Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms arrives in local game stores worldwide on July 23, and this first-time crossover of Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons brings with it exciting new cards and Booster Fun variants for players.

It also brings with it another update to The List! This is a list of interesting cards selected from across Magic history, changing from release to release as it's adjusted for the themes of the set.

Found only in Set Boosters, a card from The List appears 25% of the time in the final card slot. All rarities are represented, from common all the way up to mythic rare: commons will appear more often than uncommons, uncommons more than rares, and rares more often than mythic rares.

Cards are legal in whatever formats they are currently legal in; being on The List does not make a card legal in Standard.

Below you'll find a full list of the cards on The List for Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, as well as lists of the cards added and removed.

(Note: Card images that appear may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included in The List.)

To make room for the added cards, the following were removed:

Finally, this is the entirety of The List for Adventures in the Forgotten Realms: