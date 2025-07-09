Venture into a new corner of the Magic Multiverse with Edge of Eternities. In the far-flung Sothera system, you'll encounter strange new creatures, do battle on the surface of distant planets, and claim powerful new artifacts with mysterious origins. If you're looking to get your hands on this brand-new set and harness the power of the Sotheran supervoid, you've come to the right place! Here's everything you need to know to start playing with Edge of Eternities.

Edge of Eternities is available for preorder now. You can preorder Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Commander decks, and more from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Edge of Eternities Prerelease Events

(July 25–31)

Edge of Eternities

Prerelease Pack

One of the best ways to start playing with a new set is at the set's Prerelease events. For Edge of Eternities, you can jump straight into the stellar showdown starting on July 25, 2025. When you register for one of these events, you'll receive a Prerelease Pack that contains the following:

6 Edge of Eternities Play Boosters

Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil year-stamped rare or mythic rare

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die

For more information on Prerelease dates, promotional items, and more, contact your local game store. And if you're looking for more ways to experience Magic.

Edge of Eternities Commander Box League

(July 25–31)

Starting with Edge of Eternities, there's a new way to start playing during Prerelease week. Commander Box Leagues are a great way to dive straight into a set with a Limited spin on Magic's most popular format: Commander.

Commander Box League, Two-Headed Giant Commander Night, and Commander Party events all offer a special set-specific Commander promo card while supplies last. For Edge of Eternities, that card is a traditional foil, retro frame Palladium Myr.

Already looking to purchase an Edge of Eternities Play Booster box? Then try battling it out with your friends in a Commander Box League event! We're excited to give Magic players a way to immediately start playing with the cards they open. For more information on the rules of this new event, check out this article.

Set a Course for Magic Academy

(August 1–September 18)

Magic Academy events offer an easy and approachable way to start playing Magic. There are two types of Magic Academy events, each tailored to a different step of the new-player experience.

Players who purchase any intro product during Magic Academy events will receive a borderless, traditional foil Trinket Mage promo card while supplies last! Intro products include Starter Kits, the Magic: The Gathering Foundations Beginner Box or Starter Collection, and six or more Play Boosters from a set. That last one includes Bundles and Play Booster boxes.

Players will also receive an Edge of Eternities-themed sticker sheet while supplies last by participating in these Magic Academy events. Give your decks an extra bit of Sotheran style.

Magic Academy: Learn to Play

The first Magic Academy event is tailored for players who are just starting to play. Over the course of the event, you'll learn the fundamental rules of the game, like the turn order, how combat works, and how to cast spells. It's a relaxed environment focused on showcasing what makes this game so amazing.

Magic Academy: Deck Building

You've learned how to play a Magic deck, now it's time to build one! Magic Academy: Deck Building events teach you to construct a deck of your own out of six Play Boosters. You'll watch a short tutorial video at the start of the event, then you'll build a deck of your own from the contents of your Play Boosters.

Standard Showdown

(August 1–September 18)

There are plenty of places to do battle other than the Edge. Try out your brand-new decks at your local game store's Standard Showdown events. With Standard rotation following the release of Edge of Eternities, the stars are the limit for the spicy Standard decks you can cook up.

Winners of each Edge of Eternities Standard Showdown will receive a traditional foil, retro frame Monstrous Rage promo card while supplies last. And, yes, there is a giant bear in the room: this card was recently banned in Standard. The timing was such that this promo was long-since printed and on its way while that decision was being made. Still, we think the promo is pretty cool, and it still sees play in Pioneer. So rage on.

Two-Headed Giant Commander Night

(August 1–September 18)

Looking to share the joys of Commander with your friends? At Two-Headed Giant Commander Nights, players can join forces in two-on-two games of Commander. Here, you'll team up with another player of your choice (or be paired with another attendee) for some casual multiplayer games.

You and your teammate will receive a traditional foil, retro frame Palladium Myr promo card while supplies last. You can find more information on these events and more in this article.

Edge of Eternities Commander Party

(August 15–21 and September 5–11)

Incoming transmission from Infinite Guideline! It's time to fight for control of the Sothera system at Edge of Eternities Commander Party events. Head down to your local game store from August 15–21 or September 5–11, then join in this battle for interstellar glory.

Commander Party events feature the four-player fun of regular Commander but with a special twist. For Edge of Eternities, you'll be fighting for control of the five planets orbiting Sothera. Each planet has a special ability. By claiming them all, you'll become the most powerful faction in the system and win the game.

Commander Party participants will receive the traditional foil, retro frame Palladium Myr promo card mentioned above while supplies last. Contact your local game store for more details.

Store Championship

(August 23–September 14)

Think you have what it takes to be crowned the champion of your local game store? Then chart a course for your nearest Store Championship event, where you have a chance at winning the two coolest prizes in Magic: awesome promo cards and bragging rights.

This event is a great opportunity to show off what you learned through experimenting and testing in weekly Standard Showdown events. And with rotation coming with Edge of Eternities, there's never been a better time to test out that one deck that you've always wanted to try.

While supplies last, participants will receive a non-foil, full-art version of Bitter Triumph, featuring Edge of Eternities-themed artwork by Aaron J. Riley. Looks like a rough day to be a Summist.

We're moseying back to Thunder Junction, because the Top 8 players of each Store Championship will receive a traditional foil, full-art version of Slickshot Show-Off with art by Wayne Reynolds.

Then, there's the grand prize for the winner of each event: a traditional foil, borderless copy of Fable of the Mirror-Breaker with art by Warren Mahy.

As an extra bonus, WPN Premium stores will also receive non-foil copies of the Slickshot Show-Off and Fable of the Mirror-Breaker promo cards, each with the name of their store printed on the front side of the card!

Contact your local game store to see when they're hosting their Store Championship events.

Magic Spotlight: Planetary Rotation in Orlando, Florida

(August 29–31)

Edge of Eternities is shaping up to be a fun and flavorful addition to the Standard format, introducing brand-new Spacecraft artifacts, Lander tokens, and more spicy cards. You can join in the fun of this fresh and futuristic format at Magic Spotlight: Planetary Rotation, held at SCG CON Orlando from August 29–31.

Every participant will receive a non-foil Get Lost promo card featuring dazzling artwork by Dominik Mayer. The Top 128 players of the event will also receive a traditional foil version of that promo card.

To top it all off, the winner of this event will receive a Play Booster display case for each Standard-legal set in 2026! That's six (6) Play Booster boxes of each set, or a whopping 180 Play Boosters per release.

Register for Magic Spotlight: Planetary Rotation right here!

Upcoming CommandFests Bring New Promos

Looking to earn new promos and play Commander games? Of course you are! We're bringing a suite of CommandFest events across the globe where you can do just that. Here's the lineup of the next few events and some of the cards you can receive by joining.

Tokyo's and Beijing's CommandFests will offer non-foil and traditional foil Arcane Signet promo cards. Additionally, by purchasing certain badge types and attending one of these events, you'll receive the non-foil or traditional foil Rograkh, Son of Rohgahh as "Joshua Rosfield" promo card. This promo card is available only while supplies last, so check with your event's organizer on how to obtain it.

The remaining events for the year, including Ottawa's and Singapore's CommandFests, will offer non-foil and traditional foil Arcane Signet promo cards while supplies last.

For more information on 2025's CommandFests, check out this article. Contact each CommandFest's organizer for more details.

August 16, 2025, in Tokyo—presented by Hareruya

August 16–17, 2025, in Beijing—presented by Kadou

September 5–7, 2025, in Ottawa—presented by Face to Face Games

September 6–7, 2025, in Singapore—presented by Oracle

Upcoming Regional Championship Qualifiers

(August 2–November 9)

Think you've got what it takes to win a Regional Championship Qualifier, cowpoke? Then register for an upcoming RCQ. This round of events feeds into the Regional Championship events that run January 24, 2026, to March 22, 2026.

RCQs run during this round can be scheduled by participating WPN stores as Standard Constructed or Limited. Larger events that are designated as "destination" qualifiers may be run as other Constructed formats. Please check with your local organizer for all specific info on qualifiers closest to you.

While supplies last, all RCQ participants during this round will receive a non-foil Shoot the Sheriff promo card illustrated by Dan Black, with Top Finishers also receiving a non-foil Laughing Jasper Flint promo card with art by Ed Repka. Players who qualify for their Regional Championship will also receive a traditional foil Laughing Jasper Flint promo card.

Read up on all the details about these events in this article, then register for your local RCQ. It just might take you all the way to the Pro Tour!

Soar Into Edge of Eternities

There are plenty of ways to enjoy Magic's first space opera set, whether you're looking for casual, learn-to-play events or a high-stakes battle for regional glory. Make sure to register for your favorites and prepare for an exciting season of Magic.

