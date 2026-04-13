Prepare for the semester of a lifetime with Secrets of Strixhaven! Fans of academic intrigue can follow the story of Strixhaven University across the six-episode main story and five side stories, which are all available on MTGStory.com and The Magic Story Podcast. If you're looking for a Lorehold-level history lesson on Strixhaven and Arcavios, the Planeswalker's Guide to Secrets of Strixhaven has you covered.

We've compiled the stories of your favorite students and scholars from Secrets of Strixhaven right here. Learn their origins and get ready to add their cards to your collection when Secrets of Strixhaven arrives on April 24, 2026. The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Strixhaven University and Arcavios

Page, Loose Leaf

Parchment, it/its

0250_MTGSOS_Main: Page, Loose Leaf

A piece of parchment come to life—many students have tried and failed to catch the wayward sheet and discern its secrets. There are many rumors on campus about Page's origins. Some hypothesize it escaped from the Mystical Archive, or perhaps it is an esoteric ritual straight from the Codex Vocifera. Others think it is little more than a Silverquill student's prank to get out of their homework.

Jadzi, Steward of Fate

Human, she/her

0055_MTGSOS_Main: Jadzi, Steward of Fate 0318_MTGSOS_ExtRM: Jadzi, Steward of Fate

Considered the most powerful mage alive on Arcavios, Jadzi is familiar with many kinds of magic, though her specialty is in substance manipulation and observation. She is highly attuned to slight shifts in the underlying mana currents of the plane, able to predict the formation of new snarls and star arches. It is said she can find anyone on Arcavios simply through listening to the mana and is able to converse with archaics despite their strange ways of speaking. She harbors a quiet guilt that she was unable to predict and protect the plane more from the Phyrexian Invasion and now spends much of her time wandering the plane, repairing the damage done to Arcavios during the invasion.

The Dawning Archaic

Archaic, they/them

0001_MTGSOS_Main: The Dawning Archaic 0289_MTGSOS_BrdlsFN: The Dawning Archaic

The most powerful and dangerous of the archaics rampaging across Arcavios. The Dawning Archaic was formed from the soul of what will be the last-ever oracle on the plane. An unknown phenomenon is causing temporal instability, which is having a drastic impact on the archaic, causing them to be sundered from the flow of mana and time and resulting in painful paradoxical fluxes.

Silverquill

Abigale, Poet Laureate

Owlin, she/her

0170_MTGSOS_Main: Abigale, Poet Laureate

A deaf student, Abigale has always had a way with words, able to conjure vivid images and powerful emotions in the minds of others. She prefers to carefully observe the people around her and take time to compose her ideas thoughtfully and intentionally. Passionate and caring, Abigale is a strong advocate for others and excels at working behind the scenes; though, she also has a judgmental streak, looking down on those who do not live up to her high standards of justice and fairness. Abigale spent her whole life excitedly waiting to attend Strixhaven. Although she struggled at first to discover her place, she has since found her calling among the poets and wordsmiths of Silverquill. Abigale communicates through Owlin sign language and utilizes a hearing aid that transmits speech telepathically but does not provide any ambient sounds.

Ennis, Debate Moderator

Human, he/him

0014_MTGSOS_Main: Ennis, Debate Moderator

Few have won an argument against Ennis; he's been a member of the debate team since joining Silverquill. Ennis speaks circles around his opponents, unveiling their fallacies, countering their generalizations, and turning their emotional appeals to his advantage. After he bested a number of exasperated professors in arguments, they encouraged him to take charge of the debate club and mentor other students in his skills and techniques.

Nita, Forum Conciliator

Human, she/her

0206_MTGSOS_Main: Nita, Forum Conciliator 0354_MTGSOS_ExtRM: Nita, Forum Conciliator

A retired Silverquill professor, Nita is now a conciliator at the Forum of Amity. She looks at the enthusiasm of youth as a gift and seeks to shape Silverquill students into upstanding citizens and leaders. She still lectures as a guest from time to time, and her classes on diplomacy and negotiation are lauded as some of the best. Astute and inquisitive, Nita is known for her ability to turn any disagreement to her advantage.

Silverquill, the Disputant

Dragon, he/him

0226_MTGSOS_Main: Silverquill, the Disputant 0287_MTGSOS_BrdlsDR: Silverquill, the Disputant

One of the five elder dragon founders of Strixhaven University, Shadrix Silverquill is loquacious yet calculated, a master wordsmith; his every statement is purposeful and laced with power. Reflecting the duality of the college, Shadrix is an inspiring leader and exacting mentor, pushing others to live up to their greatest potential. A pragmatic optimist, Shadrix believes in the possibility of peace and its constant fragility. In establishing Silverquill College, he aimed to train the future leaders of the plane. Of all the dragon founders, Shadrix is one of the most hesitant to leave Strixhaven under the guidance of professors. Though much of his time is spent overseeing the diplomatic conversations at the Forum of Amity, Shadrix has been known to show up spontaneously at Strixhaven to deliver an eloquent lecture before leaving once again.

Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer

Human, he/him

0097_MTGSOS_Main: Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer 0282_MTGSOS_BrdlsPW: Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer

Planeswalker and esteemed Ravnican attorney, Ral Zarek is a recently arrived guest lecturer at Silverquill. His unique style of magic, animamancy, which blends the linguistic manipulation of Silverquill with the life essences of Witherbloom, has attracted students from multiple disciplines to his classes. He is an exacting professor, holding students to the highest of standards—as expected of a Silverquill professor. Yet his charm and wit have made his classes some of the most well attended. Rumors abound about the visiting professor, and he has become the source of a significant amount of campus gossip.

Killian, Decisive Mentor

Human, he/him

0004_MTGSOS_CommBord: Killian, Decisive Mentor

Killian Lu is a Silverquill graduate student, currently mentoring younger students at the Forum of Amity. During the invasion, Killian knew his magic could not overpower the Phyrexians alone, and he focused on bolstering his allies. The sense of pride he felt seeing others flourish encouraged him to hone his supportive skills—he's even considering a run for student government. Killian doesn't shy away from cutting barbs and pointed wit as a means of defense, believing that the best way to help is often to prevent others from causing harm.

Scriv, the Obligator

Inkling, it/its

0009_MTGSOS_CommBord: Scriv, the Obligator

Scriv is an inkling initially created at the Forum of Amity to moderate and enforce a particularly delicate diplomatic agreement. It was so effective at this that it now monitors most of the Forum's other contracts and treaties, having become something of a celebrity in the cutthroat world of document moderation. Those who break an agreement governed by Scriv find themselves in more than just legal trouble—Scriv is mightier than both the pen and the sword.

Prismari

Sanar, Unfinished Genius

Goblin, he/him

0223_MTGSOS_Main: Sanar, Unfinished Genius

Sanar doesn't care much about finishing his creative projects, preferring to flit between half-finished designs as inspiration strikes. He's constantly learning new skills, trying novel techniques, and pushing the boundaries of art. Many have told him he won't amount to anything if he can't finish a single project. But with the support of a few close friends, he applied to Strixhaven and has flourished, surrounded by like-minded academics and creatives. Sanar is determined to make the most of the opportunity and show the world the power of his creativity.

Orysa, Tide Choreographer

Merfolk, she/her

0062_MTGSOS_Main: Orysa, Tide Choreographer

Orysa's artistic works are inspired by her childhood on the Pinzari Isles surrounded by their ever-changing waters and mysterious creatures. She is a master of group-elemental summoning, with a specialty in creating, sustaining, and directing a cadre of creatures. Water is her preferred medium, and she uses it not only in her summoning but also to augment the acrobatics of her performances. The Twirling Turtle Troupe has been a highlight of the last few years of Summitfest. Orysa is preparing to graduate and take her show back to her home in Pinzari and beyond, hoping to become one of Arcavios's premier performers.

Zaffai and the Tempests

Human, he/him

0246_MTGSOS_Main: Zaffai and the Tempests 0360_MTGSOS_ExtRM: Zaffai and the Tempests

Most famous for being the grand maestro of the Strixhaven Orchestra of the Arcane, Zaffai has an unquenchable thirst for musical experimentation. His current research seeks to expand the boundaries of music's elemental fundamentals, exploring new instruments, arrangements, and their impact on elemental expression. This year at Summitfest, he and a number of his most daring graduate students have formed the Tempests, aiming to take the summit by storm—literally and artistically. They seek to rouse the most spectacular atmospheric display as part of the closing ceremonies, one that will be remembered for years to come.

Prismari, the Inspiration

Dragon, he/him

0212_MTGSOS_Main: Prismari, the Inspiration 0285_MTGSOS_BrdlsDR: Prismari, the Inspiration

One of the five elder dragon founders of Strixhaven University. To Galazeth Prismari, knowledge and lived experience are freedom. He's always probing boundaries, his mind able to connect seemingly irrelevant details across a vast web of knowledge into brilliant strokes of innovation. He can be hard to parse, jumping vast logical gaps in the space between sentences, then continuing as if they were obvious. What's worse, he's aware of his own idiosyncrasies—introspective about them, even—he just doesn't care. The founding of Strixhaven was initially Galazeth's idea, yet he was also the first to leave the university to its own devices. He wanted to bestow upon his college the freedom to follow its own heart and mind,believing firmly in the power of learning via experimentation and experience.

Rootha, Mastering the Moment

Orc, she/her

0008_MTGSOS_CommBord: Rootha, Mastering the Moment

Rootha Squallheart is intense, passionate, and obsessed with perfecting her art. After becoming enamored of a visionary idea, she might spend weeks on it, then suddenly hate her creation and destroy it. The Phyrexian Invasion only fueled her tumult. While the rest of her peers seem to have left the experience emboldened, Rootha feels conflicted and small, fixating on her perceived failures during the Invocation of the Founders spell ritual. Despite her significant magical aptitude, Rootha has delayed her graduation, unable to finish the thesis she has lingered on for years. Her artistic vision feels impossible unless she can learn to let go of perfection.

Muddle, the Ever-Changing

Elemental, it/its

0005_MTGSOS_CommBord: Muddle, the Ever-Changing

Muddle is an unfinished Prismari elemental creation that has developed its own consciousness. As Muddle encounters the works of other students, it adapts and changes, incorporating new characteristics and increasing the complexity of its patchwork self. No one is sure what part of Muddle came first or what it actually seeks, but its presence sparks bold inspiration in students as they let go of their preconceived notions of artistic expression.

Lorehold

Kirol, History Buff

Vampire, they/them

0198_MTGSOS_Main: Kirol, History Buff

An athletic and inquisitive Lorehold student, Kirol does not hesitate to jump into trouble, having spent much of their childhood time eagerly exploring the many ruins found near their hometown. Kirol is an outlier among their family, most of whom have pursued careers in politics, and there has always been an unspoken expectation that Kirol should follow in their family's footsteps. Kirol, in contrast, has always had a fascination with the past, and after the losses of the Phyrexian Invasion, they felt that exploring and preserving history was more important than ever. Though they have found their home in Lorehold, they continue to be conflicted by their family's expectations and their own passions.

Mica, Reader of Ruins

Human, he/him

0124_MTGSOS_Main: Mica, Reader of Ruins

Students who want to learn something about the ground they walk on know that Mica is the one to talk to; he'll likely have more facts to share than anyone would dream possible. As a historian, Mica is concerned with the deepest history, literally, believing that the most distant past still has information to share in the form of fossils, minerals, and sediment. Mica spends much of his time collecting samples from across the plane or conjuring up strange and half-formed spirits lingering in rock and stone.

Aziza, Mage Tower Captain

Djinni, she/her

0174_MTGSOS_Main: Aziza, Mage Tower Captain 0345_MTGSOS_ExtRM: Aziza, Mage Tower Captain

A star athlete, Aziza is the captain of the Lorehold Mage Tower team and the intramural Strixhaven team. Aziza has dedicated herself to studying fieldwork methodologies, complementing her active and energetic lifestyle. Always on the go, she's the sort who will meet up with you for a jog rather than a meal. Aziza believes that effort and practice are key to success and will encourage people to keep trying, no matter how hard it is. She's not the best at pep talks, however, and focuses on her actions being louder than her words.

Lorehold, the Historian

Dragon, she/her

0201_MTGSOS_Main: Lorehold, the Historian 0284_MTGSOS_BrdlsDR: Lorehold, the Historian

One of the five elder dragon founders of Strixhaven University, Velomachus Lorehold is keenly interested in people. Observant yet standoffish, she considers it her responsibility to watch and document the events of history but not to interfere unless necessary. Though she might not get involved, she is highly judgmental, expecting people to learn from the past and work toward a better future. Velomachus also has a fondness for collecting artifacts and trinkets and has a vast personal collection gifted to her over her long lifetime. She is enthralled by peoples' abilities to create and the way in which their creations outlive them.

Quintorius, History Chaser

Loxodon, he/him

0007_MTGSOS_CommBord: Quintorius, History Chaser

Quintorius Kand, Lorehold student and recently sparked Planeswalker, has ventured out into the wider Multiverse. A prolific reader and gregarious adventurer with a deep appreciation for other cultures, histories, and myths, Quint is equally comfortable in a library or a haunted temple. He's been investigating the remnants of the Fomori, mysterious multiversal colonizers lost to time. Remarkably, the trail has led him back to his home on Arcavios, allowing him to guide younger Lorehold students as they search for answers at the Fields of Strife.

Excava, the Risen Past

Spirit, she/her

0002_MTGSOS_CommBord: Excava, the Risen Past

Excava is the animated statue of a war horse from the Blood Age. She served as a loyal and noble steed, riding into countless battles before perishing along with her rider in a major conflict at the Fields of Strife. Even as a spirit, Excava is a discerning war horse, only letting the most valorous ride her into battle. Many Lorehold students have attempted to summon her spirit and win her respect.

Augusta, Order Returned

Spirit, she/her

0011_MTGSOS_CommNew: Augusta, Order Returned 0061_MTGSOS_CommExtO: Augusta, Order Returned

Believing that a consistent transition of authority between deans was important for the success and wellbeing of Lorehold students, Augusta prepared for her inevitable demise. As an expert in spirit studies, she crafted a ritual that allowed her to be summoned shortly after her death. As a result, despite her death in the Phyrexian Invasion, her spirit still serves as the interim dean of order. Like all Lorehold-summoned spirits, she is merely the essence of her past self and knows that over time her form will deteriorate. As such, she is focused on finding and training an appropriate successor to her position, one who can stand up to Plargg's chaotic ways. As a spirit, she is constrained in her use of magic, but she still provides instruction and advice to students in spirit summoning.

Soovril, Patient Antiquarian

Orc, he/him

Studying the past takes time, but for Soovril, a student of chronomancy, that isn't a deterrent. Inspired by cross-disciplinary Quandrix classes on the manipulation of time, Soovril has continued to experiment with chrono-methodologies. He has developed techniques to restore historical artifacts to their original pristine conditions. Though slow and time-consuming, the results have aided the work of many of his fellow students.

Quandrix

Tam, Observant Sequencer

Gorgon, she/her

0237_MTGSOS_Main: Tam, Observant Sequencer

Tam is a second-year student in Quandrix, unassuming, studious, and a little intense. She is a brainy intellectual, approaching her experiences at Strixhaven as a grand thought experiment with an unknown outcome she gets to discover. She wields paradox magic to rewrite probability and, in smaller cases, warp reality as we know it. While she hasn't mastered this ability yet, her classes at Quandrix are helping her develop it at a rapid pace.

Emil, Vastlands Roamer

Elf, he/him

0146_MTGSOS_Main: Emil, Vastlands Roamer

Emil has always had a love for the outdoors, hailing from the beautiful forests of Eljor. He is particularly interested in the organization and planning of the wilderness. On campus, Emil is leader of the Outdoor Urbanists, a group that specializes in venturing beyond campus and observes and measures the natural world to develop formulas that will create more perfect environments.

Berta, Wise Extrapolator

Burrog, she/her

0175_MTGSOS_Main: Berta, Wise Extrapolator 0346_MTGSOS_ExtRM: Berta, Wise Extrapolator

Berta spends most of her time in the Paradox Gardens, researching their impact on the lifecycles and biology of the region's creatures. A specialist in aberrant biodiversity, she uses intricate and almost lifelike fractal models to extrapolate the evolution and adaptation of fauna to mana fluctuations. Many students have been known to wander for days simply seeking out the elusive professor's offices in the Paradox Gardens. Some suspect that this is part of Berta's analysis of the impacts of the gardens' phenomena on the students themselves.

Quandrix, the Proof

Dragon, she/her

0218_MTGSOS_Main: Quandrix, the Proof 0286_MTGSOS_BrdlsDR: Quandrix, the Proof

One of the five elder dragon founders of Strixhaven University, Tanazir Quandrix is a visionary thinker, constantly considering the ways in which the world could be moved toward a greater state of order and perfection. Living in the theoretical, Tanazir is often oblivious to the daily plights of Arcavios's inhabitants. To her, problems require systemic solutions rather than immediate ones. She is more concerned with ensuring that reality is shaped to prevent future strife than with helping in the moment. As such, she is a contradictory mix of hands-off and involved with Strixhaven. She does little to address the immediate needs of the school but offers advice to the deans, professors, and students to guide the university toward a better future.

Zimone, Infinite Analyst

Human, she/her

0010_MTGSOS_CommBord: Zimone, Infinite Analyst

Zimone Wola, mathematical prodigy and heroic survivor of Duskmourn, graduated from Quandrix and has begun a new fellowship on Ravnica before starting her Strixhaven graduate studies. She's continuing to investigate the mysteries of the Omenpaths and their interconnection, worrying about the influence Duskmourn could impose on the rest of the Multiverse. Zimone does this all while trying to meet the stacking demands of the Firemind, her personal studies, and paying rent.

Primo, the Unbounded

Fractal, he/him

0006_MTGSOS_CommBord: Primo, the Unbounded

Primo is Zimone's trusty companion fractal. Zimone initially summoned Primo because she merely enjoyed his wolflike form, but after returning from Duskmourn, she found herself unwilling to unsummon him. As Primo continued to observe and interact with the world, he picked up his own personality traits, taking his role as Zimone's friend and stalwart defender very seriously. Anyone who messes with Zimone messes with Primo!

Nev, the Practical Dean

Merfolk, he/him

0041_MTGSOS_CommNew: Nev, the Practical Dean 0089_MTGSOS_CommExtO: Nev, the Practical Dean

Twin to Adrix, Nev and his sibling grew up on the Pinzari Isles. Both merfolk are extremely talented mathematics mages who taught together for many years in a blended mastery of green and blue mana. After the deaths of Kianne and Imbraham, the two were appointed as deans of Quandrix, where they leverage their own individual strengths and perspectives to guide the college. As deans, their constant debates have only escalated in frequency, but they will not hesitate to leap into action in perfect harmony if their students are in danger.

In his role as dean, Nev is more focused on the physical manifestation of abstract theory. He excels at the creation of fractals for various purposes. He believes that the course of nature is a tumbling intersection of many equations, and preparation is key to the future of Strixhaven.

Anina, Natural Parallelist

Human, she/her

A graduate student with a particular interest in hydralike creatures, Anina has spent her studies focused on the ways in which the natural world repeats and reflects itself, much like fractals. She is confident that in studying theoretical manifestations in the real world she will be better able to hone her craft and construct increasingly elaborate creatures.

Witherbloom

Lluwen, Exchange Student

Elf, he/him

0199_MTGSOS_Main: Lluwen, Exchange Student

Lluwen—or "Lulu" to his friends—is an elf from Lorwyn who has always preferred the company of nature to people. He can be reserved, standoffish, and rude but will fiercely defend those he cares about. Most recently, he betrayed his superiors in Lorwyn to help a group of Strixhaven students, forging an unlikely friendship with the outsiders over the course of their adventures. Lluwen has since joined them as a student at Strixhaven, though he has struggled to fit in among the all-too-familiar politicking and gossip of students. With the help of his friends, he is learning to find his own place in the world.

Arnyn, Deathbloom Botanist

Vampire, they/them

0074_MTGSOS_Main: Arnyn, Deathbloom Botanist

A Witherbloom student specializing in the care and cultivation of carnivorous plants, Arnyn has developed several new species of flora. They are particularly interested in understanding the methods carnivorous plants use to consume flesh and absorb life energy in comparison to vampires. Their current practicum at Titan's Grave has explored the effects of different kinds of pests on native carnivorous flora's development, intent on discerning their nutritional value.

Moseo, Vein's New Dean

Skeleton, he/him

0091_MTGSOS_Main: Moseo, Vein's New Dean 0326_MTGSOS_ExtRM: Moseo, Vein's New Dean

Moseo, once the professor of osteomancy, was nearly compleated during the Phyrexian Invasion. But, through his quick thinking, he was able to enact a powerful (and risky) spell to excise the Phyrexian influence from his body before it could overtake him, which had the minor side effect of leaving behind nothing but his own animated skeleton.

In the aftermath, with many Witherbloom professors having died as frontline medics, Moseo willingly stepped up to replace the deceased Valentin as the new dean of the vein. He is a powerful osteomancer with the ability to carve magic from marrow and puppet his foes by animating the bones within their still-living bodies. Though many find his skeletal appearance off-putting, Moseo much prefers it to his old body and enjoys using it to spook his students. Though, even his most skittish students are charmed by his skeleton pest Rinata and his morbid jokes.

Blech, Loafing Pest

Pest, he/him

0176_MTGSOS_Main: Blech, Loafing Pest 0298_MTGSOS_BrdlsFN: Blech, Loafing Pest

Blech is the spawn of Blex, an escaped pest of the Witherbloom school that grew oversized in the bayou. Blex was once used to haze new Witherbloom students, who were told to retrieve him only to discover a pest beyond any reasonable proportion. Finally, Blex was retrieved in the most tragic way possible: as a victim of the Phyrexian Invasion. He was mourned for a short while … until a pest who looked just like him began terrorizing the campus. Now, Blech is a beloved beast of the Witherbloom bayou, a living memory of Blex, who has been elevated to something of a school legend.

Witherbloom, the Balancer

Dragon, she/her

0245_MTGSOS_Main: Witherbloom, the Balancer 0288_MTGSOS_BrdlsDR: Witherbloom, the Balancer

One of the five elder dragon founders of Strixhaven University, Beledros Witherbloom is a quiet sort, not one to insert herself into a conflict unless necessary. She is endlessly patient, an observer and a thinker, aware of when silence and mystery will serve her subjects better than precise answers. While this can make her come across as apathetic or cryptic, she is deeply empathetic. But she is also wise enough to remove herself from emotion when making decisions. She has a peaceful relationship with life and death and neither mourns nor shies away from the latter. She was the second dragon to leave Strixhaven in the hands of the professors, having learned that sometimes the best thing one can do is step back.

Professor Dellian Fel

Human, he/him

0214_MTGSOS_Main: Professor Dellian Fel 0283_MTGSOS_BrdlsPW: Professor Dellian Fel

Dellian was the youngest-ever tenured professor of Witherbloom and a pioneer in necromantic studies—specifically the link between life and death, a subject with which Dellian was obsessed. When he was discovered dead in his lab, his fellow faculty mourned his loss for about thirteen months, after which he rose from the grave. Why he returned with a Planeswalker's spark, and what happened to his soul during those thirteen months, is still a mystery he is trying to solve—as is the strange hunger now lurking in the back of his mind at all times.

Dina, Essence Brewer

Dryad, she/her

0001_MTGSOS_CommBord: Dina, Essence Brewer

Dina is a darkly humorous and tea-obsessed dryad who knows hundreds of recipes for potions, charms, and spells that can help almost any malady or mood. She was the sole survivor of a dryad glade hit by the Brittleblight, a tragedy that caused her to distance herself from her peers. She was forced to reckon with her past after an ill-advised and ultimately unsuccessful attempt to restore her glade. Despite her hardships, she's found solace in her social life and Witherbloom mentorship, committing herself to deepening the roots in her community. By understanding what she has to lose, Dina is deeply motivated to cherish what she has—and learn what else she can offer.

Gorma, the Gullet

Pest, she/her

0003_MTGSOS_CommBord: Gorma, the Gullet

Gorma was once a Witherbloom student's favorite pest, doted upon and fed all manner of treats. When the time came to consume Gorma for spells, the student couldn't do it, instead setting her free into the wilds of Titan's Grave. Gorma has since developed an appetite for basically anything and waits patiently for her next meal to wander past her open maw. Foolish students who visit Titan's Grave and attempt to capture her on a dare have never returned.

Join a study group with your favorite legends when Secrets of Strixhaven arrives on April 24, 2026. The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.