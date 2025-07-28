In this edition:

Edge of Eternities Releases Tomorrow!
(July 29)

A course has been plotted, the engines are primed, and this mission is cleared to launch! Edge of Eternities releases on MTG Arena tomorrow! You can look forward to an array of ways to join the interstellar fun in MTG Arena. Curious what you can find in this set? Simply steer toward the card image gallery (but avoid the supermassive black hole).

In addition to being able to collect and build decks with the full Edge of Eternities set, you'll also be able to play Sealed, Draft, and other events. Explorers who want to express themselves with intergalactic flair should check out the MTG Arena Store, which will be stocked with new Edge of Eternities avatars, companions, and sleeves!

Edge of Eternities Brawl Decks

We're excited to announce that two preconstructed Edge of Eternities Brawl decks will be available at launch in the MTG Arena Store! Here are the decklists for these two new decks, helmed by Hearthhull, the Worldseed and Inspirit, Flagship Vessel respectively:

Foundation Deck: Brawl Hearthhull, the Worldseed

11,400 Gems

1 Hearthhull, the Worldseed 1 Szarel, Genesis Shepherd 1 Omnath, Locus of Rage 1 Soul of Windgrace 1 The Gitrog Monster 1 Korvold, Fae-Cursed King 1 Cinder Glade 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Llanowar Wastes 1 Karplusan Forest 1 Canyon Slough 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Fabled Passage 1 Sulfurous Springs 1 Deathcap Glade 1 Rockfall Vale 1 Haunted Ridge 1 Restless Cottage 1 Underground Mortuary 1 Ziatora's Proving Ground 1 Splendid Reclamation 1 Braids, Arisen Nightmare 1 Rampaging Baloths 1 Oracle of Mul Daya 1 Escape to the Wilds 1 Augur of Autumn 1 Worldsoul's Rage 1 Pest Infestation 1 Deadly Cover-Up 1 Culling Ritual 1 Maelstrom Pulse 1 Tireless Tracker 1 Dalkovan Outrider 1 Pitiless Carnage 1 Mayhem Devil 1 Aftermath Analyst 1 Uurg, Spawn of Turg 1 Juri, Master of the Revue 1 Sprouting Goblin 1 Infernal Grasp 1 Binding the Old Gods 1 Assemble the Team 1 Deathsprout 1 Tear Asunder 1 Go for the Throat 1 Rakdos Charm 1 Heaped Harvest 1 Roiling Regrowth 1 Demolition Field 1 Riveteers Overlook 1 Twisted Landscape 1 Maestros Theater 1 Terramorphic Expanse 8 Forest 3 Mountain 5 Swamp 1 Wastes 1 Cabaretti Courtyard 1 Escape Tunnel 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Larval Scoutlander 1 Arcane Signet 1 Satyr Wayfinder 1 Night's Whisper 1 Fatal Push 1 Cindercone Smite 1 Fountainport Charmer 1 Perilous Iteration 1 Settle the Wilds 1 Song of Seasons 1 Vinesoul Spider 1 Tasteful Offering 1 Springbloom Druid 1 Sami's Curiosity 1 Tannuk, Memorial Ensign 1 Annoyed Altisaur 1 Eusocial Engineering 1 Ore-Scale Guardian 1 Grisly Salvage 1 Groundskeeper 1 Pull Through the Weft 1 Quest for the Necropolis 1 Kav Landseeker 1 Malevolent Rumble 1 Grave Expectations 1 Riveteers Charm

Foundation Deck: Brawl Inspirit, Flagship Vessel

11,500 Gems

1 Inspirit, Flagship Vessel 1 Kilo, Apogee Mind 1 Tekuthal, Inquiry Dominus 1 Lost Jitte 1 Jhoira, Weatherlight Captain 1 Adarkar Wastes 1 Shivan Reef 1 Battlefield Forge 1 Irrigated Farmland 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Sulfur Falls 1 Spire of Industry 1 The Mycosynth Gardens 1 Meticulous Archive 1 Elegant Parlor 1 Thundering Falls 1 Restless Anchorage 1 Raugrin Triome 1 Astral Cornucopia 1 Magistrate's Scepter 1 Ratchet Bomb 1 Transmogrifying Wand 1 The Eternity Elevator 1 Darksteel Reactor 1 Kappa Cannoneer 1 Surgical Metamorph 1 Emry, Lurker of the Loch 1 Marketback Walker 1 Hangarback Walker 1 Steel Overseer 1 Cloud Key 1 Fumigate 1 Threefold Thunderhulk 1 Thoughtcast 1 Angel of the Ruins 1 Thrummingbird 1 Enthusiastic Mechanaut 1 Thirst for Knowledge 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Soul-Guide Lantern 1 Saheeli, Sublime Artificer 1 Dovin, Hand of Control 1 Serum Snare 1 Buried Ruin 1 Mystic Monastery 1 Experimental Augury 1 Arcane Signet 1 Silverbluff Bridge 1 Rustvale Bridge 1 Razortide Bridge 1 Arcbound Shikari 1 Monoskelion 1 Patchwork Automaton 1 Towashi Guide-Bot 1 Metallic Rebuke 1 Galvanic Blast 1 Abrade 1 Aether Spellbomb 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 4 Mountain 4 Island 4 Plains 1 Perilous Landscape 1 Lonely Sandbar 1 Secluded Steppe 1 Seat of the Synod 1 Wind-Scarred Crag 1 Swiftwater Cliffs 1 Landlore Navigator 1 Trove Mage 1 Patchplate Resolute 1 Runecarved Obelisk 1 Reflection Net 1 Combat Thresher 1 Gold-Forged Thopteryx 1 Specimen Freighter 1 Rescue Skiff 1 Voyage Home 1 Mind Stone 1 Ornithopter of Paradise 1 Lavaspur Boots 1 Mishra's Bauble 1 Gingerbrute 1 Dragonspark Reactor 1 Chief of the Foundry 1 Iron Apprentice 1 Tezzeret's Gambit 1 Requisition Raid 1 Motivated Muralist

Edge of Eternities Collector Booster Arena Direct

A special Arena Direct is on the horizon, and we'll be making contact on August 8–11. This event features Edge of Eternities Collector Booster boxes, letting you bring a little slice of space to your doorstep. For complete details, please visit the Arena Direct page.

Other News

Edge of Eternities Preorders

Edge of Eternities bundles are still available to preorder in MTG Arena! Peruse all the options here to secure your goodies before the set blasts off.

Pack Bundle

$49.99 USD

Preorder the Pack Bundle

Available at purchase:
  • Alpharael, Stonechosen sleeve
Available at release (July 29):
  • 50 Edge of Eternities packs
  • 5 Golden Packs
  • Alpharael, Stonechosen card
  • Alpharael, Stonechosen depth art card style

Play Bundle

$24.99 USD

Preorder the Play Bundle

Azure Emissary Companion
Available at purchase:
  • Haliya sleeve
  • Azure Emissary companion
Available at release (July 29):
  • 2 Player Draft tokens
  • 1 Sealed token
  • 5 Play-In Points
  • Haliya, Guided by Light card
  • Haliya, Guided by Light depth art card style

Pass Bundle

$14.99 USD

Preorder the Pass Bundle

Available at purchase:
  • Tezzeret sleeve
Available at release (July 29):
  • Edge of Eternities Set Mastery Pass
  • Tezzeret, Cruel Captain card
  • Tezzeret, Cruel Captain depth art card style