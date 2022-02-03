On February 18, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty hits store shelves, and with it comes an update to the 300 cards featured on The List! This is a selection of cards from across Magic's history that can appear in the final card slot of Set Boosters 25% of the time. These cards are in addition to Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty's awesome new cards. For a look at what else you can find in the new set, check out these articles: Cards on The List fit well with the set's narrative and mechanical themes, and all rarities are represented, from commons to mythic rares. A card that is on The List does not make it legal in Standard, though; these cards are legal in whatever formats they are already legal in. Here's a look back at past versions of The List:

Past versions of The List

Below you'll find lists of the cards that have been added to The List and those that are dropping off to make room for the new additions. You'll also find a complete list of all the cards currently on The List. (Note: card images that appear may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included in The List.)

Cards added to The List

Card Name Set
Aboshan, Cephalid Emperor ODY
Akki Coalflinger EVG
Anointed Procession AKH
Architects of Will ARB
Batterskull NPH
Bedlam USG
Blazing Shoal BOK
Brago, King Eternal EMA
Confront the Past STX
Deny Reality ARB
Dispersal Technician AER
Eidolon of Blossoms JOU
Endless Wurm USG
Final Judgment BOK
Flutterfox ELD
Force of Savagery FUT
Hall of the Bandit Lord CHK
Haru-Onna SOK
Heartless Hidetsugu CNS
Honden of Seeing Winds CHK
Illusion // Reality APC
Illusionist's Bracers GTC
Ink-Eyes, Servant of Oni BOK
Jade Avenger MH2
Jin-Gitaxias, Core Augur NPH
Jugan, the Rising Star IMA
Kaseto, Orochi Archmage STX
Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker CHK
Lavaborn Muse DDK
Michiko Konda, Truth Seeker SOK
Mirror Gallery BOK
Mizzium Tank WAR
Nagao, Bound by Honor CHK
Novice Knight M19
Noxious Toad POR
O-Naginata SOK
Oxidize MPR Promo
Pillaging Horde POR
Pyroclasm POR
Rat Colony DOM
Reality Hemorrhage OGW
Reclamation Sage TSR
Reyav, Master Smith CMR
Roon of the Hidden Realm CMA
Ruin Grinder STX
Rune-Tail, Kitsune Ascendant SOK
Sakashima's Student PCA
Scion of Ugin DTK
Sensei's Divining Top EMA
Seshiro the Anointed CHK
Siege Modification AER
Sink into Takenuma SOK
Skullwinder IKO
Soratami Savant CHK
Sosuke's Summons BOK
Spectral Force TSP
Spirit of the Labyrinth BNG
Starke of Rath TMP
Stone Haven Pilgrim M21
Tamiyo, Collector of Tales WAR
Tapestry of the Ages DTK
Tendo Ice Bridge BOK
Tezzeret, Artifice Master M19
Tezzeret's Betrayal AER
That Which Was Taken BOK
The Unspeakable DDS
The Wanderer WAR
Thousand Winds DDN
Thousand-Year Elixir LRW
Umezawa's Jitte BOK
Veteran Motorist KLD
Vintara Snapper PCY
Vulpine Goliath THS
Warchanter Skald KHM
Whispersteel Dagger ZNR

Cards removed from The List

Card Name Set
Academy Elite CNS
Animate Dead EMA
Arcane Teachings JUD
Archive Trap ZEN
Balefire Liege EVE
Biomass Mutation GTC
Birthing Boughs MH1
Blackblade Reforged SS2
Bloodied Ghost EVE
Cavern of Souls AVR
Chatter of the Squirrel ODY
Cold Storage TMP
Cranial Plating TSR
Crested Sunmare HOU
Dark Depths CSP
Deathless Knight ELD
Deeproot Champion XLN
Desolation Angel APC
Dual Casting AVR
Elenda, the Dusk Rose RIX
Elspeth Conquers Death THB
Erratic Portal EXO
Firemane Angel RAV
Fool's Tome TMP
Frost Titan M11
Ghitu Chronicler DOM
Gisela, Blade of Goldnight AVR
Goblin Assassin LGN
Great Teacher's Decree IMA
Grimoire of the Dead ISD
Grind // Dust HOU
Guttersnipe E01
Heartwood Storyteller FUT
Herald's Horn C17
Kindred Discovery C17
Knowledge Pool MBS
Lesser Gargadon PCY
Lightning Axe TSP
Mercurial Chemister RTR
Mirrorpool OGW
Mizzix of the Izmagnus C15
Moldervine Reclamation M20
Morophon, the Boundless MH1
Nephalia Academy EMN
Niv-Mizzet Reborn WAR
Nuisance Engine HOP
Nut Collector ODY
Painful Lesson BBD
Panglacial Wurm CSP
Pillage A25
Primeval Bounty M14
Pursuit of Knowledge STH
Relearn WTH
Release the Dogs M21 (JMP)
Runed Stalactite LRW
Scroll of the Masters FRF
Scrying Sheets CSP
Seething Song DDG
Skullbriar, the Walking Grave CMD
Soulcatchers' Aerie JUD
Spellbook 10E
Spellbound Dragon ARB
Stasis Snare PBFZ
Stonybrook Schoolmaster MOR
Tireless Tracker SOI
Unbound Flourishing MH1
Unexpected Results GTC
Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth UMA
Veil of Summer M20
Venerated Teacher ROE
Vernal Equinox MMQ
Walking Archive DIS
Warriors' Lesson THS
Yore-Tiller Nephilim GPT
Young Pyromancer M14

All cards in The List

Card Name Set
Abrupt Decay GK1
Air Elemental P02
All Suns' Dawn 5DN
Always Watching SOI
Ancient Den MRD
Ancient Tomb TMP
Angel of Serenity C15
Arcades, the Strategist M19
Arcbound Overseer DST
Archetype of Aggression BNG
Arlinn, Voice of the Pack WAR
Assassin's Blade POR
Assault Formation IMA
Aura Shards INV
Bad Moon DDD
Balefire Dragon ISD
Baral, Chief of Compliance TSR
Belligerent Brontodon XLN
Benediction of Moons GPT
Bleak Coven Vampires SOM
Blood Clock SOK
Blood Crypt DIS
Blood Moon A25
Blood Pet TMP
Blood Rites C13
Bloodchief Ascension ZEN
Boiling Blood WTH
Brinelin, the Moon Kraken CMR
Call of the Nightwing GTC
Captivating Vampire M11
Cavalier of Night M20
Celestial Ancient DIS
Ceremonial Guard MMQ
Champion of the Parish DDQ
Chandra Nalaar M11
Cloister Gargoyle AFR
Cloud Key FUT
Commencement of Festivities KLD
Coveted Jewel C18
Crimson Muckwader M13
Cruel Celebrant WAR
Cult of the Waxing Moon SOI
Daxos the Returned C15
Day's Undoing ORI
Deathcoil Wurm P02
Demonic Tutor UMA
Dire Wolf Prowler AFR
Divining Witch NEM
Doubling Cube 10E
Dragonlord Dromoka DTK
Dryad Militant RTR Promo
Dungeon Shade STH
Early Harvest MIR
Eiganjo Castle CHK
Emissary of Sunrise XLN
Entreat the Dead C18
Expedition Map 2XM
Expose to Daylight RNA
Exquisite Blood M21
Exuberant Wolfbear IKO
Fact or Fiction MH1
Faithless Looting DDK
Fiendslayer Paladin M14
Fierce Witchstalker ELD
Filigree Angel ARB
Fireball DD2
Flesh // Blood DGM
Floodhound MH2
Gaea's Will MH2
Gate to the Afterlife AKH
Gauntlet of Power TSP
Gemstone Caverns TSP
General Kudro of Drannith IKO
Geralf's Messenger DKA
Gisa and Geralf EMN
Golem's Heart SOM
Grand Arbiter Augustin IV MMA
Graveborn Muse 10E
Gravespawn Sovereign ONS
Grenzo, Dungeon Warden A25
Gutter Grime ISD
Guttural Response DDS
Guul Draz Assassin ROE
Hard Evidence MH2
Haunted Plate Mail M14
Helldozer RAV
Hellkite Overlord ALA
Helvault DKA
Hermit Druid STH
Hokori, Dust Drinker BOK
Honden of Infinite Rage EMA
Howling Mine M10
Ib Halfheart, Goblin Tactician TSP
Invisibility M15
Invisible Stalker ISD
Jet Medallion TMP
Joraga Treespeaker ROE
Jump M10
Juniper Order Ranger CSP
Juntu Stakes INV
Karador, Ghost Chieftain CMD
Karametra, God of Harvests BNG
Karoo C14
Kaya, Ghost Haunter MB1
Korvold, Fae-Cursed King ELD
Late to Dinner MH2
Lich Lord of Unx ARB
Light of Day TMP
Lightning Bolt A25
Llawan, Cephalid Empress TOR
Lonis, Cryptozoologist MH2
Loyal Apprentice C18
Lunar Avenger 5DN
Magus of the Moon FUT
Malignus AVR
Master of Cruelties DGM
Master of the Wild Hunt A25
Midnight Clock ELD
Mikaeus, the Unhallowed UMA
Mindmoil RAV
Mindslicer ODY
Mistmeadow Witch SHM
Mongrel Pack TMP
Moonhold EVE
Moonlace TSP
Mortify MPR Promo
Murkfiend Liege EVE
Night // Day APC
Nightmare AKH
Noxious Ghoul LGN
Noxious Revival NPH
Obsessive Stitcher M21
Odric, Master Tactician M13
Olivia, Mobilized for War SOI
Orcish Lumberjack DDL
Orzhova, the Church of Deals GPT
Patron of the Moon BOK
Perpetual Timepiece KLD
Petrified Field ODY
Phenax, God of Deception BNG
Pir's Whim BBD
Polymorph M10
Profaner of the Dead DTK
Puresteel Angel MB1
Quest for the Holy Relic ZEN
Raven Familiar C13
Reduce to Memory STX
Rend Flesh CHK
Resurrection UMA
Riptide Director LGN
Rishadan Brigand MMQ
Sacred Rites ODY
Sanguine Sacrament XLN
Sapphire Medallion TMP
Second Sunrise MRD
Sedris, the Traitor King ALA
Selesnya Keyrune RTR
Selfless Spirit EMN
Serene Sunset JUD
Shinka, the Bloodsoaked Keep CHK
Shivan Gorge USG
Shivan Harvest INV
Sidisi, Undead Vizier DTK
Sign in Blood MPR Promo
Signpost Scarecrow ELD
Silence TSR
Silumgar Sorcerer DTK
Skymarcher Aspirant RIX
Sleep C15
Sleeping Potion PLS
Snapcaster Mage ISD
Sneak Attack USG
Song of Freyalise DOM
Sorcerer's Wand DOM
Sorin Markov M12
Sorin's Vengeance M12
Speaker of the Heavens M21
Spell Swindle XLN
Staff of Domination 5DN
Starnheim Aspirant KHM
Stigma Lasher EVE
Stitcher's Supplier M19
Stone Giant DDI
Stonehewer Giant 2XM
Storm Entity FUT
Strangleroot Geist DCI
Strength of Night APC
Student of Warfare ROE
Sun Titan E01
Teferi, Hero of Dominaria DOM
Tempest Djinn DOM
Thalia's Lieutenant SOI
Thieves' Auction MMQ
Time of Ice DOM
Toils of Night and Day BOK
Trade Routes MMQ
Training Drone MBS
Transmogrifying Wand M19
Traverse the Outlands C17
Treacherous Werewolf JUD
Treasure Trove EXO
Twilight Prophet RIX
Twinblade Paladin M20
Umbral Mantle SHM
Undead Slayer M10
Unholy Grotto ONS
Unwinding Clock NPH
Vampiric Feast POR
Vampiric Tutor EMA
Vedalken Orrery 5DN
Vela the Night-Clad PC2
Vow of Lightning CMR
Wall of Blood MRD
Wheel of Sun and Moon SHM
Will-o'-the-Wisp A25
Windborn Muse CMD
Witch Hunt C13
Witch of the Moors M21
Witch-Maw Nephilim GPT
Witches' Eye THS
Witchstalker M14
Witch's Oven ELD
Wolfir Silverheart AVR
Wooden Stake ISD
Yisan, the Wanderer Bard M15
Aboshan, Cephalid Emperor ODY
Akki Coalflinger EVG
Anointed Procession AKH
Architects of Will ARB
Batterskull NPH
Bedlam USG
Blazing Shoal BOK
Brago, King Eternal EMA
Confront the Past STX
Deny Reality ARB
Dispersal Technician AER
Eidolon of Blossoms JOU
Endless Wurm USG
Final Judgment BOK
Flutterfox ELD
Force of Savagery FUT
Hall of the Bandit Lord CHK
Haru-Onna SOK
Heartless Hidetsugu CNS
Honden of Seeing Winds CHK
Illusion // Reality APC
Illusionist's Bracers GTC
Ink-Eyes, Servant of Oni BOK
Jade Avenger MH2
Jin-Gitaxias, Core Augur NPH
Jugan, the Rising Star IMA
Kaseto, Orochi Archmage STX
Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker CHK
Lavaborn Muse DDK
Michiko Konda, Truth Seeker SOK
Mirror Gallery BOK
Mizzium Tank WAR
Nagao, Bound by Honor CHK
Novice Knight M19
Noxious Toad POR
O-Naginata SOK
Oxidize MPR Promo
Pillaging Horde POR
Pyroclasm POR
Rat Colony DOM
Reality Hemorrhage OGW
Reclamation Sage TSR
Reyav, Master Smith CMR
Roon of the Hidden Realm CMA
Ruin Grinder STX
Rune-Tail, Kitsune Ascendant SOK
Sakashima's Student PCA
Scion of Ugin DTK
Sensei's Divining Top EMA
Seshiro the Anointed CHK
Siege Modification AER
Sink into Takenuma SOK
Skullwinder IKO
Soratami Savant CHK
Sosuke's Summons BOK
Spectral Force TSP
Spirit of the Labyrinth BNG
Starke of Rath TMP
Stone Haven Pilgrim M21
Tamiyo, Collector of Tales WAR
Tapestry of the Ages DTK
Tendo Ice Bridge BOK
Tezzeret, Artifice Master M19
Tezzeret's Betrayal AER
That Which Was Taken BOK
The Unspeakable DDS
The Wanderer WAR
Thousand Winds DDN
Thousand-Year Elixir LRW
Umezawa's Jitte BOK
Veteran Motorist KLD
Vintara Snapper PCY
Vulpine Goliath THS
Warchanter Skald KHM
Whispersteel Dagger ZNR