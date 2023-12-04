Alchemy: Ixalan is the latest 30-card set coming to MTG Arena for the Alchemy and Historic formats, arriving on December 5, 2023. Check out all the cards, spellbooks, and conjured cards from Alchemy: Ixalan below.

Alchemy: Ixalan Card Image Gallery

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | ALL CARDS



SPELLBOOKS | CONJURED CARDS

WHITE

Cogwork Progenitor

Legion's Chant

Radiant Smite

Valiant Batrider

BLUE

Herald's Reveille

Hymn to the Ages

Landlore Navigator

Plunderer's Prize

BLACK

Chitinous Crawler

Dusk's Landing

Legion Reconsecrator

Mycelic Ballad

Phantasmal Extraction

RED

Caldera Breaker

Kamachal, Ship's Mascot

Pirate's Landing

Ribald Shanty

GREEN

Colossal Chorus

Mythweaver Poq

Propagator Primordium

Scalespeaker Shepherd

Wingbane Vantasaur

MULTICOLORED

Brazen Boarding

High Marshal Arguel

Merfolk Tunnel-Guide

Mycoid Resurrection

Reflection Net

Scalesoul Gnome

Stalwart Speartail

Tan Jolom, the Worldwalker

Spellbooks Brazen Boarding Admiral Beckett Brass

Corsair Captain

Spyglass Siren

Staunch Crewmate Scalespeaker Shepherd Ancient Imperiosaur

Burning Sun's Avatar

Carnage Tyrant

Charging Monstrosaur

Etali, Primal Conqueror // Etali, Primal Sickness

Ghalta, Primal Hunger

Gishath, Sun's Avatar

Quartzwood Crasher

Regisaur Alpha

Ripjaw Raptor

Shifting Ceratops

Territorial Allosaurus

Tranquil Frillback

Verdant Sun's Avatar

Zacama, Primal Calamity