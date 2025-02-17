MTG Arena Announcements – February 17, 2025
In this edition:
- Aetherdrift Is Out Now!
- Win an Aetherdrift Collector Booster Box with Arena Direct
- Bring the Bling with Aetherdrift Cosmetics
- Aetherdrift Fast Follow
- A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Achievements Development
- Compete in the Bo3 Historic Qualifier Play-In February 21
- Event Schedule
Aetherdrift Is Out Now!
Racers! Start! Your! Engines! Aetherdrift is available now on MTG Arena, offering a bevy of new cards and a truly high-speed Limited format. Browse the Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery and discover your new favorite Vehicles, then experience the set from the driver's seat with Aetherdrift Premier Draft on MTG Arena!
Win an Aetherdrift Collector Booster Box with Arena Direct
Hit the nitro and speed towards victory with the latest Arena Direct event! This weekend, February 21–23, you'll be able to compete in Aetherdrift Sealed Best-of-One matches for the chance to win big. Players who make it to six wins before receiving two losses will win an Aetherdrift Collector Booster box delivered to their door while supplies last.
You can earn physical rewards for playing a digital game—what's not to love? For all the rules and regulations of this race, check out the Arena Direct terms and conditions.
Bring the Bling with Aetherdrift Cosmetics
Want for some slick new looks for your Aetherdrift decks? Try tricking out your ride with cosmetics from the MTG Arena Store! You'll find the Full-Art Basic Lands bundle; the Showcase Japanese Styles bundle; a huge cache of borderless bundles, including Legends, Vehicles, Racers, and Dual Lands; the Borderless Graffiti bundle that includes the two cards shown above, and more!
Bring some of your favorite treatments from the tabletop to the digital realm and start winning games in style. Check out card styles available on MTG Arena right here.
Aetherdrift Fast Follow
We will be performing scheduled maintenance tomorrow, February 18, 2025, to pump the brakes on a few high-priority bugs that managed to hitchhike their way into our recent Aetherdrift release. A few highlights include:
- "Start Your Engines!" will now show up correctly in non-English languages.
- Putting roughly a billion counters on a creature during a match will no longer negatively impact your "Count on it!" achievement progress.
- Players will now be able to progress in the Admirably Artisan achievement if they used a card banned in Historic Artisan.
You can keep an eye on our status page for the latest information on maintenance, and full patch notes will be available shortly after release.
Additionally, we've seen player feedback regarding the propeller speed animation on the Aetherdrift battlefield. Our Art team is looking into ways to make this a little less full-throttle, and while a change won't be coming tomorrow, we'll be making adjustments as quickly as possible.
A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Achievements Development
You've had a chance to learn about the new achievements and titles in MTG Arena, and you may have already started working on your own since the launch of the system last week. Now, go behind the scenes with Senior Software Development Engineer Ben Elliot to see how it all came together in his article, The Achievement of Shipping Achievements!
Have more questions about achievements and titles? Visit the Achievements FAQ for even more answers about the new system!
Compete in the Bo3 Historic Qualifier Play-In February 21
Burn rubber with the best and leave the competition in the dust at this weekend's Qualifier Play-In. Starting on February 21, register to compete in this Best-of-Three Historic Constructed event. If you make it to four wins without a loss, you'll earn your seat at the upcoming two-day Qualifier Weekend, which kicks off Saturday, February 22, and could be your ticket into the next Arena Championship!
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- February 18–20: Aetherdrift Constructed
- February 25–27: Standard Pauper
- March 4–6: Into the Future
- March 11–13: Slow Start
Quick Draft
- February 16–25: Outlaws of Thunder Junction
- February 25–March 7: Aetherdrift
Other Events
- February 21–23: Historic Metagame Challenge
- March 4–18: Alchemy: Aetherdrift Premier Draft
February Qualifier Events – Historic
- February 21: Best-of-Three Play-In
- February 22–23: Qualifier Weekend
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
February
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
February 21, 6 a.m. PT–February 22, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Historic
- Qualifier Weekend
February 22, 6 a.m. PT–February 23, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Historic
February 2025 Ranked Season
The February 2025 Ranked Season begins January 31, 2025, at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) and ends February 28, 2025, at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Aetherdrift pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Aetherdrift pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Aetherdrift packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Pierce card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Aetherdrift packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Pierce card style + District Mascot card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Aetherdrift packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Pierce card style + District Mascot card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Aetherdrift packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Pierce card style + District Mascot card style
