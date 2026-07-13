In this edition:

Summer Sale Begins!

(July 14–28)

The MTG Arena Store's annual summer sale starts tomorrow, July 14! This year's theme is Magic's villains, so you can expect to find a variety of new and returning items featuring Magic's iconic baddies like Liliana, elder dragons, Phyrexians, Eldrazi, and many more. The MTG Arena Store will be packed with bundles, card styles, avatars, emotes, sleeves, companions, and special rewards for picking up sale items, so don't miss this chance to ring in summer by embracing the dark side of Magic!

Individual Cards Come to Daily Deals

Beginning in late July, individual rare and mythic rare cards will be offered in MTG Arena's daily deals! New cards will be available a few days per week. You never know which hidden gems await you and your collection, so be sure to keep an eye out!

Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

(July 17–26)

The next Arena Direct event begins this weekend! From July 17–26, competitors will face off against opponents in Best-of-One matches of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Sealed. Players who earn three to five wins will receive gems and MTG Arena packs, while players who reach six or more wins will earn Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Play Booster boxes, while supplies last!

Please see the event page and the official terms and conditions for more details regarding this event.

Historic Pauper Metagame Challenge

(July 14–20)

From tomorrow through July 20, we'll be holding a Historic Pauper Metagame Challenge! This competitive take on one of Midweek Magic's popular events will pit your Historic Pauper deck against opponents' decks in Best-of-One matches. This event requires paid entry of 5,000 gold or 1,000 gems and will grant competitive rewards of gems and MTG Arena packs for victories, similar to Premier Draft events.

As a reminder, the following cards are banned in Historic Pauper:

Ancestral Mask

Cranial Ram

Galvanic Blast

Kuldotha Rebirth

Refurbished Familiar

Sneaky Snacker

Persistent Petitioners

MagicCon: Amsterdam and the Pro Tour

(July 17–19)

MagicCon: Amsterdam is this weekend! Attendees can look forward to a massive slate of play experiences, panels, and events, all hosted on a show floor that will be full of vendors, guests, and artists. We'll also share more information on the future of Magic, including Reality Fracture and our Magic Multiverse sets arriving in 2027. For fans who are following the action from home, we'll recap the reveals right here on DailyMTG.

For more information on MagicCon: Amsterdam, please visit the official site.

MagicCon: Amsterdam will also host Pro Tour Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes, a battleground for hundreds of Magic's highest-level competitors to face off. Players will compete for a share of the $500,000 prize pool, invitations to the Magic World Championship, and a beautiful trophy for the triumphant player who cements their status as the newest Pro Tour champion!

This event will feature Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Draft and Modern Constructed, including a Top 8 draft on Sunday that will deliver us our champion. You can follow the action—complete with commentary and insights from our broadcast team—across all three days of the event at twitch.tv/magic and the Play MTG YouTube channel.

Details on Pro Tour Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes, including metagame analysis, the viewer's guide, and more, are available on the event page.

A Mysterious Monolith Encroaches

Inscription of Insight | Art by: | Art by: Zoltan Boros

An imposing shape is crowding the far reaches of the horizon. It is difficult to make out details from here, but it's advancing steadily on our position. At this rate, it should reach us in a week's time. As its titanic size interrupts the cast of the sun's rays, the shape is still largely cloaked in its own shadow, but its surface appears to be gradually, intentionally shifting form over time. It looks distinctly … cuboid in nature. More to come following further observation.

Event Schedule

The full Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes event schedule can be found here.

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 1).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through seasonal rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

August Qualifier Format: Timeless

August 22: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

August 28: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

August 29–30: Qualifier Weekend

July Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the July 2026 season at the start of the August 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on July 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes pack

| pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes pack + 500 gold

| pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup card style

| packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Super Villain Lockup and Elektra, Daughter of the Hand card styles