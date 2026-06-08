In this edition:

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Preorders

Preorders for Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes have begun! Three new preorder bundles are available in the MTG Arena Store now until the set launches on June 23.

Keep reading to see the bundles and check out the card image gallery to see all the cards that have been revealed so far!

Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Pack Bundle Available at purchase: Thanos sleeve Available at release (June 23): 45 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs

| packs 5 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes mythic packs

| mythic packs 5 Golden packs

Thanos, the Mad Titan card

Thanos, the Mad Titan depth art card style

Pass Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Pass Bundle Available at purchase: Captain America sleeve Available at release (June 23): Set Mastery Pass + 10 bonus levels

1 Sealed token

20 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs

| packs 2 Golden packs

Captain America, Super-Soldier card

Captain America, Super-Soldier depth art card style

Play Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Play Bundle Available at purchase: Iron Man sleeve

Iron Man's Briefcase companion Available at release (June 23): 4 Draft tokens

2 Sealed tokens

20 Play-In Points

Tony Stark // The Invincible Iron Man card

Tony Stark // The Invincible Iron Man depth art card style

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Early-Access Event

(June 17)

Don't want to wait until June 23 to see Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes in action? We don't blame you, and we're here to help! Tune in to YouTube and Twitch starting at 10 a.m. PT on June 17, and you can watch along as Magic streamers and competitive players take the set for an early spin.

Continuing and Upcoming Events

There are still a number of notable MTG Arena events this month that are currently underway or still to come! If you're looking for a fun way to get some games in and possibly earn some prizes, keep reading!

Arena Powered Cube

(June 2–23)

0007_MTGSOS_MysArch: Prismatic Ending 0019_MTGSOS_MysArch: Force of Will 0035_MTGSOS_MysArch: Vampiric Tutor 0064_MTGSOS_MysArch: Expressive Iteration 0147_MTGECL_Special: Painter's Servant

The latest edition of Arena Powered Cube runs until June 23, so it's not too late to experience MTG Arena's gigantic, souped-up take on a powered cube! If you're new to the format or want to see what's new in this version, Zach Barash wrote up an informative article that gives a great rundown of both!

Arena Direct | Magic: The Gathering Foundations

(June 12–14)

The next Arena Direct is happening this weekend! Competitors will do battle in Best-of-One matches of Magic: The Gathering Foundations Sealed. Players can win a variety of prizes, from gems and MTG Arena packs up to Magic: The Gathering Foundations Play Booster boxes, while supplies last!

Full Arena Direct details are available here. Complete terms and conditions can be found here.

Arena Championship Qualifier Events

(June 12–14)

Two of June's Arena Championship Qualifier events are still on the way. The Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-in will be held on June 12, followed by the Qualifier Weekend on June 13–14. Players will engage in matches of Standard as they vie for a chance to play in the next Arena Championship!

An Update on Ranked Competitive Brawl

By Dave Finseth

We are thrilled with all the excitement and player discussion around adding a new Brawl format to MTG Arena. One common piece of feedback we have been hearing from players is that the name for the new format is too close to Brawl, as it's setting the expectation that ranked and unranked queues would have the same banned card list if their names were similar. We don't see these formats as very similar, so we are updating the name for clarity.

After internal discussion and hearing from some of our most passionate players, we have decided to change the name of the ranked format to Competitive Brawl. This article has been updated with the new name throughout.

Competitive Brawl is not just a ranked version of Brawl. It's a new competitive format with different goals and banned list philosophies, like comparing Historic to Timeless. We created Timeless so we could be more aggressive with curating Historic, as it created an outlet for new powerful cards coming to MTG Arena. This let each of these formats take on a unique identity and be balanced toward their own goals. In the same way, Competitive Brawl will enable us to better curate Brawl to maintain the rich deck diversity that is at the heart of the format.

Competitive Brawl will officially come to MTG Arena on June 23, but the current Metagame Challenge is an opportunity to try it out a bit sooner!

Metagame Challenge: Modified Ranked Brawl

(June 2–15)

The latest outing in the MTG Arena team's program of experimental, limited-time versions of Brawl continues until June 15. The Modified Ranked Brawl Metagame Challenge gives players an opportunity to try Ranked Brawl before its official debut.

This is a competitive, ranked event with no entry fee. Brawl's normal deck-construction rules apply, but this event features a special banned list:

Ajani, Nacatl Pariah

Nadu, Winged Wisdom

Lutri, the Spellchaser

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Old Stickfingers

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer

Rusko, Clockmaker

Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student

Wrenn and Six

Tajic, Legion's Valor

Green Game Jam x Magic Basic Lands

Plains Island Swamp Mountain Forest

From June 6–23, MTG Arena and Wizards of the Coast are participating in Playing for the Planet's 2026 Green Game Jam! The 2026 challenge invites game studios around the world to create new features inspired by an environmental theme. This year's theme is "Reefs and Rainforests," and we're pleased to offer five new full-art basic land cards based on that theme. One hundred percent (100%) of the proceeds (excluding third-party transaction fees) will be donated to Oceana and Rainforest Alliance, two of the leading organizations working to protect the planet's oceans and rainforests.*

The art for the cards was created by Alayna Danner, Shahab Alizadeh, and Daren Bader, and each card was inspired by a real-world ecosystem. While not all the ecosystems evoked in the art are directly supported by Oceana and Rainforest Alliance, they were selected for their ecological importance and their alignment to the essence of each mana type.

Plains : Serengeti Plains, Kenya

: Serengeti Plains, Kenya Island : The Coral Triangle, Pacific and Indian Oceans

: The Coral Triangle, Pacific and Indian Oceans Swamp : Congo Basin Peatlands, Central Africa

: Congo Basin Peatlands, Central Africa Mountain : The Andes Mountains, Peru

: The Andes Mountains, Peru Forest: Olympic National Forest, Washington, USA

The Green Game Jam x Magic Basic Lands bundle will be available in the MTG Arena Store from June 6–23 for 2,500 gems.

*For each Green Game Jam x Magic Basic Lands bundle purchased during the sales period, Wizards of the Coast will donate sales (excluding third-party transaction fees) to Oceana and Rainforest Alliance via Our Change Foundation 501(c)(3) (EIN: 86-3353394), a public charity and donor-advised fund. Purchase is not tax-deductible.

Event Schedule

The full Secrets of Strixhaven event schedule can be found here.

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 1)

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

June Qualifier Format: Standard

June 12: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

June 13–14: Qualifier Weekend

July Qualifier Format — Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Sealed

July 4: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

July 10: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

July 11–12: Qualifier Weekend

June Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the June 2026 season at the start of the July 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on June 30).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes pack

| pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes pack + 500 gold

| pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed card style

| packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed and Castle Doom card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed and Castle Doom card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed and Castle Doom card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed and Castle Doom card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes packs + 1,000 gold + Dark Deed and Castle Doom card styles