In this edition:

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Early-Access Event

(June 17)

This Wednesday, June 17, players and creators will give Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes an inaugural go before it comes to MTG Arena on June 23. Starting at 10 a.m. PT, tune in to YouTube and Twitch to watch along as Magic creators and competitive players take the set for an early spin.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Preorders

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes preorder bundles are still available in the MTG Arena Store! The three bundles suit a variety of play styles and will be available until the set launches on June 23.

Keep reading to see the bundles and their contents. To see the fully revealed set, check out the card image gallery!

Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Pack Bundle Available at purchase: Thanos sleeve Available at release (June 23): 45 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs

| packs 5 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes mythic packs

| mythic packs 5 Golden packs

Thanos, the Mad Titan card

Thanos, the Mad Titan depth art card style

Pass Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Pass Bundle Available at purchase: Captain America sleeve Available at release (June 23): Set Mastery Pass + 10 bonus levels

1 Sealed token

20 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs

| packs 2 Golden packs

Captain America, Super-Soldier card

Captain America, Super-Soldier depth art card style

Play Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Play Bundle Available at purchase: Iron Man sleeve

Iron Man's Briefcase companion Available at release (June 23): 4 Draft tokens

2 Sealed tokens

20 Play-In Points

Tony Stark // The Invincible Iron Man card

Tony Stark // The Invincible Iron Man depth art card style

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Event Schedule

Today, we published the full schedule of events taking place during the release of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. This schedule begins with the set's release next week and runs into August.

Check out the schedule here. In addition to the list of events, it also contains useful information on new event types, returning events, and notable changes to be aware of.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Comes to MTG Arena

(June 16)

Tomorrow, Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man comes to MTG Arena! The release features avatars and all the cards in the set, including source material cards and spiderweb basic lands.

As you may know, the cards from that set initially came to MTG Arena as Through the Omenpaths. Players who have already collected Through the Omenpaths cards will automatically receive a one-time grant, giving them the equivalent Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man card. If players wish to continue playing with the Through the Omenpaths version of a card in their collection, they'll be able to use it as a card style.

For much more detail on what to expect with this update, please read this article.

Arena Powered Cube

(June 2–23)

0007_MTGSOS_MysArch: Prismatic Ending 0019_MTGSOS_MysArch: Force of Will 0035_MTGSOS_MysArch: Vampiric Tutor 0064_MTGSOS_MysArch: Expressive Iteration 0147_MTGECL_Special: Painter's Servant

The newest configuration of MTG Arena's cavalcade of empowered enormity continues to thunder onward until June 23! For those yet to dive into the polygon of pulverization, we recommend consulting this detailed article by Zach Barash.

Alchemy Rebalances

We're rebalancing several cards for our digital-only formats. These changes will take effect on June 16, 2026.

Aquatic Subtlety "Draw two cards, then put two cards from your hand on the bottom of your library in any order." (was "Draw two cards, then discard two cards.")

Infestation "Evoke , Pay 3 life." (was "Evoke , Pay 2 life.")

Oura, the Imitator Becomes a 2/3 (was a 2/2)

Trackhand Trainer Becomes a 1/2 (was a 1/1)

" : Draw a card." (was " : Draw a card.")

Updates to Style Inheritance for Tokens and Clones

By Ian Adams

In the past, when making a copy of a permanent or spell, we would try to create copies or tokens that matched the source of the effect. For example, if a depth art Saga was used to copy a non-depth art Grizzly Bear, the token would display a depth art style. This is changing. Going forward, the resulting token will match the non-depth art Grizzly Bear.

Why the Change?

There are a number of reasons for this change, but ultimately the final call came down to a desire to improve clarity around dramatically different card styles. We were particularly focused on card styles with alternate names, like the "Mina Harker" card style for Thalia, Guardian of Thraben. Copies showing a different name can be confusing or give the impression that something is wrong with the game.

What Does This Mean for Me?

If you were using card styles for cards that created copies because you liked making tokens that matched that card style, that won't work anymore. However, if you were avoiding using card styles on things you wanted to copy because the mismatch between the original and the copy would have driven you mad (I am describing myself here), good news! The copies will now match the original.

Green Game Jam x Magic Basic Lands

Plains Island Swamp Mountain Forest

From June 6–23, MTG Arena and Wizards of the Coast are participating in Playing for the Planet's 2026 Green Game Jam! The 2026 challenge invites game studios around the world to create new features inspired by an environmental theme. This year's theme is "Reefs and Rainforests," and we're pleased to offer five new full-art basic land cards based on that theme. One hundred percent (100%) of the proceeds (excluding third-party transaction fees) will be donated to Oceana and Rainforest Alliance, two of the leading organizations working to protect the planet's oceans and rainforests.*

The art for the cards was created by Alayna Danner, Shahab Alizadeh, and Daren Bader, and each card was inspired by a real-world ecosystem. While not all the ecosystems evoked in the art are directly supported by Oceana and Rainforest Alliance, they were selected for their ecological importance and their alignment to the essence of each mana type.

Plains : Serengeti Plains, Kenya

: Serengeti Plains, Kenya Island : The Coral Triangle, Pacific and Indian Oceans

: The Coral Triangle, Pacific and Indian Oceans Swamp : Congo Basin Peatlands, Central Africa

: Congo Basin Peatlands, Central Africa Mountain : The Andes Mountains, Peru

: The Andes Mountains, Peru Forest: Olympic National Forest, Washington, USA

The Green Game Jam x Magic Basic Lands bundle will be available in the MTG Arena Store from June 6–23 for 2,500 gems.

A number of game studios and creators are participating in this year's challenge. Head to the Green Game Jam 2026 page to see all of the projects and show your support by voting for your favorite!

*For each Green Game Jam x Magic Basic Lands bundle purchased during the sales period, Wizards of the Coast will donate sales (excluding third-party transaction fees) to Oceana and Rainforest Alliance via Our Change Foundation 501(c)(3) (EIN: 86-3353394), a public charity and donor-advised fund. Purchase is not tax-deductible.

Event Schedule

The full Secrets of Strixhaven event schedule can be found here. The full Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes event schedule can be found here.

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 1)

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

July Qualifier Format — Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Sealed

July 4: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

July 10: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

July 11–12: Qualifier Weekend

June Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the June 2026 season at the start of the July 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on June 30).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes pack

| pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes pack + 500 gold

| pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed card style

| packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed and Castle Doom card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed and Castle Doom card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed and Castle Doom card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed and Castle Doom card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed and Castle Doom card styles