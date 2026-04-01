



For these events, each Welcome Deck includes an insert for a special reward. You'll receive one of six Strixhaven-themed bumper stickers or an MTG Arena reward from your local game store while supplies last. Contact your local game store for more information on their Magic Academy events and these prizes!

Standard Showdown

(April 24–June 18)

If you're as excited as we are to cast Ancestral Recall in Standard (shoutout to Emeritus of Ideation), make sure to register for your local game store's Standard Showdown events! These Standard Constructed events are more competitive than a Prerelease, making them a great next step for aspiring Standard spellcasters.

This event's promo card takes us on a study-abroad course to Bloomburrow! The winner of each Standard Showdown event will receive a traditional foil, retro frame Into the Flood Maw promo card with artwork by Danny Schwartz while supplies last. Contact your local game store for more information on their Standard Showdown events.

Two-Headed Giant Commander Nights

(April 24–June 18)

It's time for a joint research initiative! At Two-Headed Giant Commander Nights, you'll team up with another player of your choice (or be paired with another attendee) for some casual multiplayer games.

Attendees will receive a retro frame Access Tunnel promo card with art by Alayna Danner while supplies last. Non-foil copies will be available at most WPN retailers, while traditional foil copies will be available at WPN Premium locations. Here's a neat tip: Access Tunnel can target any player's creatures, including your teammates' creatures with power 3 or less! Additional prizes will be awarded at your local game store's discretion, so contact them for more details.

Commander Party

(May 1–7 and June 5–11)

There's a party on campus, and you're invited! Secrets of Strixhaven's Commander Party events add an additional layer of academic adventure to your games. At the start of the event, you'll select one of Strixhaven's colleges. By completing various tasks, you'll be able to prepare one of your college's spells and cast it during the game. Get ready to cast some especially powerful (and exciting) spells from across the Multiverse.

Participants will receive the retro frame Access Tunnel promo card described above while supplies last. Contact your local game store for more information on their Commander Party events!

MagicCon: Las Vegas and Pro Tour Secrets of Strixhaven

(May 1–3)

It's almost time for MagicCon: Las Vegas! On May 1–3, we're headed on a field trip to Las Vegas for another unforgettable weekend of Magic featuring special reveals, merchandise, and events that you won't find anywhere else. Badges are on sale now and are flying off the (virtual) shelves, so check out the official MagicCon website for more details.

MagicCon: Las Vegas will host our second Pro Tour of 2026: Pro Tour Secrets of Strixhaven! This event will feature Standard Constructed and Secrets of Strixhaven Booster Draft. Qualified competitors will compete for their share of a massive $500,000 prize pool, invitations to the Magic World Championship, and a Pro Tour trophy. Additionally, each Pro Tour and World Championship competitor in 2026 will receive a non-foil Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student promo card featuring art by Ampreh. The Top 32 players at each event will also receive traditional foil copies of this promo.

Cheer on your favorite players at Pro Tour Secrets of Strixhaven. MagicCon attendees will be able to watch the action in person. We'll also be covering all the action on twitch.tv/magic, the Play MTG YouTube channel, and Magic.gg! Our experts are already hard at work studying the latest decks and the Standard metagame, and you too can studiously prepare for the Pro Tour. No matter where you are in the Multiverse, be sure to watch the action unfold on May 1–3.

Magic Spotlight: Secrets

(May 8–10 and May 29–31)

The spells of Strixhaven are soaring across the world! Magic Spotlight: Secrets is headed to London, England, on May 8–10 and Chiba, Japan, on May 29–31. This event features Standard Constructed, so keep an eye on all of the new cards from Secrets of Strixhaven that are headed to Standard. For more information, contact the event organizer:

London, England : May 8–10, 2026 — Hosted by Fanfinity

: May 8–10, 2026 — Hosted by Fanfinity Chiba, Japan: May 29–31, 2026 — Hosted by BIG MAGIC

Each Magic Spotlight: Secrets event features a $50,000 prize pool. Additionally, each player who registers for the event will receive a non-foil borderless Liliana Vess promo card with delightfully macabre art by Justyna Dura. The Top 128 players of the event will also receive traditional foil copies of this promo card.

The Black Lotus trophy from Magic Spotlight: Eclipsed

Lastly, the Top 8 players in each main event will also receive invitations to Pro Tour Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes. The winner of Magic Spotlight: Secrets will receive a Black Lotus-themed trophy featuring the Secrets of Strixhaven set symbol.

Spotlight Series events are open to everyone. All you need to do is register to compete, and you could secure your spot at the Pro Tour. But you do need to register, so contact your event's organizer to secure your spot at Magic Spotlight: Secrets!

Store Championships

(May 8–31)

Prove you're at the top of your class at this season's Store Championship events! These are highly competitive Standard Constructed events that offer special promo cards. Here are the prizes for this especially studious season.

Store Championship participants will receive a non-foil, full-art Unearth promo card featuring artwork by Ron Spencer while supplies last.

Gaze into the eyes of our next promo card (but don't look for too long). The Top 8 players of each Store Championship event will receive a traditional foil, full-art Psychic Frog promo card with art by Gaboleps.

Speaking of especially dangerous eyes, the winner of each Store Championship will receive a traditional foil, full-art, textless Abhorrent Oculus promo card with art by Diana Franco.

Live the dream of discarding your Abhorrent Oculus to Psychic Frog and bringing it back to the battlefield with Unearth in a promo-packed Dimir deck. Contact your local game store to see when they're hosting their Store Championship events!

Magic Presents: Open the Archive

(May 22–June 18)

The doors to the Mystical Archive—the Multiverse's greatest compendium of spells—will open to the students of Strixhaven at Magic Presents: Open the Archive. Here, you'll draft Secrets of Strixhaven with a few special rules to enhance the experience. During your draft, you'll take a Mystical Archive card in each Play Booster you open in addition to your first pick. If your Play Booster happens to have more than one Mystical Archive card in it, your first pick could be another Mystical Archive card. During your games, you can spend mana as though it were mana of any color to cast your Mystical Archive cards. Diversify your studies by running Giant Growth in your blue-red Prismari deck!

Players who participate in at least one Magic Presents: Open the Archive event will receive a Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer avatar on MTG Arena.

By finishing this event with a winning record, you'll receive a special Pinfinity coin featuring artwork related to the Mystical Archive while supplies last. Stores will be able to run Magic Presents: Open the Archive multiple times during this season, giving you plenty of chances to collect these Pinfinity coins. Check with your local game store for more information on these prizes.

Seize your chance to harness powerful spells at Magic Presents: Open the Archive on May 22–June 18. Contact your local game store for more details!

CommandFests in Australia, Germany, and China

(May 22–24 and May 30–31)

We recently announced the 2026 lineup of CommandFests! These are massive events held across the globe that celebrate everything players love about Commander. In addition to plenty of opportunities to—you guessed it—play Commander, you'll also be able to meet artists and content creators, secure special promos, and more!

Non-foil and traditional foil Fyndhorn Elves promo cards with art by Julie Dillon will be available at 2026 CommandFests. These promo cards are available with the purchase of a badge while supplies last, so contact your event's organizer for more details. While CommandFests will be held throughout the year, we wanted to highlight the CommandFests that will be held during the release season of Secrets of Strixhaven. For more information on these events and other CommandFests, check out this article.

May 22–24, 2026, in Adelaide, Australia—presented by Let's Play Games

May 22–24, 2026, in Giessen, Germany—presented by JK Entertainment

May 30–31, 2026, in Beijing, China—presented by Kadou

Magic Presents: Pride

(June 5–14)

Celebrate Magic and your local community at Magic Presents: Pride! This fan-favorite event returns for another round of casual Commander with a twist. When constructing your deck for Magic Presents: Pride, every eligible commander has partner! We're excited to see what flavorful (and powerful) combinations you come up with.

To commemorate the event, Magic Presents: Pride participants will receive a traditional foil Gilded Lotus promo card, while supplies last, featuring artwork by Merlin G.G. And as a special thank you, players will receive an enamel pin depicting Merlin G.G's Gilded Lotus while supplies last. We'll have more to share about this pin closer to the event. Magic Presents: Pride is available in select regions, so contact your local game store for more details.

Upcoming Regional Championship Qualifiers

(April 4–August 2)

The next round of Regional Championship Qualifiers (RCQs) starts soon! In fact, it starts in just three days! The second round of RCQs for 2026 will begin on April 4 and run until August 2. All WPN stores and destination event organizers will be running RCQs that feed into the upcoming round of Regional Championships for 2026–27 during this window. RCQs at local game stores will feature Limited or Modern Constructed, while larger "destination" RCQs may feature other formats.

All Regional Championship Qualifier participants during this round will receive a non-foil Ancient Stirrings promo card with art by SimzArt while supplies last. Top Finishers will also receive a non-foil Sowing Mycospawn promo card with art by Nathan Jurevicius. Players who qualify for a Regional Championship will also receive a traditional foil Sowing Mycospawn promo card while supplies last.

Promo card availability may differ by region and may change at Wizards of the Coast's discretion. Contact your RCQ's organizer for more details about their events and their promo cards.

Upcoming Regional Championships

(Starting on May 8)

Take the next step in your competitive Magic journey at your Regional Championship! Starting on May 8, players who make it to their Regional Championship can earn invitations to Pro Tour Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes at MagicCon: Amsterdam, which will take place on July 17–19. These Regional Championships will feature Standard Constructed, so start testing those decks!

All participants at this round of Regional Championships will receive a non-foil Emberheart Challenger promo card with art by CHOGRIN, with Top Finishers receiving traditional foil copies. These promos are available while supplies last, and the number of traditional foil promos varies by region, so contact your region's organizer for more information on these promos and their events.

Whether you're looking to earn special promo cards, compete at Magic's highest level, or just have a good time playing Magic, there's something on the horizon for every player. Secrets of Strixhaven takes us back to one of the most beloved settings in recent Magic history, and there's never been a better time to reignite your spark and head back into the Multiverse.

Secrets of Strixhaven releases on April 24, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.