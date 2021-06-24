Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Set Mastery

27x Adventures in the Forgotten Realms boosters

5 Set Mastery Orbs (each can be redeemed for a card style or sleeve on the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mastery Tree)

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mastery Pass

Avatar

Ellywick Tumblestrum

Cards and Boosters

20x Booster packs (5x AFR, 5x STX, 5x KHM, 5x ZNR)

10x Adventures in the Forgotten Realms mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

Level 91+: 1x uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

Tiamat card sleeve

Ancient Red Dragon exquisite card sleeve

Icingdeath, Frost Tyrant card sleeve (obtainable in the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mastery Tree)

Iymrith, Desert Doom card sleeve (obtainable in the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mastery Tree)

Ebondeath, Dracolich card sleeve (obtainable in the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mastery Tree)

Inferno of the Star Mounts card sleeve (obtainable in the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mastery Tree)

Old Gnawbone card sleeve (obtainable in the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mastery Tree)

Card Styles

25 Set Mastery Orbs (each can be redeemed for a card style or avatar on the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mastery Tree)

15x Common card styles

10x Uncommon card styles

Event Tokens

1 Player Draft token (Can be redeemed for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)

Gold and Gems

4,000 gold

1,200 gems

Pets

Red dragon pet

Green dragon pet

Blue dragon pet

White dragon pet

How many levels are there in Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Set Mastery?

The Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Set Mastery goes up to level 80. All players receive rewards through level 54, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to level 80, and beyond!