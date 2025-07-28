MTG Arena Announcements – July 28, 2025
In this edition:
- Edge of Eternities Out Tomorrow!
- Edge of Eternities Brawl Decks
- Edge of Eternities Collector Booster Arena Direct
- Edge of Eternities Preorders
- Event Schedule
Edge of Eternities Releases Tomorrow!
(July 29)
A course has been plotted, the engines are primed, and this mission is cleared to launch! Edge of Eternities releases on MTG Arena tomorrow! You can look forward to an array of ways to join the interstellar fun in MTG Arena. Curious what you can find in this set? Simply steer toward the card image gallery (but avoid the supermassive black hole).
In addition to being able to collect and build decks with the full Edge of Eternities set, you'll also be able to play Sealed, Draft, and other events. Explorers who want to express themselves with intergalactic flair should check out the MTG Arena Store, which will be stocked with new Edge of Eternities avatars, companions, and sleeves!
Edge of Eternities Brawl Decks
We're excited to announce that two preconstructed Edge of Eternities Brawl decks will be available at launch in the MTG Arena Store! Here are the decklists for these two new decks, helmed by Hearthhull, the Worldseed and Inspirit, Flagship Vessel respectively:
Foundation Deck: Brawl Hearthhull, the Worldseed
11,400 Gems
Foundation Deck: Brawl Inspirit, Flagship Vessel
11,500 Gems
Edge of Eternities Collector Booster Arena Direct
A special Arena Direct is on the horizon, and we'll be making contact on August 8–11. This event features Edge of Eternities Collector Booster boxes, letting you bring a little slice of space to your doorstep. For complete details, please visit the Arena Direct page.
Other News
Edge of Eternities Preorders
Edge of Eternities bundles are still available to preorder in MTG Arena! Peruse all the options here to secure your goodies before the set blasts off.
Pack Bundle
$49.99 USD
- Alpharael, Stonechosen sleeve
- 50 Edge of Eternities packs
- 5 Golden Packs
- Alpharael, Stonechosen card
- Alpharael, Stonechosen depth art card style
Play Bundle
$24.99 USD
- Haliya sleeve
- Azure Emissary companion
- 2 Player Draft tokens
- 1 Sealed token
- 5 Play-In Points
- Haliya, Guided by Light card
- Haliya, Guided by Light depth art card style
Pass Bundle
$14.99 USD
- Tezzeret sleeve
- Edge of Eternities Set Mastery Pass
- Tezzeret, Cruel Captain card
- Tezzeret, Cruel Captain depth art card style
Renewal Reminder
Renewal is taking place tomorrow, July 29, 2025. Magic sets from 2023 will rotate out of Standard, and Magic sets from 2024 will rotate out of Alchemy. For a detailed explanation of all the changes, please consult this article.
Edge of Eternities Mastery Pass
For even the most seasoned Planeswalker, taking one small step into the starry beyond can be a perilous enterprise. As such, its never too early to take one giant leap ahead by acquiring an Edge of Eternities Mastery Pass. Find all of the details for this set's Mastery Pass and its rewards track in this article.
Arena Championship 9
The next Arena Championship is coming! Stay tuned. We'll be transmitting more details soon.
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).
- July 28–29: Jump Into Edge of Eternities
- August 5–6: On the Edge with Magic: The Gathering Foundations
- August 12–13: Edge of Eternities Constructed
- August 19–20: Into the Future
Quick Draft
- July 22–August 7: Tarkir: Dragonstorm
- August 8–18: Edge of Eternities
- August 19–Sep 9: Aetherdrift
- September 2–11: Edge of Eternities
Other
- August 1–3: Historic Metagame Challenge
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
- August Qualifier Weekend Format: Limited
- August 16: Best-of-One Play-In
- August 22: Best-of-Three Play-In
- August 23–24: Qualifier Weekend
Edge of Eternities Arena Open
The next Arena Open, featuring Edge of Eternities Sealed, takes place on August 16–17! For complete details, including timing, eligibility, formats, entry fees, prizing, and more, please visit the Arena Open Terms & Conditions page.
Season Rewards
Players will receive their rewards for the July 2025 season at the start of the August 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on July 31).
You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.
- Bronze Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Vote Out card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Vote Out card style + Lightstall Inquisitor card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Edge of Eternities + 1,000 gold + Vote Out card style + Lightstall Inquisitor card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Vote Out card style + Lightstall Inquisitor card style
