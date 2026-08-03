In this edition:

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Preorders

Three Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit preorder bundles are still available in the MTG Arena Store! The Pack, Pass, and Play bundles each offer a host of items like cards, cosmetics, and play tokens to suit your play style.

Check out each bundle below and head to the MTG Arena Store to preorder before Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit comes to MTG Arena on August 11!

Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Pack Bundle Available at purchase: Smaug sleeve Available at release (August 11): 45 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit packs

| packs 5 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit mythic packs

| mythic packs 5 Golden packs

Smaug the Magnificent card

Smaug the Magnificent depth art card style

Pass Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Pass Bundle Available at purchase: Bilbo sleeve Available at release (August 11): Set Mastery Pass + 10 bonus levels

1 Sealed token

20 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit packs

| packs 2 Golden packs

Bilbo, Thief in the Night card

Bilbo, Thief in the Night depth art card style

Play Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Play Bundle Available at purchase: Gollum companion

Gollum sleeve Available at release (August 11): 4 Draft tokens

2 Sealed tokens

20 Play-In Points

Gollum, Riddle Master card

Gollum, Riddle Master depth art card style

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Event Schedule

Ahead of Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit's release on August 11, we've published a hefty new schedule of all the events being held during the set's release, running into late September. Check out the schedule here!

Arena Direct Powered Cube

(August 4–8)

Surprise! Our beloved behemoth of a cube, Arena Powered Cube, is the focus of our next Arena Direct event, which begins tomorrow, August 4!

This special event offers players the chance to draft decks with some of the most vaunted and powerful cards in Magic's history. Players will face off in Best-of-One, putting their decks to the test in pursuit of glory and prizes. Players who win three to five times will earn gems and MTG Arena packs, while six wins will net a Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider Man Play Booster box while supplies last. Players who earn seven victories will win a Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Play Booster box and a Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Play Booster box, both while supplies last!

For more information on Arena Powered Cube, including the full card list, please read this article by Zach Barash.

Please visit the event page and the official terms and conditions for more details regarding this event.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Contender Draft

(August 7–9)

0039_MTGMSH_Main: Take Up the Shield 0082_MTGMSH_Main: We Say Thee Nay! 0108_MTGMSH_Main: Ninja of the Hand 0150_MTGMSH_Main: Repulsor Blast 0195_MTGMSH_Main: Wakandan Royal Guard 0224_MTGMSH_Main: The Ruinous Wrecking Crew

Our next Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Contender Draft event is being held soon! Contender Draft is a high-stakes deck-building challenge meant to foster more competitive play. It is similar to Premier Draft but with a prize structure more comparable to competitive events. This event will run from August 7–9 and feature Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes.

Event Details

Event open : August 7, 2026, at 8 a.m. Pacific (15:00 UTC)

: August 7, 2026, at 8 a.m. Pacific (15:00 UTC) Signup close : August 10, 2026, at 8 a.m. Pacific (15:00 UTC)

: August 10, 2026, at 8 a.m. Pacific (15:00 UTC) Event end : August 10, 2026, at 11 a.m. Pacific (18:00 UTC)

: August 10, 2026, at 11 a.m. Pacific (18:00 UTC) Entry : 3,000 Gems or 20,000 gold

: 3,000 Gems or 20,000 gold Event Length : 7 Wins or 3 losses

: 7 Wins or 3 losses Rewards :

: 3 Wins: 1,400 gems, 3 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs

| packs

4 Wins: 2,800 gems, 6 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs

| packs

5 Wins: 3,200 gems, 8 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs

| packs

6 Wins: 4,200 gems, 10 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 4 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes mythic packs

| packs + 4 | mythic packs

7 Wins: 7,200 gems, 12 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 10 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes mythic packs + "Draft Contender" player title

All Hail Jimothy!

Magic loves all critters, from Fleem to Loot to Jimothy, who has stolen our hearts and lives near our Washington office! In his honor, we're releasing a special Jimothy bundle on MTG Arena and making a $10,000 donation to PAWS, a local charity dedicated to animal welfare.

The Jimothy bundle will be available in the MTG Arena Store through August 10, 2026 for 350 gems or 1,750 gold.

Planar Cube Week Three: Kamigawa

The final week of Planar Cube begins tomorrow and sees the event travel to the enchanting plane of Kamigawa! Starting August 4, the 360-card Kamigawa planar module will replace the Innistrad planar module, but the planar core of 200 cards will remain.

You can learn more about Planar Cube in this article by Zach Barash, or you can proceed directly to the cards in the Kamigawa planar module.

Event Schedule

The full Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes event schedule can be found here. The full Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit event schedule is available here.

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 1).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through seasonal rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

August Qualifier Format: Timeless

August 22: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

August 28: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

August 29–30: Qualifier Weekend

August Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the August 2026 season at the start of the September 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on August 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit pack

| pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit pack + 500 gold

| pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit packs + 1,000 gold + Dwarven Mauler card style

| packs + 1,000 gold + Dwarven Mauler card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit packs + 1,000 gold + Dwarven Mauler and Elven Passage card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Dwarven Mauler and Elven Passage card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit packs + 1,000 gold + Dwarven Mauler and Elven Passage card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Dwarven Mauler and Elven Passage card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit packs + 1,000 gold + Dwarven Mauler and Elven Passage card styles