In this edition:

Aetherdrift Is Out Now!

Racers! Start! Your! Engines! Aetherdrift is available now on MTG Arena, offering a bevy of new cards and a truly high-speed Limited format. Browse the Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery and discover your new favorite Vehicles, then experience the set from the driver's seat with Aetherdrift Premier Draft on MTG Arena!

Win an Aetherdrift Collector Booster Box with Arena Direct

Hit the nitro and speed towards victory with the latest Arena Direct event! This weekend, February 21–23, you'll be able to compete in Aetherdrift Sealed Best-of-One matches for the chance to win big. Players who make it to six wins before receiving two losses will win an Aetherdrift Collector Booster box delivered to their door while supplies last.

You can earn physical rewards for playing a digital game—what's not to love? For all the rules and regulations of this race, check out the Arena Direct terms and conditions.

Bring the Bling with Aetherdrift Cosmetics

0354_MTGDFT_Graffiti: Sab-Sunen, Luxa Embodied 0350_MTGDFT_Graffiti: Ketramose, the New Dawn

Want for some slick new looks for your Aetherdrift decks? Try tricking out your ride with cosmetics from the MTG Arena Store! You'll find the Full-Art Basic Lands bundle; the Showcase Japanese Styles bundle; a huge cache of borderless bundles, including Legends, Vehicles, Racers, and Dual Lands; the Borderless Graffiti bundle that includes the two cards shown above, and more!

Bring some of your favorite treatments from the tabletop to the digital realm and start winning games in style. Check out card styles available on MTG Arena right here.

Aetherdrift Fast Follow

We will be performing scheduled maintenance tomorrow, February 18, 2025, to pump the brakes on a few high-priority bugs that managed to hitchhike their way into our recent Aetherdrift release. A few highlights include:

"Start Your Engines!" will now show up correctly in non-English languages.

Putting roughly a billion counters on a creature during a match will no longer negatively impact your "Count on it!" achievement progress.

Players will now be able to progress in the Admirably Artisan achievement if they used a card banned in Historic Artisan.

You can keep an eye on our status page for the latest information on maintenance, and full patch notes will be available shortly after release.

Additionally, we've seen player feedback regarding the propeller speed animation on the Aetherdrift battlefield. Our Art team is looking into ways to make this a little less full-throttle, and while a change won't be coming tomorrow, we'll be making adjustments as quickly as possible.

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Achievements Development

You've had a chance to learn about the new achievements and titles in MTG Arena, and you may have already started working on your own since the launch of the system last week. Now, go behind the scenes with Senior Software Development Engineer Ben Elliot to see how it all came together in his article, The Achievement of Shipping Achievements!

Have more questions about achievements and titles? Visit the Achievements FAQ for even more answers about the new system!

Compete in the Bo3 Historic Qualifier Play-In February 21

Burn rubber with the best and leave the competition in the dust at this weekend's Qualifier Play-In. Starting on February 21, register to compete in this Best-of-Three Historic Constructed event. If you make it to four wins without a loss, you'll earn your seat at the upcoming two-day Qualifier Weekend, which kicks off Saturday, February 22, and could be your ticket into the next Arena Championship!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

February 18–20: Aetherdrift Constructed

Constructed February 25–27: Standard Pauper

March 4–6: Into the Future

March 11–13: Slow Start

Quick Draft

February 16–25: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

February 25–March 7: Aetherdrift

Other Events

February 21–23: Historic Metagame Challenge

March 4–18: Alchemy: Aetherdrift Premier Draft

February Qualifier Events – Historic

February 21: Best-of-Three Play-In

February 22–23: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

February

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

February 21, 6 a.m. PT–February 22, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic

February 21, 6 a.m. PT–February 22, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

February 22, 6 a.m. PT–February 23, 4 p.m. PT

February 22, 6 a.m. PT–February 23, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic