Alchemy: Ixalan is the latest 30-card set coming to MTG Arena for the Alchemy and Historic formats, arriving on December 5, 2023. Check out all the cards, spellbooks, and conjured cards from Alchemy: Ixalan below.

Alchemy: Ixalan Card Image Gallery

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ALL CARDS

SPELLBOOKS | CONJURED CARDS

WHITE

Cogwork Progenitor
Legion's Chant
Radiant Smite
Valiant Batrider
BLUE

Herald's Reveille
Hymn to the Ages
Landlore Navigator
Plunderer's Prize
BLACK

Chitinous Crawler
Dusk's Landing
Legion Reconsecrator
Mycelic Ballad
Phantasmal Extraction
RED

Caldera Breaker
Kamachal, Ship's Mascot
Pirate's Landing
Ribald Shanty
GREEN

Colossal Chorus
Mythweaver Poq
Propagator Primordium
Scalespeaker Shepherd
Wingbane Vantasaur
MULTICOLORED

Brazen Boarding
High Marshal Arguel
Merfolk Tunnel-Guide
Mycoid Resurrection
Reflection Net
Scalesoul Gnome
Stalwart Speartail
Tan Jolom, the Worldwalker
Spellbooks

Brazen Boarding

  • Admiral Beckett Brass
  • Corsair Captain
  • Spyglass Siren
  • Staunch Crewmate

Scalespeaker Shepherd

  • Ancient Imperiosaur
  • Burning Sun's Avatar
  • Carnage Tyrant
  • Charging Monstrosaur
  • Etali, Primal Conqueror // Etali, Primal Sickness
  • Ghalta, Primal Hunger
  • Gishath, Sun's Avatar
  • Quartzwood Crasher
  • Regisaur Alpha
  • Ripjaw Raptor
  • Shifting Ceratops
  • Territorial Allosaurus
  • Tranquil Frillback
  • Verdant Sun's Avatar
  • Zacama, Primal Calamity

Conjured Cards

Colossal Chorus

Caldera Breaker

  • Volcanic Geyser

Wingbane Vantasaur

  • Savage Stomp
  • Naturalize

High Marshal Arguel

High Marshal Arguel
  • Arguel's Blood Fast