Your Favorite Commander Deck Can Have a New Trick for Every Game

Murders at Karlov Manor is here, packed with powerful new cards and plenty of legendary creatures to inspire a fresh Commander deck. Take, for example, Tolsimir, Midnight's Light and Trostani, Three Whispers .

Both can make the combat step tricky for your opponents, and perhaps together, they're even more frightening to fight.

While you could build a new deck for one or the other—just in time for a Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Party at a local game store near you February 16–18—there's another way to give new cards a chance to shine.

Ellie Rice, Magic game designer and member of the Commander Advisory Group, has a Commander deck that brings variety and fresh cards to every game. This is her modular Captain Sisay Commander deck.