In this edition:

Secrets of Strixhaven Is Out Now

It's been a week since Secrets of Strixhaven came to MTG Arena, and we've loved sharing in the excitement. It's early in the semester, but launching a new set with a spate of new and refreshed events is always a special occasion. We hope you're having as good of a time with Secrets of Strixhaven as we are!

Have you chosen a college or tried any new events yet? What have you enjoyed most? Any big surprises?

Arena Direct: Secrets of Strixhaven Sealed

(May 1–3)

Big tests have a knack for sneaking up on you, don't they? The first Secrets of Strixhaven Arena Direct is this weekend, and it won't be graded on a curve! From May 1–3, players will compete in Best-of-One Secrets of Strixhaven Sealed. Prizes range from gems and MTG Arena packs for three to five wins up to Secrets of Strixhaven Collector Booster boxes, while supplies last, for players who reach six or more wins!

For complete details, please visit the Arena Direct page and the terms and conditions.

MagicCon: Las Vegas and Pro Tour Secrets of Strixhaven

MagicCon: Las Vegas is this weekend! From May 1–3, attendees will pack a semester's worth of postgraduate Magic study into one weekend with tons of experiences, events, panels, vendors, guests, artists, and much, much more.

For more information on MagicCon: Las Vegas, please visit the official site.

MagicCon: Las Vegas is also hosting Pro Tour Secrets of Strixhaven, the next event showcasing the highest level of competitive Magic. The game's fiercest players will compete for a share of the $500,000 prize pool and entry into the annual Magic World Championship—and a trophy, of course.

Pro Tour Secrets of Strixhaven will feature Secrets of Strixhaven Draft and Standard Constructed. For those not attending the show, join our expert broadcast team for streaming coverage across all three days of the event at twitch.tv/magic and youtube.com/@Play_MTG.

For full details on Pro Tour Secrets of Strixhaven, including the schedule and a handy viewer's guide, visit the event page.

Event Schedule

The full Secrets of Strixhaven event schedule can be found here.

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 1).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

May Qualifier Set and Format: Secrets of Strixhaven Sealed

May 9: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

May 15: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

May 16–17: Qualifier Weekend

April Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the April 2026 season at the start of the May 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on April 30).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Secrets of Strixhaven pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Secrets of Strixhaven pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Lumaret's Favor card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Lumaret's Favor card style Platinum Reward: 3 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Lumaret's Favor and Pox Plague card styles

packs + 1,000 gold + Lumaret's Favor and Pox Plague card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Lumaret's Favor and Pox Plague card styles

packs + 1,000 gold + Lumaret's Favor and Pox Plague card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Lumaret's Favor and Pox Plague card styles

Lumaret's Favor (Depth Art) Pox Plague (Depth Art)

May Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the May 2026 season at the start of the June 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on May 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Secrets of Strixhaven pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Secrets of Strixhaven pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke card style Platinum Reward: 3 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke and Exhibition Tidecaller card styles

packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke and Exhibition Tidecaller card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke and Exhibition Tidecaller card styles

packs + 1,000 gold + Impractical Joke and Exhibition Tidecaller card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Secrets of Strixhaven packs + 1,000 gold Impractical Joke and Exhibition Tidecaller card styles