Adventures in Forgotten Realms Mastery Details
Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Set Mastery
- 27x Adventures in the Forgotten Realms boosters
- 5 Set Mastery Orbs (each can be redeemed for a card style or sleeve on the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mastery Tree)
Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mastery Pass
Avatar
- Ellywick Tumblestrum
Cards and Boosters
- 20x Booster packs (5x AFR, 5x STX, 5x KHM, 5x ZNR)
- 10x Adventures in the Forgotten Realms mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
- Level 91+: 1x uncommon ICR
Card Sleeves
- Tiamat card sleeve
- Ancient Red Dragon exquisite card sleeve
- Icingdeath, Frost Tyrant card sleeve (obtainable in the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mastery Tree)
- Iymrith, Desert Doom card sleeve (obtainable in the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mastery Tree)
- Ebondeath, Dracolich card sleeve (obtainable in the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mastery Tree)
- Inferno of the Star Mounts card sleeve (obtainable in the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mastery Tree)
- Old Gnawbone card sleeve (obtainable in the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mastery Tree)
Card Styles
- 25 Set Mastery Orbs (each can be redeemed for a card style or avatar on the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mastery Tree)
- 15x Common card styles
- 10x Uncommon card styles
Event Tokens
- 1 Player Draft token (Can be redeemed for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)
Gold and Gems
- 4,000 gold
- 1,200 gems
Pets
- Red dragon pet
- Green dragon pet
- Blue dragon pet
- White dragon pet
How many levels are there in Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Set Mastery?
The Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Set Mastery goes up to level 80. All players receive rewards through level 54, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to level 80, and beyond!