, the Wanderer BardM15
Tymaret, Chosen from DeathTHB

To make room for the added cards, the following were removed:

Click to see removed cards

Card NameSet
Aether VialDST
Alpha KavuPLS
AwakeningSTH
Beseech the QueenSHM
Boggart ArsonistsSHM
Bone MiserC19
Brain FreezeSCG
Bridge from BelowFUT
Cadaverous KnightMIR
Callaphe, Beloved of the SeaTHB
Combustible GearhulkKLD
Council's JudgmentCNS
Dragonlord AtarkaDTK
EvermindSOK
Fomori NomadFUT
Forced FruitionLRW
Freyalise, Llanowar's FuryC14
Gempalm PolluterLGN
Gemstone MineTSB
GodsireALA
Hundred-Handed OneTHS
Jubilant MascotBBD
Kari Zev, Skyship RaiderAER
Korlash, Heir to BlackbladeFUT
Kozilek, Butcher of TruthUMA
Land TaxBBD
Liliana's DevoteeM21
Man-o'-WarVIS
Marauding RaptorM20
Mischievous QuanarSCG
Murderous CutKTK
Noble BenefactorWTH
Ormos, Archive KeeperJMP (M21)
Phyrexian ObliteratorA25
PteramanderRNA
SkullclampCMD
Splinter TwinROE
Springjack ShepherdEVE
Stonybrook BanneretMOR
TarmogoyfFUT
Temporal ManipulationUMA
Training GroundsROE
Triplicate SpiritsM15
Tuktuk the ExplorerCM2
Uro, Titan of Nature's WrathTHB
Vampire NocturnusM10
Vodalian IllusionistWTH
Wizened CennLRW
WorkhorseEXO
Yavimaya ScionULG

Finally, this is the entirety of The List for Adventures in the Forgotten Realms:

All cards in The List

Card NameSet
Academy EliteCNS
Air ElementalP02
Always WatchingSOI
Ancient DenMRD
Angel of SerenityC15
Animate DeadEMA
Arcades, the StrategistM19
Arcane TeachingsJUD
Arcbound OverseerDST
Archive TrapZEN
Assassin's BladePOR
Aura ShardsINV
Balefire DragonISD
Balefire LiegeEVE
Biomass MutationGTC
Birthing BoughsMH1
Blackblade ReforgedSS2
Bloodied GhostEVE
Captivating VampireM11
Cavern of SoulsAVR
Celestial AncientDIS
Chatter of the SquirrelODY
Cloud KeyFUT
Cold StorageTMP
Coveted JewelC18
Cranial PlatingTSR
Crested SunmareHOU
Dark DepthsCSP
Daxos the ReturnedC15
Deathless KnightELD
Deeproot ChampionXLN
Demonic TutorUMA
Desolation AngelAPC
Doubling Cube10E
Dragonlord DromokaDTK
Dual CastingAVR
Dungeon ShadeSTH
Eiganjo CastleCHK
Elenda, the Dusk RoseRIX
Elspeth Conquers DeathTHB
Entreat the DeadC18
Erratic PortalEXO
Expedition Map2XM
Fact or FictionMH1
Filigree AngelARB
FireballDD2
Firemane AngelRAV
Fool's TomeTMP
Frost TitanM11
Gauntlet of PowerTSP
Gemstone CavernsTSP
Ghitu ChroniclerDAR
Gisela, Blade of GoldnightAVR
Goblin AssassinLGN
Golem's HeartSOM
Grand Arbiter Augustin IVMMA
Great Teacher's DecreeIMA
Grenzo, Dungeon WardenA25
Grimoire of the DeadISD
Grind // DustHOU
GuttersnipeE01
Guttural ResponseDDS
Haunted Plate MailM14
Heartwood StorytellerFUT
Hellkite OverlordALA
Herald's HornC17
Hermit DruidSTH
InvisibilityM15
Invisible StalkerISD
JumpM10
Juniper Order RangerCSP
Kindred DiscoveryC17
Knowledge PoolMBS
Korvold, Fae-Cursed KingELD
Lesser GargadonPCY
Lightning AxeTSP
Lightning BoltA25
Master of CrueltiesDGM
Mercurial ChemisterRTR
MindslicerODY
MirrorpoolOGW
Mizzix of the IzmagnusC15
Moldervine ReclamationM20
Morophon, the BoundlessMH1
Nephalia AcademyEMN
NightmareAKH
Niv-Mizzet RebornWAR
Noxious GhoulLGN
Nuisance EngineHOP
Nut CollectorODY
Obsessive StitcherM21
Olivia, Mobilized for WarSOI
Orcish LumberjackDDL
Painful LessonBBD
Panglacial WurmCSP
Petrified FieldODY
Phenax, God of DeceptionBNG
PillageA25
PolymorphM10
Primeval BountyM14
Pursuit of KnowledgeSTH
Quest for the Holy RelicZEN
Raven FamiliarC13
Reduce to MemorySTX
RelearnWTH
Release the DogsM21 (JMP)
ResurrectionUMA
Riptide DirectorLGN
Runed StalactiteLRW
Scroll of the MastersFRF
Scrying SheetsCSP
Seething SongDDG
SilenceTSR
Skullbriar, the Walking GraveCMD
SleepC15
Sleeping PotionPLS
Sneak AttackUSG
Sorcerer's WandDAR
Soulcatchers' AerieJUD
Spell SwindleXLN
Spellbook10E
Spellbound DragonARB
Staff of Domination5DN
Stasis SnarePBFZ
Stone GiantDDI
Stonehewer Giant2XM
Stonybrook SchoolmasterMOR
Storm EntityFUT
Sun TitanE01
Tempest DjinnDAR
Time of IceDAR
Tireless TrackerSOI
Trade RoutesMMQ
Transmogrifying WandM19
Traverse the OutlandsC17
Treasure TroveEXO
Twinblade PaladinM20
Unbound FlourishingMH1
Undead SlayerM10
Unexpected ResultsGTC
Urborg, Tomb of YawgmothUMA
Veil of SummerM20
Venerated TeacherROE
Vernal EquinoxMMQ
Walking ArchiveDIS
Warriors' LessonTHS
Will-o'-the-WispA25
Yisan, the Wanderer BardM15
Yore-Tiller NephilimGPT
Young PyromancerM14
Acorn CatapultCMD
Akroma's MemorialFUT
Amoeboid ChangelingLRW
Ancestor's ProphetONS
Ancient CravingP02
Angel's GraceTSP
Arcbound SlithDST
Aven RiftwatcherPLC
Battle of WitsM13
Belfry SpiritGK2
Blight SickleSHM
Bloodlord of VaasgothM12
Body SnatcherUDS
BonehoardCMA
Boros ChallengerGRN
Brink of MadnessULG
BroodstarMRD
Bruvac the GrandiloquentJMP/M21
Calming LicidSTH
Canyon JerboaZNR
Cathedral of WarM13
Chemister's InsightGRN
Clearwater Goblet5DN
Contagion EngineSOM
Cradle GuardUSG
Crown of EmpiresM12
Doomwake GiantJOU
Door to NothingnessHOP
Dryad ArborFUT
Electrostatic PummelerKLD
Elvish ArchdruidDDU
Enclave CryptologistROE
EndlingMH1
Enlightened TutorMIR
Entreat the AngelsMM3
Eternal DominionSOK
ExtinctionTMP
Eye of the StormRAV
Fathom MageGK2
Fellwar StoneC15
Fodder CannonUDS
Fractured PowerstonePC2
Gaea's AnthemPLC
Gatekeeper of MalakirZEN
GigantosaurusM19
Goblin ChieftainDDT
Goblin LoreP02
Golgari ThugRAV
Grim HarvestCSP
Grizzly FateJUD
GroundbreakerPLC
Hammer MageMMQ
Hammer of PurphorosTHS
Hashep OasisHOU
Helix PinnacleEVE
Hell's ThunderALA
Helm of Kaldra5DN
Hidetsugu's Second RiteSOK
Inventors' FairKLD
Ishkanah, GrafwidowEMN
Isochron ScepterMRD
Jadelight RangerRIX
Kalonian HydraM14
Kher KeepTSP
Kilnmouth DragonDDG
Kingpin's PetGTC
Krark's ThumbMRD
Lash OutLRW
Lashweed LurkerEMN
Latchkey FaerieMOR
Light Up the StageRNA
Lightning CrafterMOR
Llanowar RebornARC
Lord of the UndeadPLS
Lotus BloomTSP
Maelstrom NexusARB
MemniteSOM
Merfolk MistbinderRIX
MoggcatcherNEM
MoonmistISD
MountainUNH
Muscle SliverTMP
Mycosynth Golem5DN
NecravolverAPC
NecromancyVIS
Necrotic SliverPLC
Nezumi GraverobberCHK
Nicol BolasA25
Nightshade PeddlerAVR
Noggle Hedge-MageEVE
Nylea, God of the HuntTHS
Octopus UmbraC18
Odds // EndsDIS
Oloro, Ageless AsceticC13
Orvar, the All-FormKHM
Oubliette2XM
Pact of NegationA25
PanharmoniconKLD
Parallax WaveNEM
Parallel EvolutionTOR
Patron of the AkkiBOK
Patron WizardODY
Pegasus StampedeEXO
Phyrexian TyrannyPLS
Platinum AngelCN2
Primal VigorC13
Prismatic GeoscopeC16
ProgenitusCON
Promise of PowerDDC
Reality ShiftC19
Relentless Rats10E
ReveillarkUMA
RootrunnerCHK
Saber AntsMMQ
ScarecroneEVE
Scourge of the ThroneCNS
Sensei Golden-TailCHK
Shambling ShellRAV
Shelldock IsleLRW
Shivan MeteorPLC
Simian Spirit GuidePLC
Skithiryx, the Blight DragonSOM
SkredCSP
Skyshroud BehemothNEM
Snubhorn SentryRIX
Soltari MonkTMP
Song of the DryadsC14
Spike WeaverEXO
Splicer's SkillMH1
Sunscape BattlemagePLS
Swiftfoot BootsA25
TekINV
The Chain VeilM15
Thought VesselC15
TombstalkerFUT
Tortured ExistenceSTH
Tymaret, Chosen from DeathTHB
Ulvenwald MysteriesSOI
Unburial RitesISD
Urborg PantherMIR
Urza's BlueprintsULG
Vanguard of BrimazBNG
VesuvaTSP
VictimizeCMA
Voracious DragonCON
Warp WorldRAV
Wayfarer's Bauble5DN
WeatherlightDAR
Wild ResearchAPC
Worn PowerstoneUSG