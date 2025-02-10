In this edition:

Aetherdrift Careens into MTG Arena Tomorrow!

Racers! Ignite your engines! Tomorrow, February 11, the biggest and wildest race you've ever seen tears out across the Multiverse and into MTG Arena!

Have you grabbed a preorder bundle yet? Don't get left idling at the starting line: you still have time to purchase your preorder before the update starts Tuesday morning, February 11. Once the update starts, they're gone forever!

Also kicking off is whole fleet of Aetherdrift events you can start playing after release on February 11:

Traditional Sealed Aetherdrift

Traditional Draft Aetherdrift

Premier Draft Aetherdrift

Sealed Aetherdrift

Plus, be sure to catch this week's Midweek Magic event, Jump into Aetherdrift. Select packets of Aetherdrift cards to make a deck and play! Entry is free for a fun taste of the new set. Midweek Magic begins on Tuesday, February 11, at 2 p.m. PT and runs until Thursday, February 13 at 2 p.m. PT.

A Closer Look at MTG Arena Achievements

We have more details on achievements and titles for you this week! Senior Designer Max Manco takes you through the system to show you what you can earn through achievements, including titles.

Check out more details in Grant Reid's updated achievements article, where you will also find lists of achievements, titles, as well as other rewards like stickers, sleeves, and more.

February Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In This Saturday

Your first shot at scoring a quick pass into the February Qualifier Weekend event happens this Saturday, February 15. Bring your Historic deck to the Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In event and play against some of the best players in MTG Arena, all vying for that invitation to the Qualifier Weekend and that next step toward Arena Championship 9!

Win a Collector Booster Box in Arena Direct: Aetherdrift

The stakes have been raised for Arena Direct: Aetherdrift, coming February 21–23: this time you can win a Collector Booster box in Aetherdrift Sealed Best-of-One matches!

Each Collector Booster box contains 12 Collector Boosters, which can have some of the sweetest collectible pulls around, plus a first-place Box Topper pack. Arena Direct: Aetherdrift kicks off Friday, February 21, at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC) and then closes to entries at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC) on February 24, so don't miss it!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

February 11–13: Jump into Aetherdrift

February 18–20: Aetherdrift Constructed

Constructed February 25–27: Standard Pauper

March 4–6: Into the Future

Quick Draft

February 1–15: Bloomburrow

February 16–25: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Other Events

February 21–23: Historic Metagame Challenge

March 4–18: Alchemy: Aetherdrift Premier Draft

February Qualifier Events – Historic

February 15: Best-of-One Play-In

February 21: Best-of-Three Play-In

February 22–23: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

February

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

February 15, 6 a.m. PT–February 16, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic

February 15, 6 a.m. PT–February 16, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

February 21, 6 a.m. PT–February 22, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic

February 21, 6 a.m. PT–February 22, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

February 22, 6 a.m. PT–February 23, 4 p.m. PT

February 22, 6 a.m. PT–February 23, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic