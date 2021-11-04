The release of Innistrad: Crimson Vow on November 19 brings with it another update to The List! Like its partner set, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, this one brings 75 newly added cards from across Magic's long history. This is in addition to the set's cool new cards—check out these articles for all the details:

Harless Snyder's Innistrad: Crimson Vow Product Overview for a look at everything that's coming

Clayton Kroh's Innistrad: Crimson Vow Booster Fun article for a glimpse of new card treatments

Mike Turian's Collecting Innistrad: Crimson Vow article for how to find the cards you want

Cards from The List can be found in Set Boosters, appearing about 25% of the time in the final card slot, and are cards that fit well with the set's narrative and mechanical themes. All rarities are represented, from common all the way up to mythic rare. A card that is on The List does not make it legal in Standard, though; these cards are legal in whatever formats they are already legal in.

Here's a look back at past versions of The List.

Below you'll find lists of the cards that have been added to The List, as well as those that are dropping off to make room for the new additions. Finally, you'll also find a complete list of all the cards currently on The List.

(Note: Card images that appear may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included in The List.)