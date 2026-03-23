In this edition:

Arena Direct: Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sealed

(March 27–29)

The next Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arena Direct is coming up this weekend! From March 27–29, players will face off in Best-of-One matches of Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sealed. Prizes at stake range from digital goodies like gems and MTG Arena packs for players who can claim three to five wins, up to Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Booster boxes while supplies last for competitors who claim six to seven victories!

The Arena Direct page has been updated with the full event details, and you can find the complete terms and conditions here.

Upcoming Qualifier Events

March's Arena Championship Qualifier events are in full swing and wrapping up this weekend, too! The Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In is being held on March 27, followed by the Qualifier Weekend from March 28–29. The format for March's Qualifier events is Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sealed.

Top Finishers from the Qualifier Weekend will earn invitations to the next Arena Championship!

Detailed information on Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend events is available here.

Secrets of Strixhaven Story Begins!

Time to start hitting the books! After a brief tour, the first episode of the Secrets of Strixhaven main story is available now. Higher education is a complex endeavor, so we recommend availing yourself of all the provided study materials and avoiding procrastination at all costs. You can read the first episode on DailyMTG or listen to The Magic Story Podcast. More episodes will follow as Secrets of Strixhaven gets closer to hitting MTG Arena on April 21!

Banned and Restricted Announcement

This morning, we published a new banned and restricted announcement. Following this announcement, Food Chain is now banned in Historic. Please see the article for more information and commentary on the state of various formats that MTG Arena players might find interesting.

Event Schedule

The full event schedule can now be found here.

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 1).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

March Qualifier Set and Format: Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sealed

March 27: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

March 28–30: Qualifier Weekend

April Qualifier Format: Historic

April 4: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

April 10: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

April 11–12: Qualifier Weekend

March Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the March 2026 season at the start of the April 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on March 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pack

| pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pack + 500 gold

| pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid card style

| packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid and Leonardo's Technique card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid and Leonardo's Technique card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid and Leonardo's Technique card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid and Leonardo's Technique card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid and Leonardo's Technique card styles

Fugitive Droid (Depth Art) Leonardo's Technique (Depth Art)

April Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the April 2026 season at the start of the May 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on April 30).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.