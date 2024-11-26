The Best Gifts for Magic: The Gathering Players

If you're looking for a gift for the Magic player in your life, want to get someone into playing the game, or are just looking to treat yourself this winter, then you've come to the right place! This holiday season, give the gift of Magic: The Gathering with the help of our holiday gift guide!

There's something for everyone to enjoy with gifts for new and veteran players alike. We've collected a few ideas for different types of fans so there's no need for any last-minute shopping.

Gifts for Commander and Casual Magic Players

Bloomburrow Bundle Duskmourn: House of Horror Bundle

Bundles include a selection of Play Boosters, special promos, and additional goodies themed around a specific Magic release. Bloomburrow Bundles are perfect for players who fawn over cuddly critters, and Duskmourn: House of Horror Bundles are ideal for the horror buff in your life.

Peace Offering (Green-White-Blue) Endless Punishment (Black-Red)

If you know a Commander player who's been itching to build a new deck (and let's be honest, that's all of them), they're sure to love one of the Bloomburrow or Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander decks. With cards designed to showcase fan-favorite aspects of the game, these decks will provide hours of engaging four-player gameplay with friends and family.

Gifts for New Magic: The Gathering Fans

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Beginner Box

Brand-new players, along with their friends and family, are the ideal audience for the Magic: The Gathering Foundations Beginner Box. Containing a carefully crafted tutorial and decks designed around the new-player experience, the Beginner Box will teach you everything you need to know about how to play Magic.

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Starter Collection

For anyone who has learned the basics of Magic and is looking to explore the game on their own, the Foundations Starter Collection is a great gift. This product features over 350 cards to help players start building their first Magic decks. With cards that are foundational to Magic and must-haves for any new player, the Starter Collection will provide enticing and enthralling gameplay for years to come.

Gifts for Magic: The Gathering Collectors

Bloomburrow

Collector Booster Magic: The Gathering Foundations

Collector Booster Duskmourn: House of Horror

Collector Booster

Collector Boosters, a mainstay of Magic releases, are perfect for players who love the most collectible, most eye-catching, and most magical cards. Each booster includes cards with special treatments that are themed around a given set. Collector Boosters from sets like Bloomburrow, Duskmourn: House of Horror, and Foundations are all filled with these rare, collectible, and dazzling cards.

Modern Horizons 3 Bundle: Gift Edition

For powerful and game-defining cards, Modern Horizons 3 Gift Bundles contain both Play Boosters and Collector Boosters from one of Magic's most exciting releases of the year. With highly desirable cards like textured foil Special Guests and borderless planeswalkers, these Gift Bundles are the crème de la crème for collectors.

For Gift Exchanges and Quick, Last-Minute Magic Gifts

Bloomburrow

Play Booster Magic: The Gathering Foundations

Play Booster Duskmourn: House of Horror

Play Booster

Play Boosters contain a handful of cards from a given release and are an excellent way to bring Magic to any holiday celebration. A glass of eggnog, a warm fireplace, and a couple of Play Boosters is a great way to spend the season with a Magic player. Play Boosters are also a great way to find new cards to trade with friends, letting you extend that holiday cheer throughout the year.

Foundations Jumpstart

Jumpstart Booster

With Jumpstart Boosters from Foundations Jumpstart, you can start playing Magic almost instantly. Each player only needs two Jumpstart Boosters to create a deck. Two boosters for you and two boosters for a friend are all you need to enjoy mix-and-match Magic this holiday season. You can check out all of the different themes from Foundations Jumpstart here and experience the joy of Jumpstart at your local game store's Holiday Play Day events.

No matter how you decide to spend the season, we hope you get to spread the joy of Magic with the ones you care about. You can find all of these offerings and more at your local game store, online at retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering products are sold. Happy holidays!