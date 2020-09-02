Hi, everyone!

Welcome to the product overview for Zendikar Rising. This set has some really cool features that I'm excited to share with you. As an added bonus, I was actually able to explore a real life Skyclave and came back with some extraordinary kor artifacts (lovingly rendered by artistic whiz-kid Jeff Carpenter). As someone who's seen a lot of episodes of that tv show where they appraise old stuff, I'll tell you exactly what each one was probably (maybe) used for.

Onward to the products!

SET BOOSTERS

While Draft Boosters are perfect for, well, drafting, we wanted to create a booster that was just super fun to open. Enter, the Set Booster. Set Boosters are a joy to look through from start to finish. Each pack is carefully constructed to take you on a little bit of a journey—culminating in up to four rares or mythic rares and a guaranteed foil.

For a detailed overview, watch for a video from Good Morning Magic. Otherwise, here's a surface-level breakdown:

Up to 4 rares

1 foil in every pack

1:4 packs contain a card from The List (which we'll be revealing in full next week)

There are some cool alternate frames, too (detailed below in the Draft Booster section)

1 art card (1:20 are foil-stamped)

1 token/ad card

12 game cards total

Set Boosters are available individually or in booster displays of 30 packs. Each display contains one Expedition Box Topper and is eligible for one Buy-a-Box Promo (while supplies last). Details on those below!

The first treasure I found was what appears to be a collapsible blade. Perhaps this was used in early kor productions of "Waiting for Eldrazi," a show which ancient theatre critics called "largely unwatchable"?

DRAFT BOOSTERS

Draft Boosters are pretty much the same as always: the absolute best way to play Limited. Mythic rares drop a bit more frequently this time around, but aside from that, you're getting what you're used to: 10 commons, 3 uncommons, 1 rare or mythic rare, 1 full-art basic land, and 1 token/ad card. Around a third of the time, one of the commons will be replaced by a foil of any rarity. It's also possible that you get a card in a showcase frame, an exciting alternate version of a normal Zendikar Rising card.

Just like Core Set 2021, you can find borderless cards here, too!

Turn Over

Draft Boosters are available on their own or in a display of 36 packs. Each display contains one Expedition Box Topper and is eligible for one Buy-a-Box Promo (while supplies last). Keep scrolling for info on those.

I think this may be an ancient magical weapon. I can't find the activation button, but you can see the slats at the end of the "blade" that could potentially emit some sort of energy beam.

COLLECTOR BOOSTERS

Turn Over

Collector Boosters remain our high-end booster, chock-full of the most exciting cards in Zendikar Rising. They're also the only place to open foil Expeditions. Let's do a quick deep dive:

COLLECTOR BOOSTER CONTENTS

Foil Expedition, foil showcase, foil borderless, or foil extended art rare or mythic rare 1 Foil showcase common or uncommon 1 Showcase or borderless rare or mythic rare 1 Showcase common or uncommon 2 Foil rare or mythic rare 1 Extended-art rare or mythic rare 1 Foil full-art basic land 1 Foil uncommon 2 Foil common 5 Foil token 1 IN TOTAL Guaranteed rares 4 Guaranteed foils 11 Guaranteed alternate-frame cards 7

That's a lot of goodies! Collector Boosters are available individually or in displays of 12 boosters. Each display contains two Expedition Box Toppers and is eligible for one Buy-a-Box Promo (while supplies last). Info on those right after this next goof!

Some sort of backscratcher?

BOX TOPPERS AND BUY-A-BOX PROMO

Okay! Let's talk about the exciting bonuses that come with booster displays of Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters.

EXPEDITION BOX TOPPERS

Each Expedition Box Topper contains 1 of 30 of the most exciting lands from the history of Magic—and yes, you can find all ten fetch lands right here. While the box toppers are not foil, they do have a special high-gloss treatment. They each have brand-new art laid out in a gorgeous Expedition frame and their own expansion symbol—these are not Standard-legal cards. You get one of these glossy box toppers in a Set or Draft display, and two in a Collector display. (If you're looking for them in foil, you'll have to check inside Collector Boosters.)

BUY-A-BOX PROMO

If you buy a booster display from your WPN store, you'll get an alternate-art Orah, Skyclave Hierophant (while supplies last). Here's the first part of his bio:

Orah is a kor cleric who is deeply connected to ancient kor civilizations. He lived his life in awe of the past, learning what he could from the various ruins. Over time, he became quite the master cleric, among the best on Zendikar. Ironically, the past took everything away from him. When the Eldrazi returned, his family was lost in the struggle.

Poor Orah. Keep an eye on DailyMTG.com for more of his story.

I think this is just a really stylish belt. I need to get me a glowing buckle that says "human" on it.

THEME BOOSTERS

Zendikar Rising marks the return of Theme Boosters! These are great as an intro-level product or for more casual players looking to grab a bunch of cards of a certain color or theme. There are six different Theme Boosters available: one for each color and a multicolor Party Theme Booster which contains a bunch of cards that have or relate to the new party mechanic. Each booster contains 33–34 commons and uncommons and 1–2 rares or mythic rares. Theme Boosters can also contain common showcase cards.

Ancient kor sporting events involved way more blades than one would want or expect. These "potion caps" were worn by spectators who might need a quick heal should a game of bladesketball go sideways.

COMMANDER DECKS

Just like Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, Zendikar Rising is releasing thematically matching Commander decks alongside it. Unlike Ikoria, there are only two decks this time, and they're filling a familiar slot—the one formerly occupied by Planeswalker decks. These Commander decks have less new cards than a "yearly release" but still have a bunch of strong cards, are sold at a lower price point, and are a great way to get into the format or just try something new.

Between the crumbling pages of this ancient tome is some juicy gossip. Did you know that Ahira kissed Zenah over summer break?!

PRERELEASE PACK

As with every main set release, Zendikar Rising has its own Prerelease Pack. Each pack contains 6 Draft Boosters, 1 foil date-stamped card, an insert, and a 20-sided die. With this set, we've updated the orientation of the numbers on the d20 to make it a little more intuitive and satisfying to use.

How do you get a Prerelease Pack? Talk to your local game store! Depending on where you live in the world, some stores may be open for a Prerelease event—a great way to get excited for a new set and test out the physical cards as soon as possible. If your store is not currently hosting events, you can still pick up a pack for fun at home. Either way, you'll want to find your closest WPN store using our store locator.

I can't fathom what purpose such a device could have. Perhaps it is a mere children's bauble?

WELCOME BOOSTERS

A new set means a new Welcome Booster. Starting with Core Set 2021, we introduced Welcome Boosters as a replacement for Welcome Decks. We're updating the Welcome Booster with every main set release, so they'll have a Zendikar spin compared to M21. Each Zendikar Rising Welcome Booster is exactly the same and contains a little slice of what makes Magic awesome. Just like last time, they have legends, planeswalker cards, showcase cards, and more. They also contain double-sided helper cards with tips on how to get started, find stores, and learn a lot more about the game. Plus, these boosters also contain a code for the "Critter Corps" deck, redeemable in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Welcome Boosters are available to new players for free at WPN stores everywhere, while supplies last.

I was shocked when I clicked a button on the handle of this artifact, and it split into multiple tools. Multiple tools, huh? I'll call it a many-thing.

BUNDLE AND GIFT EDITION

We've reached the final stop on our product overview journey: the bundle. If you want to nab a bunch of cards but don't want an entire display, the bundle is for you. Each bundle contains:

10 Draft Boosters

20 foil basic lands (regular frame)

20 basic lands (regular frame)

1 alt-art card (coming soon!)

1 oversized spindown

1 card storage box

That's a lot of stuff! It's definitely a great way to get a head start on your Zendikar Rising collection.

GIFT EDITION

When we released Eldraine last year, we introduced a "Gift Edition" of the bundle, and it looks like it's that time of the year again already. The Zendikar Rising Bundle: Gift Edition contains all of the same things as the regular bundle but adds a couple bonuses. Each Gift Edition contains:

1 Collector Booster

10 Draft Boosters

20 foil basic lands (regular frame)

20 basic lands (regular frame)

1 alt-art card (coming soon!)

1 alternate-color oversized spindown

1 super-shiny card storage box

A great gift, indeed!

I believe this to be the fabled Blade of the Ancients. Sadly, the secret to wielding its power has been lost to time.

OUTRO

Looks like we made it out of the Skyclave in one piece! I thought you were a goner. Thanks for joining me as we discovered the secrets of Zendikar Rising. See you next time!