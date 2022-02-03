News / Feature
What's New on The List for Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
On February 18, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty hits store shelves, and with it comes an update to the 300 cards featured on The List! This is a selection of cards from across Magic's history that can appear in the final card slot of Set Boosters 25% of the time. These cards are in addition to Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty's awesome new cards. For a look at what else you can find in the new set, check out these articles:Below you'll find lists of the cards that have been added to The List and those that are dropping off to make room for the new additions. You'll also find a complete list of all the cards currently on The List. (Note: card images that appear may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included in The List.)
- Harless Snyder's Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Product Overview
- Max McCall's Collecting Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
- Clayton Kroh's Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Booster Fun
-
Past versions of The List
-
-
Cards added to The List
-
Card Name Set Aboshan, Cephalid Emperor ODY Akki Coalflinger EVG Anointed Procession AKH Architects of Will ARB Batterskull NPH Bedlam USG Blazing Shoal BOK Brago, King Eternal EMA Confront the Past STX Deny Reality ARB Dispersal Technician AER Eidolon of Blossoms JOU Endless Wurm USG Final Judgment BOK Flutterfox ELD Force of Savagery FUT Hall of the Bandit Lord CHK Haru-Onna SOK Heartless Hidetsugu CNS Honden of Seeing Winds CHK Illusion // Reality APC Illusionist's Bracers GTC Ink-Eyes, Servant of Oni BOK Jade Avenger MH2 Jin-Gitaxias, Core Augur NPH Jugan, the Rising Star IMA Kaseto, Orochi Archmage STX Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker CHK Lavaborn Muse DDK Michiko Konda, Truth Seeker SOK Mirror Gallery BOK Mizzium Tank WAR Nagao, Bound by Honor CHK Novice Knight M19 Noxious Toad POR O-Naginata SOK Oxidize MPR Promo Pillaging Horde POR Pyroclasm POR Rat Colony DOM Reality Hemorrhage OGW Reclamation Sage TSR Reyav, Master Smith CMR Roon of the Hidden Realm CMA Ruin Grinder STX Rune-Tail, Kitsune Ascendant SOK Sakashima's Student PCA Scion of Ugin DTK Sensei's Divining Top EMA Seshiro the Anointed CHK Siege Modification AER Sink into Takenuma SOK Skullwinder IKO Soratami Savant CHK Sosuke's Summons BOK Spectral Force TSP Spirit of the Labyrinth BNG Starke of Rath TMP Stone Haven Pilgrim M21 Tamiyo, Collector of Tales WAR Tapestry of the Ages DTK Tendo Ice Bridge BOK Tezzeret, Artifice Master M19 Tezzeret's Betrayal AER That Which Was Taken BOK The Unspeakable DDS The Wanderer WAR Thousand Winds DDN Thousand-Year Elixir LRW Umezawa's Jitte BOK Veteran Motorist KLD Vintara Snapper PCY Vulpine Goliath THS Warchanter Skald KHM Whispersteel Dagger ZNR
-
Cards removed from The List
-
Card Name Set Academy Elite CNS Animate Dead EMA Arcane Teachings JUD Archive Trap ZEN Balefire Liege EVE Biomass Mutation GTC Birthing Boughs MH1 Blackblade Reforged SS2 Bloodied Ghost EVE Cavern of Souls AVR Chatter of the Squirrel ODY Cold Storage TMP Cranial Plating TSR Crested Sunmare HOU Dark Depths CSP Deathless Knight ELD Deeproot Champion XLN Desolation Angel APC Dual Casting AVR Elenda, the Dusk Rose RIX Elspeth Conquers Death THB Erratic Portal EXO Firemane Angel RAV Fool's Tome TMP Frost Titan M11 Ghitu Chronicler DOM Gisela, Blade of Goldnight AVR Goblin Assassin LGN Great Teacher's Decree IMA Grimoire of the Dead ISD Grind // Dust HOU Guttersnipe E01 Heartwood Storyteller FUT Herald's Horn C17 Kindred Discovery C17 Knowledge Pool MBS Lesser Gargadon PCY Lightning Axe TSP Mercurial Chemister RTR Mirrorpool OGW Mizzix of the Izmagnus C15 Moldervine Reclamation M20 Morophon, the Boundless MH1 Nephalia Academy EMN Niv-Mizzet Reborn WAR Nuisance Engine HOP Nut Collector ODY Painful Lesson BBD Panglacial Wurm CSP Pillage A25 Primeval Bounty M14 Pursuit of Knowledge STH Relearn WTH Release the Dogs M21 (JMP) Runed Stalactite LRW Scroll of the Masters FRF Scrying Sheets CSP Seething Song DDG Skullbriar, the Walking Grave CMD Soulcatchers' Aerie JUD Spellbook 10E Spellbound Dragon ARB Stasis Snare PBFZ Stonybrook Schoolmaster MOR Tireless Tracker SOI Unbound Flourishing MH1 Unexpected Results GTC Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth UMA Veil of Summer M20 Venerated Teacher ROE Vernal Equinox MMQ Walking Archive DIS Warriors' Lesson THS Yore-Tiller Nephilim GPT Young Pyromancer M14
-
All cards in The List
-
Card Name Set Abrupt Decay GK1 Air Elemental P02 All Suns' Dawn 5DN Always Watching SOI Ancient Den MRD Ancient Tomb TMP Angel of Serenity C15 Arcades, the Strategist M19 Arcbound Overseer DST Archetype of Aggression BNG Arlinn, Voice of the Pack WAR Assassin's Blade POR Assault Formation IMA Aura Shards INV Bad Moon DDD Balefire Dragon ISD Baral, Chief of Compliance TSR Belligerent Brontodon XLN Benediction of Moons GPT Bleak Coven Vampires SOM Blood Clock SOK Blood Crypt DIS Blood Moon A25 Blood Pet TMP Blood Rites C13 Bloodchief Ascension ZEN Boiling Blood WTH Brinelin, the Moon Kraken CMR Call of the Nightwing GTC Captivating Vampire M11 Cavalier of Night M20 Celestial Ancient DIS Ceremonial Guard MMQ Champion of the Parish DDQ Chandra Nalaar M11 Cloister Gargoyle AFR Cloud Key FUT Commencement of Festivities KLD Coveted Jewel C18 Crimson Muckwader M13 Cruel Celebrant WAR Cult of the Waxing Moon SOI Daxos the Returned C15 Day's Undoing ORI Deathcoil Wurm P02 Demonic Tutor UMA Dire Wolf Prowler AFR Divining Witch NEM Doubling Cube 10E Dragonlord Dromoka DTK Dryad Militant RTR Promo Dungeon Shade STH Early Harvest MIR Eiganjo Castle CHK Emissary of Sunrise XLN Entreat the Dead C18 Expedition Map 2XM Expose to Daylight RNA Exquisite Blood M21 Exuberant Wolfbear IKO Fact or Fiction MH1 Faithless Looting DDK Fiendslayer Paladin M14 Fierce Witchstalker ELD Filigree Angel ARB Fireball DD2 Flesh // Blood DGM Floodhound MH2 Gaea's Will MH2 Gate to the Afterlife AKH Gauntlet of Power TSP Gemstone Caverns TSP General Kudro of Drannith IKO Geralf's Messenger DKA Gisa and Geralf EMN Golem's Heart SOM Grand Arbiter Augustin IV MMA Graveborn Muse 10E Gravespawn Sovereign ONS Grenzo, Dungeon Warden A25 Gutter Grime ISD Guttural Response DDS Guul Draz Assassin ROE Hard Evidence MH2 Haunted Plate Mail M14 Helldozer RAV Hellkite Overlord ALA Helvault DKA Hermit Druid STH Hokori, Dust Drinker BOK Honden of Infinite Rage EMA Howling Mine M10 Ib Halfheart, Goblin Tactician TSP Invisibility M15 Invisible Stalker ISD Jet Medallion TMP Joraga Treespeaker ROE Jump M10 Juniper Order Ranger CSP Juntu Stakes INV Karador, Ghost Chieftain CMD Karametra, God of Harvests BNG Karoo C14 Kaya, Ghost Haunter MB1 Korvold, Fae-Cursed King ELD Late to Dinner MH2 Lich Lord of Unx ARB Light of Day TMP Lightning Bolt A25 Llawan, Cephalid Empress TOR Lonis, Cryptozoologist MH2 Loyal Apprentice C18 Lunar Avenger 5DN Magus of the Moon FUT Malignus AVR Master of Cruelties DGM Master of the Wild Hunt A25 Midnight Clock ELD Mikaeus, the Unhallowed UMA Mindmoil RAV Mindslicer ODY Mistmeadow Witch SHM Mongrel Pack TMP Moonhold EVE Moonlace TSP Mortify MPR Promo Murkfiend Liege EVE Night // Day APC Nightmare AKH Noxious Ghoul LGN Noxious Revival NPH Obsessive Stitcher M21 Odric, Master Tactician M13 Olivia, Mobilized for War SOI Orcish Lumberjack DDL Orzhova, the Church of Deals GPT Patron of the Moon BOK Perpetual Timepiece KLD Petrified Field ODY Phenax, God of Deception BNG Pir's Whim BBD Polymorph M10 Profaner of the Dead DTK Puresteel Angel MB1 Quest for the Holy Relic ZEN Raven Familiar C13 Reduce to Memory STX Rend Flesh CHK Resurrection UMA Riptide Director LGN Rishadan Brigand MMQ Sacred Rites ODY Sanguine Sacrament XLN Sapphire Medallion TMP Second Sunrise MRD Sedris, the Traitor King ALA Selesnya Keyrune RTR Selfless Spirit EMN Serene Sunset JUD Shinka, the Bloodsoaked Keep CHK Shivan Gorge USG Shivan Harvest INV Sidisi, Undead Vizier DTK Sign in Blood MPR Promo Signpost Scarecrow ELD Silence TSR Silumgar Sorcerer DTK Skymarcher Aspirant RIX Sleep C15 Sleeping Potion PLS Snapcaster Mage ISD Sneak Attack USG Song of Freyalise DOM Sorcerer's Wand DOM Sorin Markov M12 Sorin's Vengeance M12 Speaker of the Heavens M21 Spell Swindle XLN Staff of Domination 5DN Starnheim Aspirant KHM Stigma Lasher EVE Stitcher's Supplier M19 Stone Giant DDI Stonehewer Giant 2XM Storm Entity FUT Strangleroot Geist DCI Strength of Night APC Student of Warfare ROE Sun Titan E01 Teferi, Hero of Dominaria DOM Tempest Djinn DOM Thalia's Lieutenant SOI Thieves' Auction MMQ Time of Ice DOM Toils of Night and Day BOK Trade Routes MMQ Training Drone MBS Transmogrifying Wand M19 Traverse the Outlands C17 Treacherous Werewolf JUD Treasure Trove EXO Twilight Prophet RIX Twinblade Paladin M20 Umbral Mantle SHM Undead Slayer M10 Unholy Grotto ONS Unwinding Clock NPH Vampiric Feast POR Vampiric Tutor EMA Vedalken Orrery 5DN Vela the Night-Clad PC2 Vow of Lightning CMR Wall of Blood MRD Wheel of Sun and Moon SHM Will-o'-the-Wisp A25 Windborn Muse CMD Witch Hunt C13 Witch of the Moors M21 Witch-Maw Nephilim GPT Witches' Eye THS Witchstalker M14 Witch's Oven ELD Wolfir Silverheart AVR Wooden Stake ISD Yisan, the Wanderer Bard M15 Aboshan, Cephalid Emperor ODY Akki Coalflinger EVG Anointed Procession AKH Architects of Will ARB Batterskull NPH Bedlam USG Blazing Shoal BOK Brago, King Eternal EMA Confront the Past STX Deny Reality ARB Dispersal Technician AER Eidolon of Blossoms JOU Endless Wurm USG Final Judgment BOK Flutterfox ELD Force of Savagery FUT Hall of the Bandit Lord CHK Haru-Onna SOK Heartless Hidetsugu CNS Honden of Seeing Winds CHK Illusion // Reality APC Illusionist's Bracers GTC Ink-Eyes, Servant of Oni BOK Jade Avenger MH2 Jin-Gitaxias, Core Augur NPH Jugan, the Rising Star IMA Kaseto, Orochi Archmage STX Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker CHK Lavaborn Muse DDK Michiko Konda, Truth Seeker SOK Mirror Gallery BOK Mizzium Tank WAR Nagao, Bound by Honor CHK Novice Knight M19 Noxious Toad POR O-Naginata SOK Oxidize MPR Promo Pillaging Horde POR Pyroclasm POR Rat Colony DOM Reality Hemorrhage OGW Reclamation Sage TSR Reyav, Master Smith CMR Roon of the Hidden Realm CMA Ruin Grinder STX Rune-Tail, Kitsune Ascendant SOK Sakashima's Student PCA Scion of Ugin DTK Sensei's Divining Top EMA Seshiro the Anointed CHK Siege Modification AER Sink into Takenuma SOK Skullwinder IKO Soratami Savant CHK Sosuke's Summons BOK Spectral Force TSP Spirit of the Labyrinth BNG Starke of Rath TMP Stone Haven Pilgrim M21 Tamiyo, Collector of Tales WAR Tapestry of the Ages DTK Tendo Ice Bridge BOK Tezzeret, Artifice Master M19 Tezzeret's Betrayal AER That Which Was Taken BOK The Unspeakable DDS The Wanderer WAR Thousand Winds DDN Thousand-Year Elixir LRW Umezawa's Jitte BOK Veteran Motorist KLD Vintara Snapper PCY Vulpine Goliath THS Warchanter Skald KHM Whispersteel Dagger ZNR