Murders at Karlov Manor is here, packed with powerful new cards and plenty of legendary creatures to inspire a fresh Commander deck. Take, for example, Tolsimir, Midnight's Light and Trostani, Three Whispers.
Both can make the combat step tricky for your opponents, and perhaps together, they're even more frightening to fight.
While you could build a new deck for one or the other—just in time for a Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Party at a local game store near you February 16–18—there's another way to give new cards a chance to shine.
Ellie Rice, Magic game designer and member of the Commander Advisory Group, has a Commander deck that brings variety and fresh cards to every game. This is her modular Captain Sisay Commander deck.
1 Ajani, Mentor of Heroes
1 Ajani, Strength of the Pride
1 Ajani, the Greathearted
1 Akroma, Angel of Wrath
1 Akroma's Memorial
1 Anafenza, Kin-Tree Spirit
1 Ao, the Dawn Sky
1 Aragorn, Company Leader
1 Arbor Elf
1 Arcane Signet
1 Archdruid's Charm
1 Argoth, Sanctum of Nature
1 Austere Command
1 Avacyn, Angel of Hope
1 Avacyn's Memorial
1 Azusa, Lost but Seeking
1 Beast Within
1 Bill the Pony
1 Boseiju, Who Endures
1 Bountiful Promenade
1 Branchloft Pathway
1 Bruna, the Fading Light
1 Canopy Vista
1 Chimil, the Inner Sun
1 Circle of Dreams Druid
1 Command Tower
1 Crib Swap
1 Cultivate
1 Cut a Deal
1 Delighted Halfling
1 Drumbellower
1 Durnan of the Yawning Portal
1 Eater of Virtue
1 Elesh Norn
1 Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines
1 Elspeth Resplendent
1 Elspeth, Knight-Errant
1 Elspeth, Sun's Champion
1 Elvish Mystic
1 Emeria's Call
1 Emiel the Blessed
1 Eternal Witness
1 Exploration
1 Fabled Passage
1 Faramir, Field Commander
1 Flaming Fist
1 Flowering of the White Tree
7 Forest
1 Frodo Baggins
1 Gandalf the White
1 Garruk, Primal Hunter
1 Gavony Township
1 Ghalta and Mavren
1 Ghalta, Primal Hunger
1 Gideon Blackblade
1 Gideon, Champion of Justice
1 Growing Rites of Itlimoc
1 Hall of the Bandit Lord
1 Hand of Vecna
1 Harmonize
1 Helm of the Host
1 Heroic Intervention
1 Homeward Path
1 Horn of Gondor
1 Instrument of the Bards
1 Jiang Yanggu, Wildcrafter
1 Jolrael, Mwonvuli Recluse
1 Kamahl, Heart of Krosa
1 Kodama of the West Tree
1 Lae'zel, Vlaakith's Champion
1 Last March of the Ents
1 Lithoform Engine
1 Lyra Dawnbringer
1 Minas Tirith
1 Mirari's Wake
1 Mirror Box
1 Mondrak, Glory Dominus
1 Mother of Runes
1 Mox Amber
1 Myojin of Blooming Dawn
1 Myojin of Towering Might
1 Nature's Lore
1 Nils, Discipline Enforcer
1 Nissa, Ascended Animist
1 Nissa, Voice of Zendikar
1 Nissa, Who Shakes the World
1 Noxious Revival
1 Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx
1 Nyx Lotus
1 Oracle of Mul Daya
1 Overgrown Farmland
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Path to Exile
1 Peregrin Took
5 Plains
1 Plaza of Heroes
1 Promise of Loyalty
1 Quirion Ranger
1 Raised by Giants
1 Rampant Growth
1 Razorverge Thicket
1 Reflecting Pool
1 Reidane, God of the Worthy
1 Reki, the History of Kamigawa
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Renata, Called to the Hunt
1 Rite of Harmony
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Samwise Gamgee
1 Savannah
1 Selesnya Sanctuary
1 Selesnya Signet
1 Selfless Spirit
1 Shigeki, Jukai Visionary
1 Sigarda, Champion of Light
1 Skrelv, Defector Mite
1 Sol Ring
1 Sunpetal Grove
1 Swiftfoot Boots
1 Sword of the Animist
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Sylvan Library
1 Talisman of Unity
1 Teferi's Protection
1 Temple Garden
1 Temple of Plenty
1 Temple of the False God
1 Thalia, Heretic Cathar
1 The Circle of Loyalty
1 The Deck of Many Things
1 The Eternal Wanderer
1 The Ring Goes South
1 The Wandering Emperor
1 Thousand-Year Elixir
1 Thrasta, Tempest's Roar
1 Titania, Protector of Argoth
1 Titania, Voice of Gaea
1 Tolsimir, Midnight's Light
1 Torens, Fist of the Angels
1 Traverse the Outlands
1 Trostani, Three Whispers
1 Trynn, Champion of Freedom
1 Vivien on the Hunt
1 Vivien Reid
1 Vorinclex
1 Vorinclex, Voice of Hunger
1 War of the Last Alliance
1 Windswept Heath
1 Wrath of God
1 Wrenn and Realmbreaker
1 Yannik, Scavenging Sentinel
1 Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth
1 Zetalpa, Primal Dawn
1 Captain Sisay
Both Tolsimir, Midnight's Light and Trostani, Three Whispers fit right into a Captain Sisay deck and can be just the right legendary cards to search up with Sisay. In fact, across Magic, there are dozens of amazing legendary creatures you might want to have handy for Sisay to find.
That's why Ellie's deck brings them all along. For her Captain Sisay deck, she keeps all the legendary creatures in a separate deckbox. Before every game, she randomly shuffles in just enough legendary creatures to complete the deck, allowing some variety for every game. It's a clever way to get a game in with new cards, personal favorites, or aim for maximum randomness—no two games need to play the exact same cards!
Whether it's when you sit down with friends or join a Commander Party for a sweet promo card this weekend, going modular like Ellie can be just what you need to make your next game even better!