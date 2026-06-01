In this edition:

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Preorders

Preorders for Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes begin tomorrow, June 2! The MTG Arena Store will be refreshed to offer three new preorder bundles, available until the set launches on MTG Arena on June 23.

For more information on this release, tune into the debut of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes tomorrow, June 2!

Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Pack Bundle Available at purchase: TBA sleeve Available at release (June 23): 45 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs

| packs 5 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes mythic packs

| mythic packs 5 Golden packs

TBA card

TBA depth art card style

Pass Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Pack Bundle Available at purchase: Captain America, Super-Soldier sleeve Available at release (June 23): Set Mastery Pass + 10 bonus levels

1 Sealed token

20 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs

| packs 2 Golden packs

Captain America, Super-Soldier card

Captain America, Super-Soldier depth art card style

Play Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Pack Bundle Available at purchase: TBA sleeve

Iron Man's Briefcase companion Available at release (June 23): 4 Draft tokens

2 Sealed tokens

20 Play-In Points

TBA card

TBA depth art card style

Introducing Ranked Brawl

A new take on the Brawl format is coming to MTG Arena on June 23! Ranked Brawl melds many of the rules and structure of Brawl with new elements that are meant to encourage competitive play, including matchmaking based on Constructed rank, a different banned list, new achievements, and more.

Our own Dave Finseth has penned an in-depth article detailing the development of the format, the philosophy behind it, and what players can expect. We recommend giving it a read!

Metagame Challenge: Modified Ranked Brawl

(June 2–15)

Work in the lab continues apace! Get some Ranked Brawl reps in early with the latest Modified Brawl Metagame Challenge. This new entry in the MTG Arena team's series of timed Brawl experiments will run from June 2–15 and allows you to experience Ranked Brawl play before it officially launches on June 23 with the release of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes.

This is a competitive, ranked event that puts a Spike-centric spin on the Brawl format that players know and love. Normal Brawl deck-construction rules apply. Please note this event features a special banned list:

Ajani, Nacatl Pariah

Nadu, Winged Wisdom

Lutri, the Spellchaser

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Old Stickfingers

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer

Rusko, Clockmaker

Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student

Wrenn and Six

Tajic, Legion's Valor

Green Game Jam x Magic Basic Lands

Plains Island Swamp Mountain Forest

From June 6–23, MTG Arena and Wizards of the Coast are participating in Playing for the Planet's 2026 Green Game Jam! The 2026 challenge invites game studios around the world to create new features inspired by an environmental theme. This year's theme is "Reefs and Rainforests," and we're pleased to offer five new full-art basic land cards based on that theme. One hundred percent (100%) of the proceeds (excluding third-party transaction fees) will be donated to Oceana and Rainforest Alliance, two of the leading organizations working to protect the planet's oceans and rainforests.*

The art for the cards was created by Alayna Danner, Shahab Alizadeh, and Daren Bader, and each card was inspired by a real-world ecosystem. While not all the ecosystems evoked in the art are directly supported by Oceana and Rainforest Alliance, they were selected for their ecological importance and their alignment to the essence of each mana type.

Plains : Serengeti Plains, Kenya

: Serengeti Plains, Kenya Island : The Coral Triangle, Pacific and Indian Oceans

: The Coral Triangle, Pacific and Indian Oceans Swamp : Congo Basin Peatlands, Central Africa

: Congo Basin Peatlands, Central Africa Mountain : The Andes Mountains, Peru

: The Andes Mountains, Peru Forest: Olympic National Forest, Washington, USA

The Green Game Jam x Magic Basic Lands bundle will be available in the MTG Arena Store from June 6–23 for 2,500 gems.

*For each Green Game Jam x Magic Basic Lands bundle purchased during the sales period, Wizards of the Coast will donate sales (excluding third-party transaction fees) to Oceana and Rainforest Alliance via Our Change Foundation 501(c)(3) (EIN: 86-3353394), a public charity and donor-advised fund. Purchase is not tax-deductible.

Upcoming Events

There are a number of exciting events on the horizon for competitive MTG Arena players. Whether you're interested in competing for MTG Arena rewards, physical Magic cards, cash prizes, or the chance to earn a spot playing in the next level of competitive events, there's an event for you this month!

Arena Powered Cube

(June 2–23)

0007_MTGSOS_MysArch: Prismatic Ending 0019_MTGSOS_MysArch: Force of Will 0035_MTGSOS_MysArch: Vampiric Tutor 0064_MTGSOS_MysArch: Expressive Iteration 0147_MTGECL_Special: Painter's Servant

Arena Powered Cube returns tomorrow! Ahead of this edition of MTG Arena's mega-sized competitive feast going live, Zach Barash has written up another excellent article going into great detail on what's different in this iteration, the decision-making process behind its design, observations on the format, a changelog, and of course the full list of cards.

Check out Zach's article here.

Arena Limited Championship Qualifier

(June 5–7)

This second Arena Limited Championship Qualifier event is made up of two Best-of-One Draft events that take place at the same time. Players who win both events will qualify to play in the Arena Limited Championship, taking place January 16–17, 2027.

Details on the Arena Limited Championship and qualifiers is available here, and terms and conditions can be found here.

Arena Direct | Magic: The Gathering Foundations

(June 12–14)

We're less than two weeks out from the next Arena Direct! This event will see players face off in Best-of-One matches of Magic: The Gathering Foundations Sealed. Prizes include gems and MTG Arena packs for three to five wins and Magic: The Gathering Foundations Play Booster boxes, while supplies last, for six or more wins!

For details, visit the Arena Direct page and the official terms and conditions.

Arena Championship Qualifier Double-Header

(June 6–7)

You may already know that Arena Championship Qualifier events can be a decisive step on the path to the Arena Championship, MTG Arena's highest-level competitive event. What you may not know is that this month we're holding a bonus Best-of-One qualifier!

June 7, the day after the Standard Best-of-One qualifier, there will be a Secrets of Strixhaven Sealed Best-of-One qualifier. The Best-of-Three qualifier will be held on June 12, followed by the Qualifier Weekend on June 13–14.

Please see the Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend details page for more.

Event Schedule

The full Secrets of Strixhaven event schedule can be found here.

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 1)

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

June Qualifier Format: Standard

June 6: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

June 7: Best-of-One Sealed Bonus Qualifier Play-In

June 12: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

June 13–14: Qualifier Weekend

July Qualifier Format — Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Sealed

July 4: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

July 10: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

July 11–12: Qualifier Weekend

June Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the June 2026 season at the start of the July 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on June 30).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.