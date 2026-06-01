MTG Arena Announcements – June 1, 2026
In this edition:
- Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes Preorders
- Introducing Ranked Brawl
- Green Game Jam x Magic Basic Lands
- Upcoming Events
Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Preorders
Preorders for Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes begin tomorrow, June 2! The MTG Arena Store will be refreshed to offer three new preorder bundles, available until the set launches on MTG Arena on June 23.
For more information on this release, tune into the debut of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes tomorrow, June 2!
Pack Bundle
$49.99 USD
- TBA sleeve
- 45 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs
- 5 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes mythic packs
- 5 Golden packs
- TBA card
- TBA depth art card style
Pass Bundle
$49.99 USD
- Captain America, Super-Soldier sleeve
- Set Mastery Pass + 10 bonus levels
- 1 Sealed token
- 20 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs
- 2 Golden packs
- Captain America, Super-Soldier card
- Captain America, Super-Soldier depth art card style
Play Bundle
$49.99 USD
- TBA sleeve
- Iron Man's Briefcase companion
- 4 Draft tokens
- 2 Sealed tokens
- 20 Play-In Points
- TBA card
- TBA depth art card style
Introducing Ranked Brawl
A new take on the Brawl format is coming to MTG Arena on June 23! Ranked Brawl melds many of the rules and structure of Brawl with new elements that are meant to encourage competitive play, including matchmaking based on Constructed rank, a different banned list, new achievements, and more.
Our own Dave Finseth has penned an in-depth article detailing the development of the format, the philosophy behind it, and what players can expect. We recommend giving it a read!
Metagame Challenge: Modified Ranked Brawl
(June 2–15)
Work in the lab continues apace! Get some Ranked Brawl reps in early with the latest Modified Brawl Metagame Challenge. This new entry in the MTG Arena team's series of timed Brawl experiments will run from June 2–15 and allows you to experience Ranked Brawl play before it officially launches on June 23 with the release of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes.
This is a competitive, ranked event that puts a Spike-centric spin on the Brawl format that players know and love. Normal Brawl deck-construction rules apply. Please note this event features a special banned list:
Ajani, Nacatl Pariah Nadu, Winged Wisdom Lutri, the Spellchaser Oko, Thief of Crowns Old Stickfingers Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer Rusko, Clockmaker Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student Wrenn and Six Tajic, Legion's Valor
Green Game Jam x Magic Basic Lands
From June 6–23, MTG Arena and Wizards of the Coast are participating in Playing for the Planet's 2026 Green Game Jam! The 2026 challenge invites game studios around the world to create new features inspired by an environmental theme. This year's theme is "Reefs and Rainforests," and we're pleased to offer five new full-art basic land cards based on that theme. One hundred percent (100%) of the proceeds (excluding third-party transaction fees) will be donated to Oceana and Rainforest Alliance, two of the leading organizations working to protect the planet's oceans and rainforests.*
The art for the cards was created by Alayna Danner, Shahab Alizadeh, and Daren Bader, and each card was inspired by a real-world ecosystem. While not all the ecosystems evoked in the art are directly supported by Oceana and Rainforest Alliance, they were selected for their ecological importance and their alignment to the essence of each mana type.
- Plains: Serengeti Plains, Kenya
- Island: The Coral Triangle, Pacific and Indian Oceans
- Swamp: Congo Basin Peatlands, Central Africa
- Mountain: The Andes Mountains, Peru
- Forest: Olympic National Forest, Washington, USA
The Green Game Jam x Magic Basic Lands bundle will be available in the MTG Arena Store from June 6–23 for 2,500 gems.
*For each Green Game Jam x Magic Basic Lands bundle purchased during the sales period, Wizards of the Coast will donate sales (excluding third-party transaction fees) to Oceana and Rainforest Alliance via Our Change Foundation 501(c)(3) (EIN: 86-3353394), a public charity and donor-advised fund. Purchase is not tax-deductible.
Upcoming Events
There are a number of exciting events on the horizon for competitive MTG Arena players. Whether you're interested in competing for MTG Arena rewards, physical Magic cards, cash prizes, or the chance to earn a spot playing in the next level of competitive events, there's an event for you this month!
Arena Powered Cube
(June 2–23)
Arena Powered Cube returns tomorrow! Ahead of this edition of MTG Arena's mega-sized competitive feast going live, Zach Barash has written up another excellent article going into great detail on what's different in this iteration, the decision-making process behind its design, observations on the format, a changelog, and of course the full list of cards.
Check out Zach's article here.
Arena Limited Championship Qualifier
(June 5–7)
This second Arena Limited Championship Qualifier event is made up of two Best-of-One Draft events that take place at the same time. Players who win both events will qualify to play in the Arena Limited Championship, taking place January 16–17, 2027.
Details on the Arena Limited Championship and qualifiers is available here, and terms and conditions can be found here.
Arena Direct | Magic: The Gathering Foundations
(June 12–14)
We're less than two weeks out from the next Arena Direct! This event will see players face off in Best-of-One matches of Magic: The Gathering Foundations Sealed. Prizes include gems and MTG Arena packs for three to five wins and Magic: The Gathering Foundations Play Booster boxes, while supplies last, for six or more wins!
For details, visit the Arena Direct page and the official terms and conditions.
Arena Championship Qualifier Double-Header
(June 6–7)
You may already know that Arena Championship Qualifier events can be a decisive step on the path to the Arena Championship, MTG Arena's highest-level competitive event. What you may not know is that this month we're holding a bonus Best-of-One qualifier!
June 7, the day after the Standard Best-of-One qualifier, there will be a Secrets of Strixhaven Sealed Best-of-One qualifier. The Best-of-Three qualifier will be held on June 12, followed by the Qualifier Weekend on June 13–14.
Please see the Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend details page for more.
Event Schedule
The full Secrets of Strixhaven event schedule can be found here.
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 1)
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
June Qualifier Format: Standard
- June 6: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
- June 7: Best-of-One Sealed Bonus Qualifier Play-In
- June 12: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
- June 13–14: Qualifier Weekend
July Qualifier Format — Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Sealed
- July 4: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
- July 10: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
- July 11–12: Qualifier Weekend
June Season Rewards
Players will receive their rewards for the June 2026 season at the start of the July 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on June 30).
You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.
- Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + TBA card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + 2 TBA card styles
- Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + 2 TBA card styles card styles
- Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + 2 TBA card styles
Follow MTG Arena Social
Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: