1 Auntie Ool, Cursewretch 1 The Reaper, King No More 1 Ferrafor, Young Yew 1 Massacre Girl, Known Killer 1 Assassin's Trophy 1 Command Tower 1 Ifnir Deadlands 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Rootbound Crag 1 Woodland Cemetery 1 Ziatora's Proving Ground 1 Riveteers Overlook 1 Reflecting Pool 1 Stomping Ground 1 Deathcap Glade 1 Haunted Ridge 1 Restless Cottage 1 Canyon Slough 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Copperline Gorge 1 Blackcleave Cliffs 1 Blooming Marsh 1 Nurturing Peatland 1 Desert Cenote 1 Fabled Passage 1 Nesting Grounds 4 Mountain 5 Forest 6 Swamp 1 Arcane Signet 1 Tree of Perdition 1 Grave Titan 1 The Scorpion God 1 Status // Statue 1 Lasting Tarfire 1 Burning Curiosity 1 Ignoble Hierarch 1 Cathartic Reunion 1 Ammit Eternal 1 Carnifex Demon 1 Hapatra, Vizier of Poisons 1 Glissa Sunslayer 1 Nest of Scarabs 1 Obelisk Spider 1 Defiant Greatmaw 1 Infernal Grasp 1 Devoted Druid 1 Binding the Old Gods 1 Contagion Engine 1 Night's Whisper 1 Terminate 1 Cathartic Pyre 1 Sylvan Caryatid 1 Evolution Sage 1 Cankerbloom 1 Drown in Ichor 1 Bile-Vial Boggart 1 Darkness Descends 1 Thoughtseize 1 Baleful Ammit 1 Gene Pollinator 1 Contagious Vorrac 1 Unnatural Restoration 1 Unlicensed Disintegration 1 Vraska, Betrayal's Sting 1 Riveteers Charm 1 Acidic Slime 1 Blight Rot 1 Crocodile of the Crossing 1 Jaspera Sentinel 1 Bloodsoaked Insight 1 Grave Expectations 1 Theater of Horrors 1 Bloodbraid Elf 1 Song of Seasons 1 Exemplar of Strength 1 Ornery Kudu 1 Festering Mummy 1 Thirsting Roots 1 Requiting Hex 1 Gristle Glutton 1 Cinder Strike 1 Sourbread Auntie 1 Warren Torchmaster 1 Assemble the Team 1 Tyvar, Jubilant Brawler

Arena Direct: Lorwyn Eclipsed

(January 30–February 1)

It's less than two weeks until the first Arena Direct of 2026! From January 30–February 1, players will face off in Best-of-One Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed matches. Players who rack up between three and six wins will earn gems and MTG Arena packs, but players who can secure seven wins will earn a Lorwyn Eclipsed Collector Booster box!



More details can be found here. Full terms and conditions are available here.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

January 20–22: Jump Into Lorwyn Eclipsed

January 27–29: On the Edge + Magic: The Gathering Foundations

February 3–5: Historic Pauper

February 10–12: Lorwyn Eclipsed Brawl Builder Challenge

Quick Draft

January 16–28: Duskmourn: House of Horror

January 29–February 8: Lorwyn Eclipsed

February 9–22: Through the Omenpaths

Other Events

January 23–25: Standard Metagame Challenge

January 26–February 9: Brawl Modified Metagame Challenge

January 30–February 1: Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed Arena Direct

February 13–15: Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed Arena Direct

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

February Qualifier Format: Standard

January 31: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

February 6: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

February 7–8: Qualifier Weekend

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the January 2026 season at the start of the February 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on January 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack

Silver Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms and Mutable Explorer card styles

Diamond Reward: 4 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms and Mutable Explorer card styles

Mythic Reward: 5 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms and Mutable Explorer card styles