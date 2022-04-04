Where to Find Streets of New Capenna Previews
It's time for Streets of New Capenna previews! To help our readers and preview seekers, we've created this handy guide to preview season.
April 7 at 9 a.m. PT is when everything begins. Be sure to tune in to the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel or twitch.tv/magic to get your first deep dive into the cards, mechanics, and big reveals of Streets of New Capenna ahead of the global release April 29!
Then we'll show you even more to come right here on DailyMTG—and beyond—with new cards being shared across the Magic world.
This page will help you follow along with everything coming by giving you the outlets where upcoming Streets of New Capenna previews are planned on each day. The goal is to help you find what you're looking for every day and avoid engaging in previews if you so choose.
Below, you'll find a list of dates as well as any outlets previewing a card on that date. Once the previews are live, we'll update this article so that you can easily find them. If the link simply goes to the front of a website or social media site, that means they probably haven't previewed the card yet.
And if you just want to see all the cards that have been officially previewed in one place, you can always check out our Card Image Gallery and our Variant Card Image Gallery. Note that these galleries are updated every morning, so they contain all cards previewed the previous day (and earlier), but not the day of.
For the most up-to-date listings, bookmark this page and check back regularly for all the latest previews from Streets of New Capenna!
Streets of New Capenna Previews
April 7
Live Previews
- DailyMTG - Collecting Streets of New Capenna
- DailyMTG - Streets of New Capenna Mechanics
- DailyMTG - Streets of New Capenna Product Overview
- Making Magic
- Streets of New Capenna Debut
- Weekly MTG
April 8
Live Previews
- @dadvintage
- @MTGArena_JP
- After Office TTV
- AnzidMTG
- DailyMTG
- Day9
- Fazendo Nerdice
- Game Kastle – Greenville: Facebook and Instagram
- Good Morning Magic
- HeadologyMagic
- James_Zhi
- Magic: the Gathering TWHK Facebook
- Mani Davoudi
- Mont
- MTGNerdGirl
- PlayEDH Discord
- r/mtgvorthos
- Skybilz
- UMotivo
- Vault Games
April 9
Live Previews
- Alexandre Weber
- Commander Mechanic
- Corey Baumeister
- JamieTopples
- JimDavisMTG
- KessWylie
- Landfall TV
- LoadingReadyRun
- Matthew Heafy
- Multiplayer.it
- Official Magic Discord
- NanniTwitch
- TaaliaVess
- The Mana Vortex
April 10
Live Previews
April 11
Live Previews
- @MTG_Arena
- AirBubblesCosplay
- Beartai
- Big Magic
- Bleeding Cool
- Cabrito Montês
- CBR
- Dive Down Podcast
- Duende Pablo
- Emma Fyffe
- Gamerbraves
- Geek Culture
- Good Morning Magic
- IGN
- JS2mtg
- LegenVD
- Limited Resources
- Malternativ
- Magic: The Gathering China
- Magic: The Gathering Korea
- Making Magic
- MTG BigWeb
- Mox Boarding House
- Neutral Grounds
- Numerama
- TurnOneThoughtseize
April 12
Live Previews
- @fireshoes
- @mtgjp
- Alex Moukala
- Bloody
- Cedric Phillips
- ChannelFireball
- Comicbook.com
- CoolStuffInc
- DailyMTG
- Dana Fischer
- Dice Hobby
- Five Color Hub
- Game Informer
- The Games Capital
- Gamez.de
- Garbage Andy
- Good Morning Magic
- Hero
- iyindi
- InMagic Community
- Kotaku AU
- Magic: The Gathering Brasil YouTube
- Magic: The Gathering CT Facebook
- Magic: The Gathering Korea Facebook
- Official Magic: The Gathering Discord
- Nextrift
- NGA
- Ooyakedo shita setsuyakuka
- Pokde
- Ryan Saxe
- Star City Games
- Ungeek
- Wismichu
- Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia
- Zbexx
April 13
Live Previews
- ドラゴンスター日本橋3号店 マジック部門
- Aksiz
- Alex Ullman
- BMKibler
- DailyMTG
- Eilidh Lonie
- Eurogamer ES
- GLHF
- Good Morning Magic
- HappyMag
- Humans of Magic
- Journal du Geek
- Jonathan Young
- Lorenautas
- Lords of Limited
- Magic: The Gathering APAC Facebook
- Magic: The Gathering CT Facebook
- Official Magic: The Gathering Discord
- Magic: The Gathering Japan Facebook
- Magic: The Gathering Japan YouTube
- Mochila Geek
- Naver Café
- r/MagicArena
- Rakun Matteucci
- Screen Rant
- SpellTable
- Spirit Channel
April 14
Live Previews
- @mtgjp
- Andy Hull
- Arin Hanson
- Bajo
- Classroom Cafeteria
- Commander Rules Committee
- Cultture
- DailyMTG
- Dot Esports
- Dragons Lair Hobbies and Gaming
- Fizzy Hobby Store
- Giulia Nakayama
- Good Morning Magic
- LadyLavinias
- Magic: The Gathering Official Discord
- Magic: The Gathering Español YouTube
- Manatorsk AB
- MTGGoldfish
- Nemesis Comics and Games
- Oh Joohyun
- Outpost Ghent
- PC Gamer
- Riley Knight
- SnowQueenofHoth
Streets of New Capenna Commander Previews
April 14
Live Previews
April 18–19
Live Previews