MTG Arena Announcements – July 28, 2025

In this edition: Edge of Eternities Out Tomorrow!

(July 29) A course has been plotted, the engines are primed, and this mission is cleared to launch! Edge of Eternities releases on MTG Arena tomorrow! You can look forward to an array of ways to join the interstellar fun in MTG Arena. Curious what you can find in this set? Simply steer toward the card image gallery (but avoid the supermassive black hole). In addition to being able to collect and build decks with the full Edge of Eternities set, you'll also be able to play Sealed, Draft, and other events. Explorers who want to express themselves with intergalactic flair should check out the MTG Arena Store, which will be stocked with new Edge of Eternities avatars, companions, and sleeves! Edge of Eternities Brawl Decks We're excited to announce that two preconstructed Edge of Eternities Brawl decks will be available at launch in the MTG Arena Store! Here are the decklists for these two new decks, helmed by Hearthhull, the Worldseed and Inspirit, Flagship Vessel respectively: Foundation Deck: Brawl Hearthhull, the Worldseed 11,400 Gems 1 Hearthhull, the Worldseed 1 Szarel, Genesis Shepherd 1 Omnath, Locus of Rage 1 Soul of Windgrace 1 The Gitrog Monster 1 Korvold, Fae-Cursed King 1 Cinder Glade 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Llanowar Wastes 1 Karplusan Forest 1 Canyon Slough 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Fabled Passage 1 Sulfurous Springs 1 Deathcap Glade 1 Rockfall Vale 1 Haunted Ridge 1 Restless Cottage 1 Underground Mortuary 1 Ziatora's Proving Ground 1 Splendid Reclamation 1 Braids, Arisen Nightmare 1 Rampaging Baloths 1 Oracle of Mul Daya 1 Escape to the Wilds 1 Augur of Autumn 1 Worldsoul's Rage 1 Pest Infestation 1 Deadly Cover-Up 1 Culling Ritual 1 Maelstrom Pulse 1 Tireless Tracker 1 Dalkovan Outrider 1 Pitiless Carnage 1 Mayhem Devil 1 Aftermath Analyst 1 Uurg, Spawn of Turg 1 Juri, Master of the Revue 1 Sprouting Goblin 1 Infernal Grasp 1 Binding the Old Gods 1 Assemble the Team 1 Deathsprout 1 Tear Asunder 1 Go for the Throat 1 Rakdos Charm 1 Heaped Harvest 1 Roiling Regrowth 1 Demolition Field 1 Riveteers Overlook 1 Twisted Landscape 1 Maestros Theater 1 Terramorphic Expanse 8 Forest 3 Mountain 5 Swamp 1 Wastes 1 Cabaretti Courtyard 1 Escape Tunnel 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Larval Scoutlander 1 Arcane Signet 1 Satyr Wayfinder 1 Night's Whisper 1 Fatal Push 1 Cindercone Smite 1 Fountainport Charmer 1 Perilous Iteration 1 Settle the Wilds 1 Song of Seasons 1 Vinesoul Spider 1 Tasteful Offering 1 Springbloom Druid 1 Sami's Curiosity 1 Tannuk, Memorial Ensign 1 Annoyed Altisaur 1 Eusocial Engineering 1 Ore-Scale Guardian 1 Grisly Salvage 1 Groundskeeper 1 Pull Through the Weft 1 Quest for the Necropolis 1 Kav Landseeker 1 Malevolent Rumble 1 Grave Expectations 1 Riveteers Charm Foundation Deck: Brawl Inspirit, Flagship Vessel 11,500 Gems 1 Inspirit, Flagship Vessel 1 Kilo, Apogee Mind 1 Tekuthal, Inquiry Dominus 1 Lost Jitte 1 Jhoira, Weatherlight Captain 1 Adarkar Wastes 1 Shivan Reef 1 Battlefield Forge 1 Irrigated Farmland 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Sulfur Falls 1 Spire of Industry 1 The Mycosynth Gardens 1 Meticulous Archive 1 Elegant Parlor 1 Thundering Falls 1 Restless Anchorage 1 Raugrin Triome 1 Astral Cornucopia 1 Magistrate's Scepter 1 Ratchet Bomb 1 Transmogrifying Wand 1 The Eternity Elevator 1 Darksteel Reactor 1 Kappa Cannoneer 1 Surgical Metamorph 1 Emry, Lurker of the Loch 1 Marketback Walker 1 Hangarback Walker 1 Steel Overseer 1 Cloud Key 1 Fumigate 1 Threefold Thunderhulk 1 Thoughtcast 1 Angel of the Ruins 1 Thrummingbird 1 Enthusiastic Mechanaut 1 Thirst for Knowledge 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Soul-Guide Lantern 1 Saheeli, Sublime Artificer 1 Dovin, Hand of Control 1 Serum Snare 1 Buried Ruin 1 Mystic Monastery 1 Experimental Augury 1 Arcane Signet 1 Silverbluff Bridge 1 Rustvale Bridge 1 Razortide Bridge 1 Arcbound Shikari 1 Monoskelion 1 Patchwork Automaton 1 Towashi Guide-Bot 1 Metallic Rebuke 1 Galvanic Blast 1 Abrade 1 Aether Spellbomb 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 4 Mountain 4 Island 4 Plains 1 Perilous Landscape 1 Lonely Sandbar 1 Secluded Steppe 1 Seat of the Synod 1 Wind-Scarred Crag 1 Swiftwater Cliffs 1 Landlore Navigator 1 Trove Mage 1 Patchplate Resolute 1 Runecarved Obelisk 1 Reflection Net 1 Combat Thresher 1 Gold-Forged Thopteryx 1 Specimen Freighter 1 Rescue Skiff 1 Voyage Home 1 Mind Stone 1 Ornithopter of Paradise 1 Lavaspur Boots 1 Mishra's Bauble 1 Gingerbrute 1 Dragonspark Reactor 1 Chief of the Foundry 1 Iron Apprentice 1 Tezzeret's Gambit 1 Requisition Raid 1 Motivated Muralist Edge of Eternities Collector Booster Arena Direct A special Arena Direct is on the horizon, and we'll be making contact on August 8–11. This event features Edge of Eternities Collector Booster boxes, letting you bring a little slice of space to your doorstep. For complete details, please visit the Arena Direct page. Other News Edge of Eternities Preorders Edge of Eternities bundles are still available to preorder in MTG Arena! Peruse all the options here to secure your goodies before the set blasts off. Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Pack Bundle Available at purchase: Alpharael, Stonechosen sleeve Available at release (July 29): 50 Edge of Eternities packs

Alpharael, Stonechosen depth art card style Play Bundle $24.99 USD Preorder the Play Bundle Azure Emissary Companion Available at purchase: Haliya sleeve

Azure Emissary companion Available at release (July 29): 2 Player Draft tokens

Haliya, Guided by Light card

Haliya, Guided by Light depth art card style Pass Bundle $14.99 USD Preorder the Pass Bundle Available at purchase: Tezzeret sleeve Available at release (July 29): Edge of Eternities Set Mastery Pass

Set Mastery Pass Tezzeret, Cruel Captain card

Tezzeret, Cruel Captain depth art card style

Renewal Reminder

Renewal is taking place tomorrow, July 29, 2025. Magic sets from 2023 will rotate out of Standard, and Magic sets from 2024 will rotate out of Alchemy. For a detailed explanation of all the changes, please consult this article.

Edge of Eternities Mastery Pass

For even the most seasoned Planeswalker, taking one small step into the starry beyond can be a perilous enterprise. As such, its never too early to take one giant leap ahead by acquiring an Edge of Eternities Mastery Pass. Find all of the details for this set's Mastery Pass and its rewards track in this article.

Arena Championship 9

The next Arena Championship is coming! Stay tuned. We'll be transmitting more details soon.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.





Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

July 28–29: Jump Into Edge of Eternities

August 5–6: On the Edge with Magic: The Gathering Foundations

August 12–13: Edge of Eternities Constructed

Constructed August 19–20: Into the Future

Quick Draft

July 22–August 7: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

August 8–18: Edge of Eternities

August 19–Sep 9: Aetherdrift

September 2–11: Edge of Eternities

Other

August 1–3: Historic Metagame Challenge

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

August Qualifier Weekend Format: Limited

August 16: Best-of-One Play-In



August 22: Best-of-Three Play-In



August 23–24: Qualifier Weekend

Edge of Eternities Arena Open

The next Arena Open, featuring Edge of Eternities Sealed, takes place on August 16–17! For complete details, including timing, eligibility, formats, entry fees, prizing, and more, please visit the Arena Open Terms & Conditions page.

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the July 2025 season at the start of the August 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on July 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.