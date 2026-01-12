In this edition:

Lorwyn Eclipsed Card Previews

0004_MTGECL_Main: Ajani, Outland Chaperone 0061a_MTGECL_Main: Oko, Lorwyn Liege

Want to see all the cards in Lorwyn Eclipsed before it comes to MTG Arena on January 20? We have some phenomenal news for you! The full Lorwyn Eclipsed Card Image Gallery has been published and can be found here.

Lorwyn Eclipsed Early-Access Event

On January 14, you can see the cards in action as we hold another early-access event! We'll be unleashing Lorwyn Eclipsed on a stellar group of Magic streamers, competitive players, and other MTG Arena personalities so they can explore it across formats and events on YouTube and Twitch. Tune in starting at 10 a.m. PT!

Lorwyn Eclipsed Preorders

Two flavors of preorder bundle are still available for Lorwyn Eclipsed. The Pack Bundle and Play Bundle each offer a variety of items like MTG Arena packs, card styles, sleeves, draft tokens, cosmetics, and more to help you hit the ground sprinting when the set launches! You can see the full contents of each bundle here.

Arena Powered Cube 2.0: Six Sides, No Mercy

This year is off to a superb start for afficionados of phenomenal geometry. The second edition of Arena Powered Cube is running until January 20! For more details about what's new in part deux, we published an article by Zach Barash where he discusses some of the significant changes, design decisions, and philosophical choices that went into crafting this iteration.

Lorwyn Eclipsed: Historic Pre-Bans

0138_MTGECL_Special: Devoted Druid 0147_MTGECL_Special: Painter's Servant

We are pre-banning two cards from Lorwyn Eclipsed in Historic: Devoted Druid and Painter's Servant.

Although Devoted Druid is a modest mana creature when played fairly, it has its own share of combo applications and has been a centerpiece of creature combo in formats such as Modern with cards like Vizier of Remedies . Devoted Druid combos may be in an acceptable power band for Historic, but the play experience of having to repeatedly activate Devoted Druid to generate mana makes it undesirable as a key player in the format. We are happy with creature combo strategies existing and being viable in Historic, but Devoted Druid falls on the line of being powerful while creating a poor user experience. For that reason, it is pre-banned.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

January 13–15: Magic: The Gathering ® | Avatar: The Last Airbender ™ Sealed

® | ™ Sealed January 20–22: Jump Into Lorwyn Eclipsed

January 27–29: On the Edge + Magic: The Gathering Foundations

February 3–5: Historic Pauper

Quick Draft

December 30–January 15: Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

| January 16–28: Duskmourn: House of Horror

January 29–February 8: Lorwyn Eclipsed

Other Events

November 18–January 20: Jump Into Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

| January 6–19: Arena Powered Cube

January 12–19: Modern Horizons 3 Flashback Draft

Flashback Draft January 30–February 1: Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed Arena Direct

Sealed Arena Direct February 13–15: Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed Arena Direct

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!



February Qualifier Format: Standard

January 31: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

February 6: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

February 7–8: Qualifier Weekend

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the January 2026 season at the start of the February 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on January 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms card style Platinum Reward: 3 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms and Mutable Explorer card styles

packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms and Mutable Explorer card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms and Mutable Explorer card styles

packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms and Mutable Explorer card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms and Mutable Explorer card styles