MTG Arena Announcements – January 19, 2026
In this edition:
- Lorwyn Eclipsed Releases Tomorrow
- New Brawl Decks
- Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed Arena Direct
- Event Schedule
Lorwyn Eclipsed Releases Tomorrow!
Have you ever been so unbelievably amped about something that you teamed up with The Jim Henson Company to create a puppetastic ode to it? Well, we have! It's almost time, folks! Lorwyn Eclipsed is coming to MTG Arena in all its idyllic splendor tomorrow! We know there are a lot of players out there excited to either return to Lorwyn-Shadowmoor or visit it for the first time, and frankly, we're delighted about it, too. So delighted, in fact, we have even more news to share!
- If you prefer to hit the plane running, you can play in Lorwyn Eclipsed Premier, Traditional, and Sealed Drafts starting tomorrow.
- Recognizing that they're clearly destined for stardom, we are pleased to be offering Squen and Cragg card sleeves in the MTG Arena Store! Just be careful. We found in testing that it's alarmingly easy to get lost in their eyes and forget it's your turn.
- In addition to those sleeves, the MTG Arena Store will be refreshed tomorrow with tons of new Lorwyn Eclipsed goodies, including card bundles, avatars, card styles, sticker and phrase emotes, and …
Lorwyn Eclipsed Brawl Decks
Foundation Deck: Brawl Ashling, the Limitless
13,650 Gems
-
▲ Click to Reveal Decklist
-
1 Ashling, the Limitless 1 Omnath, Locus of the Roil 1 Yarok, the Desecrated 1 Titan of Industry 1 Timeless Lotus 1 Jegantha, the Wellspring 1 Command Tower 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Unclaimed Territory 1 Ancient Ziggurat 1 Stomping Ground 1 Breeding Pool 1 Sacred Foundry 1 Thriving Isle 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Thriving Heath 1 Lush Portico 1 Commercial District 1 Underground Mortuary 1 Hedge Maze 1 Jetmir's Garden 1 Spara's Headquarters 1 Zagoth Triome 1 Ziatora's Proving Ground 1 Indatha Triome 1 Ketria Triome 1 Reflecting Pool 1 Raging Ravine 1 Thriving Grove 2 Plains 6 Forest 2 Island 4 Mountain 2 Swamp 1 Arcane Signet 1 Cavalier of Thorns 1 Faeburrow Elder 1 Chromatic Lantern 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Mulldrifter 1 Risen Reef 1 Embodiment of Spring 1 Utopia Sprawl 1 Cultivate 1 Realmwalker 1 Burn Down the House 1 Return of the Wildspeaker 1 Eclipsed Flamekin 1 Flamebraider 1 Voice of Resurgence 1 Blanchwood Prowler 1 Cloudkin Seer 1 Creeping Trailblazer 1 Fecund Greenshell 1 Thunderkin Awakener 1 Twinflame Travelers 1 Muldrotha, the Gravetide 1 Shimmercreep 1 Rimekin Recluse 1 Explosive Prodigy 1 Kindle the Inner Flame 1 Luminollusk 1 Omnath, Locus of All 1 Leyline of the Guildpact 1 Path to Exile 1 Hivespine Wolverine 1 Invasion of Zendikar [4ygbEXEh0HuLwjwskkgBOC] 1 Parcelbeast 1 Overgrowth Elemental 1 Prismabasher 1 Scampering Scorcher 1 Shinestriker 1 Fury 1 Shatter the Sky 1 Springleaf Drum 1 Rampant Growth 1 Mouth of the Storm 1 Seed Guardian 1 Squawkroaster 1 Tangled Florahedron 1 Tanufel Rimespeaker 1 Endurance 1 Woodland Wanderer 1 Crib Swap 1 Garruk's Uprising 1 Personify 1 Leafkin Druid 1 Wavesifter 1 Nameless Inversion
Foundation Deck: Brawl Aunti Ool, Cursewretch
12,160 Gems
Aunti Ool, Cursewretch (ECC) Assassin's Trophy (MKM) Massacre Girl, Known Killer (MKM) Ferrafor, Young Yew (ECC) The Reaper, King No More (ECC)
-
▲ Click to Reveal Decklist
-
1 Auntie Ool, Cursewretch 1 The Reaper, King No More 1 Ferrafor, Young Yew 1 Massacre Girl, Known Killer 1 Assassin's Trophy 1 Command Tower 1 Ifnir Deadlands 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Rootbound Crag 1 Woodland Cemetery 1 Ziatora's Proving Ground 1 Riveteers Overlook 1 Reflecting Pool 1 Stomping Ground 1 Deathcap Glade 1 Haunted Ridge 1 Restless Cottage 1 Canyon Slough 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Copperline Gorge 1 Blackcleave Cliffs 1 Blooming Marsh 1 Nurturing Peatland 1 Desert Cenote 1 Fabled Passage 1 Nesting Grounds 4 Mountain 5 Forest 6 Swamp 1 Arcane Signet 1 Tree of Perdition 1 Grave Titan 1 The Scorpion God 1 Status // Statue 1 Lasting Tarfire 1 Burning Curiosity 1 Ignoble Hierarch 1 Cathartic Reunion 1 Ammit Eternal 1 Carnifex Demon 1 Hapatra, Vizier of Poisons 1 Glissa Sunslayer 1 Nest of Scarabs 1 Obelisk Spider 1 Defiant Greatmaw 1 Infernal Grasp 1 Devoted Druid 1 Binding the Old Gods 1 Contagion Engine 1 Night's Whisper 1 Terminate 1 Cathartic Pyre 1 Sylvan Caryatid 1 Evolution Sage 1 Cankerbloom 1 Drown in Ichor 1 Bile-Vial Boggart 1 Darkness Descends 1 Thoughtseize 1 Baleful Ammit 1 Gene Pollinator 1 Contagious Vorrac 1 Unnatural Restoration 1 Unlicensed Disintegration 1 Vraska, Betrayal's Sting 1 Riveteers Charm 1 Acidic Slime 1 Blight Rot 1 Crocodile of the Crossing 1 Jaspera Sentinel 1 Bloodsoaked Insight 1 Grave Expectations 1 Theater of Horrors 1 Bloodbraid Elf 1 Song of Seasons 1 Exemplar of Strength 1 Ornery Kudu 1 Festering Mummy 1 Thirsting Roots 1 Requiting Hex 1 Gristle Glutton 1 Cinder Strike 1 Sourbread Auntie 1 Warren Torchmaster 1 Assemble the Team 1 Tyvar, Jubilant Brawler
Arena Direct: Lorwyn Eclipsed
(January 30–February 1)
It's less than two weeks until the first Arena Direct of 2026! From January 30–February 1, players will face off in Best-of-One Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed matches. Players who rack up between three and six wins will earn gems and MTG Arena packs, but players who can secure seven wins will earn a Lorwyn Eclipsed Collector Booster box!
More details can be found here. Full terms and conditions are available here.
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).
- January 20–22: Jump Into Lorwyn Eclipsed
- January 27–29: On the Edge + Magic: The Gathering Foundations
- February 3–5: Historic Pauper
- February 10–12: Lorwyn Eclipsed Brawl Builder Challenge
Quick Draft
- January 16–28: Duskmourn: House of Horror
- January 29–February 8: Lorwyn Eclipsed
- February 9–22: Through the Omenpaths
Other Events
- January 23–25: Standard Metagame Challenge
- January 26–February 9: Brawl Modified Metagame Challenge
- January 30–February 1: Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed Arena Direct
- February 13–15: Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed Arena Direct
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
February Qualifier Format: Standard
- January 31: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
- February 6: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
- February 7–8: Qualifier Weekend
Season Rewards
Players will receive their rewards for the January 2026 season at the start of the February 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on January 31).
You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.
- Bronze Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms and Mutable Explorer card styles
- Diamond Reward: 4 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms and Mutable Explorer card styles
- Mythic Reward: 5 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms and Mutable Explorer card styles
Eclipsed Realms (Depth Art) Mutable Explorer (Depth Art)
Follow MTG Arena Social
Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on:
-