Where to Find Modern Horizons 2 Previews
It's time for Modern Horizons 2 previews! To help our readers and preview seekers, we've created this handy guide to preview season.
This page will help you follow along with everything coming by giving you the outlets we have planned on each day. The goal is to help you find what you're looking for every day and avoid engaging in previews if you so choose.
Below, you'll find a list of dates as well as any outlets previewing a card on that date. Once the previews are live, we'll update this article so that you can easily find them. If the link simply goes to the front of a website or social media site, that means they probably haven't previewed the card yet.
And if you just want to see all the cards that have been officially previewed in one place, you can always check out our Card Image Gallery and our Variant Card Image Gallery. Note that the CIGs are updated every morning, so they contain all cards previewed the previous day (and earlier), but not the day of.
For the most up-to-date listings, bookmark this page and check back regularly for all the latest previews from Modern Horizons 2!
May 20
Live Previews
May 24
Live Previews
- After Office TTV
- Card Kingdom
- Cedric Phillips
- Commander Kompass, Sol4r1s, and Radio Ravnica
- Elfeirtwitch
- Journal du Geek
- Liga Magic
- Ma Noah
- @MagicOnline
- MakingMagic
- The Command Zone
- The Games Capital
- The Vorthos Cast
- Tian Fa Mun
May 25
Live Previews
- @mtgaaron and here and here
- @mtgjp
- @wizards_magic Twitter
- Brian Bruan-Duin
- Naver Café
- Cards Realm
- ChannelFireball
- Chris Botelho
- DailyMTG
- Day9
- HeyKona
- Jumbo Commander
- KitchenTableCommander
- LegenVD
- Luis Salvatto
- NGA
- Simón Escobar
- TheAsianAvenger
- WPN Email
May 26
Live Previews
- @MagicEsports
- Bigweb
- Blue Robot
- Cabrito Montês
- CalebDMTG
- Card Rush
- CoolStuffInc here and here
- DailyMTG here and here
- DeejayKnight
- deezyMTG
- Face to Face Games
- Good Games Adelaide
- InMagic Community
- Iyingdi
- Limited Resources
- Magic Arcanum
- Minotaur Reviewer
- MTGGoldfish
- MTG Rocks
- Paulo Vitor Damo da Rosa
- r/magicTCG
- Ryuzo Fujie
- TappyToeClaws
- TCGplayer
- Third Power Podcast
- Thyrixsix
- Umotivo
- Zio Garbe
- Zopilote García
May 27
Live Previews
- @wizards_magic Instagram
- Amazonian
- Bennie Smith
- Brad Nelson
- Brent Vos: here and here
- Card Market
- cEDH Brazil
- Commander Rules Committee
- Commander Cookout
- corocoro.jp
- DailyMTG
- Fazendo Nerdice
- Ivan Floch
- JamieTopples
- Kotaku AU
- Levunga
- Lorenautas
- Luca Magni
- Magic Mics
- Mani Davoudi
- Marshall Sutcliffe
- Migucheras
- Nopi
- Pixie Kitten
- Pleasant Kenobi
- Scryfall
- Shintaro Ishimura
- TappyToeClaws
- Weekly MTG
- Zachary Kiihne
May 28
Live Previews
- @MagicEsports
- Blackneto
- Cassius Marsh
- Constructed Resources
- DailyMTG
- Good Morning Magic
- Hareruya Media
- Instinct3
- Kenji Egashira
- La Banda del Monored
- MTG Nexus
- M.Wakatsuki/aisha
- Naver Café
- r/ModernMagic/
- Riley Knight
- Turba
May 29
Live Previews
May 30
Live Previews
- Brian Kibler
- CovertGoBlue
- Deathsie
- Eilidh Lonie
- Five Color Hub
- Gaby Spartz
- Hobby Master NZ
- Jake and Joel are Magic
- Kenta Harane
- Mashable
- Thierry Ramboa
May 31
Live Previews
- APAC English Facebook
- BestMarmotte, plus here and here
- Corey Baumeister
- Cultic Cube
- Fizzy Games & Hobby Store
- grixisghoul
- Joel Larsson
- LadyLavinias
- Lords of Limited
- Lucas Esper
- Making Magic
- ManaCurves
- Masters of Modern
- Skybilz
- TheAsianAvenger
- Wizards Fan Email
- Zampieridebbie
June 1
Live Previews
- @wizards_magic, plus here, here, and here
- 3GB
- AffinityArtifacts
- Carolina Anet
- Cassie LaBelle
- Crokeyz
- DailyMTG
- Danny Jolles
- Felipez
- Filipa Corola
- LevDev
- LoadingReadyRun
- Magic: The Gathering Facebook
- Magic: The Gathering Japanese Facebook
- Masters of Modern
- Mercurio Blue
- MTG Landfall
- Sebastián Pozzo
- Semulin
- StarCityGames
- TurnOneThoughtseize
- Voxy